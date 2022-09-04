Read full article on original website
Following dominant victory over Harrington in Berkshire DA race, Shugrue thanks controversial legal mentor
With over 22,000 recorded votes reported by Pittsfield Community Television Tuesday night, Shugrue won the day with over 60% of the tally. Around 9:45, he declared victory in front of supporters at an election night party at the Proprietor’s Lodge in Pittsfield. “The message tonight, as you saw the...
After crushing Barbalunga in the Democratic primary, Bowler says he intends to expand Berkshire Sheriff’s Office programming over next six years
In a roughly 80-20 split, voters chose to keep Bowler behind the desk of the Sheriff’s Office at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction in Pittsfield. “Everything we've done for the last 12 years has obviously resonated with the voters. So it makes me feel good. I'm proud of the people who work with me, and I'm proud of this community," said Bowler, who spoke to WAMC at his victory party at the Berkshire Hills Country Club Tuesday night. “Everything we have going now, we're going to try and enhance. We want to grow. We want more initiatives, we want more programs for our inmates, and we want more community involvement. And that's what we're going to strive for.”
Tara Jacobs of North Adams wins Governor’s Council primary in stunning upset over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton
North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs pulled off a surprise win over Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton to become the Democratic choice for the Western Massachusetts seat on the Governor’s Council. She will face Republican John Comerford in the November election. Fenton conceded just before noon on Wednesday,...
Primary election wrap up: Sheriff Bowler re-elected, Shugrue ousts Harrington, Mark to take on Phair in November
Berkshire County — After weeks of campaigning, debates, forums, press releases, and campaign robocalls, the primary election was held on Tuesday, September 6. It was an intense primary election season, especially when it came to the campaigns of District Attorney and Sheriff, with candidates throwing out accusations against each other almost every day before the election.
Berkshire County DA Confirms Remains Found Are Those of Missing Teacher
The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office has confirmed that remains found last week are those of missing Shaker High School teacher Meghan Marohn. Her body was discovered in a wooded area in Lee, Massachusetts but no information has been released about Marohn's cause of death or if she was the victim of a crime. She had been missing since March 29th after going hiking near Longcope Park. The North Colonie school district says that Marohn was a valued member of the school community and that counseling services will be available to those who need support.
Springfield Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony moved to avoid conflict with funeral of long-term municipal employee
Springfield has changed the time of its Sept. 11 memorial ceremony to avoid a conflict with the funeral of Kevin Kennedy, the city’s retired economic development director and long-time aide to U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal. The remembrance event has been moved to 1 p.m., Friday, at Riverfront Park...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Berkshire District Attorney (Andrea Harrington vs. Timothy Shugrue)
Incumbent Andrea Harrington is challenged by Timothy Shugrue in the Democratic primary in the Berkshire District Attorney election Tuesday. Harrington became the first female Berkshire DA in 2018 and has prioritized what she calls “equitable prosecution policies to minimize the impact of over-policing and over prosecution on communities of color.”
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Southern Berkshire Chamber Persons of the Year Celebration; farmers market grant; Great Barrington opens ARPA Applications to nonprofits; free nonprofit trainings; Ilana Steinhauer awarded; Old Navy Outlet to open
2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber Business Persons of the Year Celebration. Great Barrington– David Renner and Kevin Schmitz of The Marketplace Kitchen are the 2022 Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce’s Business Persons of the Year. A celebration will be held in their honor, Wednesday September 14 at 5 p.m. at Catamount Mountain Resort, 17 Nicholson Road, South Egremont, Mass.
$650K to be awarded to Springfield Public Schools
The Springfield Public Schools (SPS) is to receive $650,000 to provide students with successful futures. The "Portrait of a Graduate" (POG) started three years ago to transform the school.
BITS & BYTES: Our Harvest of Hope; Lenox Library lectures; Writers Table fall celebration; “California Dreamin’” at The Sandisfield Arts Center; MISTER G; DOT video contest
Pittsfield— On September 11, Manos Unidas Cooperative, Reformation Academy, and Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seeds Inc. will host the fifth annual Our Harvest of Hope/ Nuestra Cosecha de Esperanza 2022 event. The family friendly event will be held from 1-6 p.m. at The Common Park, 100 First St. in Pittsfield.
Greenfield police chief: Residents to hold protest over mayor’s reinstatement of chief after discrimination suit
Greenfield residents dissatisfied with Mayor Roxann Wedegartner’s decision late last month to reinstate Police Chief Robert Haigh — who was found guilty by a Hampshire County jury in a discrimination suit launched by a former officer who was the department’s only Black officer — have organized a Wednesday protest.
BITS & BYTES: Brien Center celebration; children’s clothing sale; comedy couple stages immersive experience; commissioned play at Bridge Street Theatre; Berkshire Children’s Chorus expands
The Brien Center celebrates 100+ anniversary, Caroline and James Taylor serve as Honorary Chairs. Pittsfield— The Brien Center, Berkshire County’s largest provider of behavioral health and addiction services, will celebrate over a century of service with an event this October. Founded in 1920, The Brien Center had planned a 100th anniversary celebration for the fall of 2020, but the world changed as did the plans to commemorate this historic milestone. Therefore, the Agency is launching the aptly named 100+ campaign with an event on Saturday, October 22 at the Colonial Theatre.
Remains found in Lee confirmed missing Shaker HS teacher
The Berkshire County district attorney's office confirmed the medical examiner has positively identified remains found in Lee, Mass., on Friday as Meghan Marohn.
New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal. Police say...
Pittsfield Having a Quiet, Rainy Election Day
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — It has so far been a relatively peaceful — and rainy — primary election day in the city. City Clerk Michele Benjamin reported that as of noon, there was only a 12 percent voter turnout. She hopes to see more votes cast later in the day and that the gloomy weather conditions don't deter too many people.
Primary election results 2022
Berkshire County — Throughout the night, The Berkshire Edge will be covering the results of the primary election. To see updates, refresh your browser. Various news outlets have projected Shugrue as the winner in the Berkshire County District Attorney’s race, with Berkshire County Sheriff Bowler re-elected for another term and defeating candidate Barbalunga, and Mark winning over Templeton. Mark is set to be going against independent candidate Brendan Phair in November’s general election for the State Senate seat.
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
Human Remains Found In Southern Berkshire County Have Been Identified
The remains found in Lee last week have been identified as Meghan Marohn. The Berkshire Eagle reports that the District Attorney's office said,. “We do not have a cause and manner of death at this time,” Andrew McKeever, a DA spokesperson said Monday via email. “The investigation is ongoing.McKeever did not comment Monday on whether foul play was suspected. In April, District Attorney Andrea Harrington said there was no evidence of a crime."
Massachusetts House Primary Election Results
Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.
Holyoke chief rebukes city councilor for comparing police to a ‘gang’
HOLYOKE — Police Chief David Pratt labeled a characterization of police by City Councilor Jose Maldonado-Velez as a “gang that comes out in force” both offensive and naïve. In a letter to council president Todd McGee, the chief said that Maldonado-Velez’s comment were “not only offensive...
