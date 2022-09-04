On Wednesday, September 7th, shortly after 1 AM, deputies from the Vista Station responded to a report of a commercial burglary in progress in the 1300 Block of Specialty Drive in the city of Vista. The owner alerted the Sheriff’s Department of a man who had broken into the business and was stealing items. The owner kept Sheriff’s dispatchers updated on the actions of the burglar as he was being observed via surveillance cameras.

