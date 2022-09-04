Read full article on original website
A man was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of multiple burglaries in North County, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Suspect in fatal Kearny Mesa stabbing identified
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a suspect in an assault that fatally wounded a man three months ago in Kearny Mesa.
A man who authorities say is suspected in at least five separate burglaries in the North County was arrested in Vista, authorities said Wednesday.
A man was arrested on suspicion of murdering a missing 71-year-old man from Escondido, police announced.
NBC San Diego
Suspect Jailed for Allegedly Killing Missing Escondido Man
A 32-year-old man was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly killing a fellow Escondido resident who disappeared last month and is presumed dead. Eduardo Javier Zamora was booked into county jail in Vista on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 71-year-old Stanley Stephens, who was reported missing Aug. 13, according to the Escondido Police Department.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police ID Karaoke Killer Suspect
Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a suspect in an assault that fatally wounded a man three months ago in a karaoke-bar parking lot during a predawn dispute with another man in Kearny Mesa. Franklin Lamberth allegedly stabbed 60-year-old Edward Manier during an argument in a parking lot in the 4400 block...
Police investigating deadly shooting in Shelltown
Detectives with the San Diego Police Department were investigating a deadly shooting Monday in the Shelltown area, police said.
northcountydailystar.com
Burglary Suspect Arrested after Traffic Pursuit.
On Wednesday, September 7th, shortly after 1 AM, deputies from the Vista Station responded to a report of a commercial burglary in progress in the 1300 Block of Specialty Drive in the city of Vista. The owner alerted the Sheriff’s Department of a man who had broken into the business and was stealing items. The owner kept Sheriff’s dispatchers updated on the actions of the burglar as he was being observed via surveillance cameras.
Bodycam Video Shows Suspect Attack Dog Before Fatal Fairmount Park Police Shooting
The San Diego Police Department Tuesday released video footage of the fatal shooting by a lawman of an assault suspect who allegedly threatened officers with a makeshift club last month at a Fairmount Park-area home. Mitchel Tani, a nine-year member of the department, opened fire on 48-year-old Scholar Wang on...
$1.2 million in cash seized by police after anonymous tip sent in to Crime Stoppers
An anonymous tip sent into San Diego Crime Stoppers led police to the discovery of more than $1.2 million in cash, authorities said.
Police Seize Pot, $1M Cash, Weapons at Home of Suspected Drug Dealer Near Clark Middle School
Officers seized more than $1 million in cash along with weapons and a stash of marijuana this week after serving a warrant at the City Heights home of a suspected drug dealer, authorities said Wednesday. Personnel with the San Diego Police Department served the court order in the 3100 block...
NBC San Diego
Gaslamp Mass Shooting Survivors Testify During Murder Trial
During Week 2 of testimony in the murder and attempted murder trial of the man accused in last April’s mass shooting in the Gaslamp Quarter, several survivors took the stand. Travis Sarreshteh, 34, used a ghost gun to shoot five people, killing hotel valet Justice Boldin, on April 22,...
kusi.com
Two children are missing after mother fatally shot
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An Amber Alert was issued the week of Tuesday, Sept. 6 for two siblings — 2-year-old Juliette Garibay and 6-year-old Sebastián Isaiah Garibay. The pair of siblings were last seen Friday in Tijuana with their mother, who was fatally shot Sunday night. If...
Man sets fire to San Marcos business, walks off; reward offered for suspect info
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department and San Diego County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's assistance to identify a man wanted in connection to a recent arson in San Marcos.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Arsonist lights fire to business in San Marcos
Detectives have released a video to the public in hopes of identifying a man who was caught on camera setting fire to a business in San Marcos in early August.
Body found in Old Town; investigation underway
Detectives with the San Diego Police Department are investigating after a body was found in Old Town Monday afternoon, authorities said.
One dead after fiery tree crash in Sorrento Valley
A driver was killed Wednesday after crashing into a tree in Sorrento Valley, causing the vehicle to catch fire, San Diego Police Department confirmed.
43 years later, siblings from Cardiff seek answers in brother's unsolved murder at Torrey Pines State Beach
Adam Ashley, 14, was found murdered in 1979 at Torrey Pines State Beach
SDPD: Man's body found in San Diego parking lot
Police received a call at about 1:30 p.m. from a concerned citizen who found the body of a deceased adult male in a parking lot in the 1800 block of San Diego Avenue.
L.A. Weekly
Roberto Mendez Sanchez Killed in DUI Crash on State Route 52 [San Diego, CA]
Maricela Elizabeth Dias Arrested after Wrong-Way Crash Kills a Man. The fatal incident occurred on August 26th, just after 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of State Route 52, near Interstate 805. According to initial reports, an eastbound Chevrolet pickup collided head-on with a westbound vehicle in the westbound lanes....
