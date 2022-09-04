ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

Imperial Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Imperial Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Suspect Jailed for Allegedly Killing Missing Escondido Man

A 32-year-old man was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly killing a fellow Escondido resident who disappeared last month and is presumed dead. Eduardo Javier Zamora was booked into county jail in Vista on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 71-year-old Stanley Stephens, who was reported missing Aug. 13, according to the Escondido Police Department.
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police ID Karaoke Killer Suspect

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a suspect in an assault that fatally wounded a man three months ago in a karaoke-bar parking lot during a predawn dispute with another man in Kearny Mesa. Franklin Lamberth allegedly stabbed 60-year-old Edward Manier during an argument in a parking lot in the 4400 block...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested after Traffic Pursuit.

On Wednesday, September 7th, shortly after 1 AM, deputies from the Vista Station responded to a report of a commercial burglary in progress in the 1300 Block of Specialty Drive in the city of Vista. The owner alerted the Sheriff’s Department of a man who had broken into the business and was stealing items. The owner kept Sheriff’s dispatchers updated on the actions of the burglar as he was being observed via surveillance cameras.
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Gaslamp Mass Shooting Survivors Testify During Murder Trial

During Week 2 of testimony in the murder and attempted murder trial of the man accused in last April’s mass shooting in the Gaslamp Quarter, several survivors took the stand. Travis Sarreshteh, 34, used a ghost gun to shoot five people, killing hotel valet Justice Boldin, on April 22,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kusi.com

Two children are missing after mother fatally shot

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An Amber Alert was issued the week of Tuesday, Sept. 6 for two siblings — 2-year-old Juliette Garibay and 6-year-old Sebastián Isaiah Garibay. The pair of siblings were last seen Friday in Tijuana with their mother, who was fatally shot Sunday night. If...
SAN DIEGO, CA

