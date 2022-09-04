ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

NOLA.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Elysian Fields ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A bicyclist who was killed when he fell into traffic on Elysian Fields Avenue was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 58-year-old Earl Green. Green was biking on a sidewalk near Interstate 610 on Monday afternoon when he inexplicably lost control and fell into the southbound traffic lanes, where two passing vehicles struck him, authorities said. He died of multiple blunt trauma injuries, the coroner's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 931

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 931. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that on September 6, 2022, soon after 10:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 931 at LA 44 in Ascension Parish. Ashton Anderson, 20, of Prairieville, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
#Police#I 10
wbrz.com

Dump truck bursts into flames on New Orleans interstate

NEW ORLEANS - A dump truck erupted into an inferno on a busy highway and clogged traffic in the New Orleans area Tuesday morning. Photos posted on social media around 8:30 a.m. showed the truck engulfed in flames on I-610 West near the Wisner Boulevard exit. No other vehicles appeared...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

61-year-old woman killed in Chalmette shooting Wednesday morning, police say

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Chalmette after an argument with her daughter, according to St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place in Chalmette. When deputies arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHALMETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in Algiers shooting ID'd by coroner's office

A man who was killed in an Algiers shooting was identified Tuesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Anthony Florant. Florant was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets, authorities said. First responders found him wounded under a bridge. He died at a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
MARRERO, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1

Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.

