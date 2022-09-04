Read full article on original website
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Interstate shooting at I-10 and Calliope onramp wounds man, slows traffic, police say
New Orleans police are responding to a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police responded to the shooting at around 10:36 a.m. and asked motorists to avoid the area as they conduct their investigation.
WDSU
Crash snarls traffic during peak commute hours on I-10 west past Twin Span bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A crash is causing delays during peak commute hours in New Orleans East Wednesday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the left westbound lane of Interstate 10 about a mile past the Twin Spans. Drivers should use caution in the area...
cenlanow.com
Deadly hit-and-run: 2 ejected from scooter after being struck by truck on Westbank Expressway
MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a double fatal hit-and-run on the West Bank early Friday (Sept. 2). According to the LSP, around 3:30 a.m., LSP Troop B responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorized scooter on the upper level of US 90B in Jefferson Parish.
NOLA.com
Bicyclist hit and killed on Elysian Fields ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A bicyclist who was killed when he fell into traffic on Elysian Fields Avenue was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 58-year-old Earl Green. Green was biking on a sidewalk near Interstate 610 on Monday afternoon when he inexplicably lost control and fell into the southbound traffic lanes, where two passing vehicles struck him, authorities said. He died of multiple blunt trauma injuries, the coroner's office said.
Shooting on U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp causes traffic delays: NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 11 a.m., they were notified of a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street.
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 931
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 931. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police reported on September 7, 2022, that on September 6, 2022, soon after 10:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 931 at LA 44 in Ascension Parish. Ashton Anderson, 20, of Prairieville, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
WDSU
Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish reopens after hazardous spill
KENTWOOD, La. — Interstate 55 northbound has reopened following a hazardous material leak near Kentwood, according to Louisiana State Police. The leak was reported on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 61 just north of the Kentwood exit Wednesday.
Family Dog missing after car wreck on I-55
On September 2, Justin White was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 when another car T-boned him and caused his truck to spin out before it caught on fire. His dog Sage ran away from the scene.
wbrz.com
Dump truck bursts into flames on New Orleans interstate
NEW ORLEANS - A dump truck erupted into an inferno on a busy highway and clogged traffic in the New Orleans area Tuesday morning. Photos posted on social media around 8:30 a.m. showed the truck engulfed in flames on I-610 West near the Wisner Boulevard exit. No other vehicles appeared...
fox8live.com
61-year-old woman killed in Chalmette shooting Wednesday morning, police say
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Chalmette after an argument with her daughter, according to St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place in Chalmette. When deputies arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Woman says she tracked down her own stolen car after slow NOPD response
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department’s manpower shortage is well documented. The trickle-down effect is slow response time, particularly when it comes to property crimes where someone’s life is not in imminent danger. Kendra Mack arrived at the NOPD’s 7th District headquarters to get a...
Labor day crash leaves bicyclist dead in New Orleans
Police say a bicyclist fell into traffic on Labor Day afternoon. “An adult male riding a bicycle on the northbound sidewalk, for unexplained reasons, lost control and fell into the southbound lane of Elysian Fields Avenue,”
1 Dead, 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Westbank Highway (Marrero, LA)
The Louisiana State Police are searching for a pickup truck in connection with a double fatal hit-and-run on the westbound elevated Westbank Expressway Friday morning. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Algiers shooting ID'd by coroner's office
A man who was killed in an Algiers shooting was identified Tuesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 31-year-old Anthony Florant. Florant was fatally wounded Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Murl and Magellan streets, authorities said. First responders found him wounded under a bridge. He died at a...
WWL-TV
Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot
NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
fox8live.com
Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1
Louisiana Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash After Running Off the Roadway and Colliding with a Tree on LA1. Louisiana – On September 4, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 3:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street. Bailey Barrios, 20, of Raceland, Louisiana, died in the crash.
NOLA.com
Cell phone tracking, a high-speed chase — how Ascension deputies caught an alleged kidnapper
When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective. Recent court testimony in the case...
NOLA.com
Kenner police seeking person of interest in fatal shooting outside convenience store
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting outside a Kenner convenience store are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the case. Victim Alejandro Quiroz, 43, of Kenner was shot about 4 a.m. in the parking lot of a store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive on Sept. 3.
NOLA.com
Man pulled from his Mercedes, carjacked while waiting at red light, NOPD says
A 34-year-old man was pulled from his Mercedes Benz and carjacked while waiting at a red light Tuesday night, New Orleans police said. It was one of two carjackings authorities investigated Tuesday in which the driver was pulled from his vehicle. The carjacking of the Mercedes was reported to authorities...
