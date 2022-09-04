Read full article on original website
Rick and Morty Reveals There Will Be No More Access to Portals
Rick and Morty has really changed everything with Season 6 of the series as its big premiere has revealed that there will no longer be any portals to use for the foreseeable future! The end of the fifth season saw Evil Morty using the remaining portal fluid left in the Citadel to free himself from the Central Finite Curve created by the Ricks. It was teased with that finale that the titular duo would no longer have access to the portals they had been using through the series thus far, and the Season 6 premiere confirmed that this is indeed going to be the case.
Rick and Morty fans spot heartbreaking detail in season six premiere
Rick and Morty fans have spotted a detail in the season six premiere that points to a heartbreaking piece of backstory.The popular animated comedy, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, aired the first episode of its sixth season on Sunday (4 Septemevr), with an episode titled “Solaricks”. Spoilers follow for the Rick and Morty season six premiereFollowing on from the end of season five, the episode saw Rick Sanchez (voiced by Roiland) attempt to reset the co-ordinates for his portal gun, but he accidentally sends himself, Morty and Jerry back to their original universes.As was confirmed last season,...
New to HBO Max, Disney+, Prime Video, & More - September 2022
September is already here and with it comes new shows and movies for you to dive into. From Star Wars, to Lord of the Rings, and Game of Thrones, there’s some really great content coming your way this month!. Cobra Kai Season 5 is coming to Netflix this month...
Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date
Netflix has, without a doubt, been the leading streaming service provider. From being the first notable service to being the most long-lasting, Netflix has nearly everything. When we state that Netflix nearly has everything, we mean that different programs come in and out of the streamer and other providers. However, what Netflix stayed dominant in was original content. From adaptations of previous works to creating shows like Locke & Key, Lucifer, The Sandman, and nearly one hundred others, Netflix doesn’t disappoint, most of the time. On top of its adaptations of others’ work, Netflix also has massive amounts of original content, such as Stranger Things. However, Stranger Things seasons have taken longer than anyone would care to wait for, and with the last season being split into two parts, the future of Season 5 has been more up-in-the-air than any previous season, especially as it’ll be the last for the show as well. Below, we’ve detailed what we know about the upcoming Stranger Things season and the Season 5 release date.
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!
The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
Leaked texts between Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf show no bad blood
Over the last few weeks, a savage rivalry has been painted in the media between former Don’t Worry Darling stars, Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf. However, a series of texts that have allegedly leaked between the two actors appear to show that they have a friendly relationship. Florence Pugh...
Disney’s Aladdin wielded the Infinity Gauntlet long before Thanos
Thanos was the first to harness the full power of the Infinity Gauntlet, right? Actually, it might not be quite so clear. An old still from the Aladdin TV fantasy series (yes, there was an Aladdin TV series after the Disney movie) has resurfaced online, and it shows the ex-thief in possession of the mighty Infinity Gauntlet himself.
A quick Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail hints at a dark truth about the Stranger
A minor The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail could be hinting that the Stranger is more sinister than he appears. Spoilers ahead for the new Prime Video show!. At the end of episode 1, the Stranger crash lands on Middle-earth in a meteor, resulting in a huge crater of fire. The Harfoot Nori finds him, and in episode 2, she accidentally falls right onto that fire. Rather than suffering a horrible injury, though, Nori discovers that the fire doesn't burn.
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Reveals Marvel Allowed Him To Improvise, Calls Tatiana Maslany's Performance "Remarkable"
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, and the first three episodes of the series have already seen the return of some MCU stars, including Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination). Roth first played Blonsky in The Incredible Hulk in 2008 before he appeared as Abomination again in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. Roth is also known for many iconic films, including Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction, as well as the series Lie To Me. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth about She-Hulk, and he talked about his character's supposed redemption as well as reading She-Hulk comics, his love for Deadpool, and much more.
Xbox Game Pass Reveals First Wave of September Games
Xbox revealed this week the first batch of Xbox Game Pass games coming to consoles and the PC platform in September with eight new additions revealed in all. It's quite the eclectic group of games, too, with everything from simulation games to DC titles and rhythm-based shooters included in the mix. The games announced this week will start getting right now on Tuesday and will continue until about halfway through the month at which point we'll hear of more games planned for the rest of September.
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Netflix Unveils Horror Lineup For Halloween 2022
Like coffee and breakfast cereals, Netflix also adds a little pumpkin spice flavor to its catalogue in the fall. In the next two months, they’re adding a whole bunch of new horror, thriller, and true crime movies and shows to suit whatever vaguely spooky mood you’re in this Halloween season.
The Nun 2 release date, cast, plot, and more
What is The Nun 2 release date? First introduced in 2016’s The Conjuring 2, Valak, the Demon Nun, was one of those big screen icons you couldn’t get away from. The sinister sister’s hideous habit was the Halloween costume of the year, and everywhere you went, it felt like you couldn’t get away from The Nun.
The Targaryen Fanboy Stomped By Daemon’s Dragon in ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 is More Important Than You Think
I don’t think I’m a malevolent person, but the first scene of House of the Dragon Episode 3 had me re-evaluating that position. I laughed when that random Velaryon knight (Aron von Andrian) was crushed to death by his own team’s dragon. I’m sorry, but I just thought it was hilarious that a common soldier would think that Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) was lighting up the Triarchy to specifically rescue one guy from being eaten by the crabs. But the more I think about it, this horrifically hysterical moment acts as a larger metaphor for one of the most...
Secret Invasion: Marvel Reveals First Look at Nick Fury's New Costume
Marvel Studios will kickstart Phase 5's Disney+ programming with the upcoming series, Secret Invasion, featuring the thrilling return of Marvel veteran Samuel L. Jackson alongside Ben Mendelsohn's Talos. Sadly, the Marvel project still remains a mystery despite production wrapping up last April. Two A-list actresses will join Secret Invasion, starting...
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
Upcoming Star Wars Shows
Star Wars has remained one of the most popular and influential science fiction series for several reasons, including its exciting juggle between a space western and space opera and plenty of other reasons. In addition, Star Wars has been noted as one of the most original series ever created. The first installment of Star Wars was released in 1977, but that made it all the more interesting to introduce audiences to a deep story with mysterious backgrounds and elements that weren’t seen in media before. Most recently, Star Wars has followed the themes of Marvel, as they share Disney as a home and have been adding to its universe through television programs. Most recently, Star Wars ended its first limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and announced additional shows that’ll become available on Disney+ in the foreseeable Future. Below, we’ve detailed all upcoming Star Wars shows and what we know about them.
Hellraiser: New Look at Pinhead in Hulu Reboot Released
As fans wait for a full-length trailer for the upcoming and unsettling experience, USA Today has released a new look at Hulu's Hellraiser featuring Jamie Clayton as the iconic "Pinhead" villain. Back in 1987, the first adaptation of Clive Barker's short story "The Hellbound Heart" was unleashed, which featured Doug Bradley as the main Cenobite demon. With Bradley going on to reprise the role in seven sequels, part of what has fans so excited about this new take on the material is having a female performer take on the role, which actually falls more in line with the source material than previous incarnations of the character. You can check out the new look at Pinhead in the photo below before the new Hellraiser hits Hulu on October 7th.
The first entry in a fantasy epic has begun its ascent of the Netflix charts
The barnstorming success of The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon proves that the viewing public still has an enormous appetite for fantasy, so perhaps it’s unsurprising that the debut entry in one of the most lucrative fantasy epics of all time is beginning to inch its way up the global Netflix streaming charts.
