ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

California visitor charged with attempted murder in Waikoloa

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tiyV9_0hi6NgAe00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Island Police Department arrested and charged 65-year-old Richard Lopez of San Pedro on Saturday, on suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses which occurred in a lodging establishment on Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa.

The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 at around 9:17 a.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to police, there was a report of a stabbing incident in one of the guest rooms. Officers arrived on the scene and saw a woman with several injuries as well as visible injuries on the suspect Lopez.

Both the woman victim and Lopez were transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital for medical treatment.

It was later determined by the police that Lopez had stabbed the victim multiple times. The woman remains in the hospital.

Lopez was charged on Sept. 3, by the Hawaii Island County Prosecutors Office on these counts:

  • Attempted murder in the second degree
  • Assault in the first degree
  • Assault in the second degree; and
  • Misdemeanor abuse of a family household member

His bail was set at $300,000. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Kona District Court.

Comments / 3

Related
KITV.com

Family forgives man pleading guilty in Ala Moana shooting

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- "On the night that you put a bullet in my child's heart. And that long ride to the hospital, God told me to just pray for you," the mother of Alan Jennings said to the 26 year old man who killed her son. Having plead guilty to...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Waikoloa Village, HI
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
KHON2

DUI arrests down in Hawaii

"Until you've had to see somebody get wrapped up in a body bag, and you're at the scene and you just see the grieving families and the people coming down and until you feel that gut-wrenching, it's just not the same," Cpt. Slayter said.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Big Island police seize more rainbow fentanyl in Kona

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rainbow fentanyl continues to leak into the community. Hawaii police seized more of the colored pills Monday in Kona according to the Hawaii High Drug Trafficking Area. “We’re going to see more floating around and again, the message is one fentanyl product can kill you that’s how lethal fentanyl is,” said Gary […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing 2 people in Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect is in custody following a stabbing two people in Makaha on Monday morning, Honolulu police said. Police records show 43-year-old Dennis Noel Hueu Medeiros was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Authorities responded to the incident just before 9 a.m. near Alawa Place. HPD said...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waikoloa Beach#Hawaii Island#San Pedro#Police#Violent Crime#Android
newsfromthestates.com

Lack Of Working Video Cameras At Hawaii Prisons Complicates Abuse Investigations

Staff at the Women’s Community Correctional Center disclosed that more than 40% of the cameras at the facility are not functioning. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2015. More than 40% of the video cameras at the women’s prison in Kailua apparently aren’t working, a problem that makes it far more difficult to investigate and prosecute allegations of sexual abuse and other misconduct at the facility, according to an official who did a walk-through inspection of the prison last month.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Conditions worsen for moped driver in Mililani accident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital in serious condition on Sept. 6 after an accident on Meheula Parkway. According to Honolulu Police Department, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a 47-year-old man driving a Toyota MPVH was traveling westbound. When the Toyota slowed down to turn right into the […]
MILILANI, HI
KHON2

Sandy Beach Park stabbing opens police investigation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed on Sunday night at Sandy’s Beach Park. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 11:22 p.m. According to EMS, he was stabbed and transported to the nearest hospital. The cause of the incident is unknown […]
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Waianae stabbing leaves 1 in serious condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported a man in his 60s is in serious after being stabbed on Monday near Farrington Highway in Waianae. The incident happened on Sept. 5, at around 9 a.m. The Honolulu Police Department said a suspect has been arrested. The cause of this incident is unknown at […]
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police locate vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said they have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Kailua that lead to a man’s death. Authorities said the crash happened on Saturday around 5:30 a.m. when a 68-year-old man walking in the westbound lanes of Mokapu Boulevard was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Kailua hit and run leaves 1 pedestrian dead

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported a hit and run on Saturday near Mokapu Boulevard and Ilipio Street in Kailua. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 5:30 a.m. According to HPD, a 68-year-old man was walking, westbound, on Mokapu Boulevard when he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the […]
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

‘Safe and Sound’ crime reduction program comes to Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is stepping up efforts to reduce crime in Waikiki and making it a more appealing place for residents, workers and visitors.  The “Safe and Sound” program also known as “Weed and Seed” in other parts of the City, will cover from Diamond Head to the Ala Wai boat harbor. Honolulu […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Rash of crimes in Kalihi pushing mom-and-pop shop out of business

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Just six weeks ago, a thief assaulted and maced a longtime employee of KC Market, leaving the elderly woman's eyes burning and injuring her back. But the incident was just the beginning of a series of thefts, including a burglary this morning at the 40-year-old neighborhood store.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy