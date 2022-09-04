Police investigating after woman found with fatal gunshot wound behind Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in Tacoma early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, police responded to the 3800 block of South Cedar Street after a 911 caller reported seeing a woman with a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the area.

Responding officers located the 58-year-old unresponsive woman in the 3700 block and immediately called for medical aid.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians also responded to the scene and are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

