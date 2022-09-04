ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Police investigating after woman found with fatal gunshot wound behind Tacoma business

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WoFZa_0hi6NePC00

TACOMA, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in Tacoma early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, police responded to the 3800 block of South Cedar Street after a 911 caller reported seeing a woman with a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the area.

Responding officers located the 58-year-old unresponsive woman in the 3700 block and immediately called for medical aid.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene technicians also responded to the scene and are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

baby d
4d ago

every business needs cameras front and back.doesn't anyone do fingerprints anymore?

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Two people injured in Auburn double shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — On Wednesday afternoon, Auburn Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 Block of 22nd Way NE. Kent PD was already on the scene, conducting a surveillance check on the residence as APD arrived. Before the shooting, the suspect came outside of...
AUBURN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon. Police were called at 2:23 p.m. to the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast for a report of shots fired at a home. When officers arrived, Kent police were already at the...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man injured in South Seattle stabbing

A man was injured in a stabbing in South Seattle on Tuesday night, the Seattle Police Department announced. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street after a man called 911 and said he had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Violent Crime#Tacoma Fire Department#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death in New Year’s Eve house fire in Tacoma ruled a homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — A man found dead at a home that caught fire on New Year’s Eve in 2021 in Tacoma is now being investigated as a homicide, police said. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 83-year-old Jame Elliott. His cause of death was ruled as asphyxia due to inhalation of products of combustion.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Police looking for woman seen with murder suspect day of alleged slayings

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Detectives are asking for your help to find a woman they say spent time with a man accused of murdering two people the day of the slayings. Shaun Rose, 40, was charged at the end of August with murder and burglary in the deaths of Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. He was arrested and put in jail on a $5 million bond.
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

19-year-old woman shot, killed overnight in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday morning that killed a 19-year-old woman. Federal Way Police Department Commander Kurt Schwan said around 11:20 p.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of gunshots near the 4600 block of SW 320th Street. About 10 minutes later, Schwan said...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot at Everett park; suspect at large

A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department. At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street. When officers...
EVERETT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Knife-wielding Olympia woman allegedly attacks passing couple

An Olympia woman was arrested after allegedly throwing knives at a couple and punching them as they were passing by walking their dogs. Felicia Lillian Peterson, 44, was arrested on Aug. 24 after a reported assault involving knives at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Capital Mall Drive SW.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Apparent road rage incident leads to shots fired, fiery crash in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are continuing their investigation after an apparent road rage incident led to shots fired and a fiery crash Monday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Talbot/Carr Road at about 8:30 p.m. According to police, several people reported a shooting between multiple cars.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
106K+
Followers
128K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy