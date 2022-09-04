Read full article on original website
Related
KIVI-TV
Condominium Fire destroys 26 homes in Ketchum
KETCHUM, Idaho — A fire was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Limelight Condominiums at 2107 Warm Springs Road in Ketchum. No people were killed, but officials are still trying to determine if any pets were killed in the fire. Firefighters got the fire contained around 4...
kmvt
26 units destroyed in Ketchum condo fire
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saturday, Sep. 3, at approximately 7:30 p.m., a structure fire broke out at the Limelight Condominiums at 2107 Warm Springs Road. Firefighters began the initial search for people inside the building before attacking the fire. There were no human casualties. It is not yet confirmed whether pets were lost in the blaze.
Wildhorse Fire burning near Hill City and on both sides of Highway 20
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Boise National Forest issued a press release on the Wildhorse Fire which is burning on both sides of Highway 20 between High Prairie Road and Hill City. The fire is currently estimated to be 8,853 acres with zero containment. There are currently no...
Limelight condo fire destroys 26 homes in Ketchum
KETCHUM, Idaho — 26 homes were lost in a structure fire that broke out at the Limelight Condominium on 2107 Warm Springs Road in Ketchum, Saturday evening. According to city officials, firefighters initially searched the condo for anyone inside the building before fighting the fire. They are reporting no human casualties. At the moment, it is unclear if any pets were lost in the fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Ross Fork Fire grows to more than 14,000 acres, Highway 75 reclosed
KETCHUM, Idaho (CBS2) — Extreme fire activity has caused Highway 75 to be reclosed from Baker Creek Rd. to Pettit Lake Rd. The highway was open to the public Tuesday morning, but higher temperatures and wind increased fire activity. A level three mandatory evacuation notice remains in effect for...
Post Register
FEMA authorizes funds to help with Ross Fork Fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized funds to help firefighting costs for the Ross Fork Fire burning in Blaine County. Administrator Willie G. Nunn determined the Ross Fork Fire could constitute a major disaster. This is the second Fire Management Assistance Grant declared in 2022 to help fight Idaho wildfires.
Electric vehicle charging ports added to 12 Idaho locations with EV program funding
Originally published Sept. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Funding to add electric vehicle charging infrastructure to 12 locations in Idaho was awarded through the state’s Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program, according to a press release from the Office of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. Money from the program, which totals $2.6 million and ended in July, will provide funding for publicly available electric vehicle charging equipment along Idaho’s major highways and freeways, creating a greater network of charging services for the public,...
kmvt
Blaine County Sheriff’s issue mandatory evacuation notice
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE MONDAY SEPTEMBER 5 AT 8:00 A.M. According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State HWY 75 is still closed between Smiley Creek Airport Road and Smiley Creek Road. due to fire activity. This is about 22 miles south of Stanley. The...
Comments / 1