ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19itUW_0hi6NP7B00

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry.

According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge, while the third occurred Wednesday at the same cargo crossing.

Per the agency, a 2009 International tractor hauling a furniture shipment was searched Tuesday, and officers discovered 285 packages containing nearly 718 pounds of suspected cocaine within the shipment with an estimated street value of more than $5.5 million. Meanwhile, inspection of a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of steel rolls revealed 110 packages containing 270 pounds of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of nearly $2.1 million.

The third seizure occurred Wednesday when inspection of a 2020 Freightliner tractor hauling a shipment of plastic ethylene sheets revealed 209 packages containing 545 pounds of suspected cocaine concealed within the cargo. The drugs had an estimated street value of roughly $4.2 million.

“These seizures illustrate the gravity of the narcotics threat we are facing and the effective application of CBP officer inspections experience, resources and technology.” Port Director Alberto Flores said in a prepared statement.

In all three instances, CBP officers seized the narcotics, and special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations are investigating.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

Man pleads guilty in scheme to defraud Home Depot of $600,000

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he schemed to defraud Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies. The U.S. Attorney in Rhode Island announced the guilty plea in a news release, saying that Luiyi Taveras-Garcia admitted...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WOKV

Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states' teen vaping probe

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. Connecticut Attorney...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WOKV

Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. The office of Democratic attorney general Dana...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
WOKV

Yellen pushes Biden economic plans in battleground Michigan

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pressed the case for Democratic economic policies during a visit Thursday to Ford's Rouge electric vehicle assembly plant in Michigan, a battleground state in the November midterm elections. After a production-line tour, Yellen promoted recent legislative successes for the Biden...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipment#Mexico#Feds#The World Trade Bridge#Cbp#U S Immig
WOKV

NASA announces new Artemis I launch windows

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA hopes to launch its Artemis I moon rocket in two weeks from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency announced Thursday. NASA has asked the U.S. Space Force to reserve Sept. 23 and Sept. 27 as possible launch dates, according to The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Space Force oversees launches at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Wisconsin election clerks race to understand ballot ruling

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin’s 1,800-plus election clerks were racing Thursday to understand a judge’s ruling nine weeks before the election that some fear could lead to absentee ballots being counted in parts of the battleground state but rejected in others. A judge on Wednesday...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
86K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy