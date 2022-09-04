WLOS — Asheville City Schools says a possible bus outage has been avoided, for now. An email was sent to parents Tuesday saying outages were expected this week for three buses. The transportation coordinator says drivers are already doubling-up on routes. Officials say they’ve found a way to provide transportation for all students by using school administrators and other employees as substitute drivers this week. Right now, Asheville City Schools wants to fill six bus driver openings.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO