Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Buncombe OKs $388,000 for coordination, expansion of COVID vaccine services

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners approved the re-issuance of remaining funds from a 2021 COVID vaccination program. The vote Tuesday night means $388,000 will go toward more coordination and expansion of COVID vaccine services. There will continue to be an emphasis on reaching those disproportionately affected by COVID.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

'Love and sunshine:' People remember WNC couple killed in plane crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local doctor and his wife have been identified as the victims in a plane that crashed Monday in eastern Tennessee. On Tuesday, the Bradley County (Tennessee) medical examiner confirmed William Edward Gist was the pilot and his wife Beth Ann Gist was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna 182P that went down near Chattanooga about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
WLOS.com

Funding cuts leads Pisgah Legal Services to hold Giving Day

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Pisgah Legal Services is holding a Giving Day fundraising event Thursday, September 8. Because of federal and state funding cuts the legal assistance non-profit needs your help filling the gaps. Their website says Giving Day is a day to raise funds and awareness for justice...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tree trimming planned across Waynesville for next 5 weeks

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With cooler weather just around the corner, the town of Waynesville is planning ahead. Asplundh Tree Expert Co. will be out trimming tree limbs throughout town for the next few weeks to help prevent power outages this coming fall and winter. Crews will be working...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Rain puts a damper on final day of NC Apple Festival

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rainfall and road closures caused by floods cut the North Carolina Apple Festival short on Labor Day. "It rained and didn't stop," Treasurer of the North Carolina Apple Festival Renee Elrod said. "We were hoping there would be a break in the sky." Around...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mitchell County road reopens after hazmat spill, overnight cleanup

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Mitchell County road reopened Thursday morning, Sept. 8, after a hazmat spill Wednesday forced its closure for crews to clean up the road and surrounding area. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson said crews received a call at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville City Schools says a possible bus outage has been avoided, for now. An email was sent to parents Tuesday saying outages were expected this week for three buses. The transportation coordinator says drivers are already doubling-up on routes. Officials say they’ve found a way to provide transportation for all students by using school administrators and other employees as substitute drivers this week. Right now, Asheville City Schools wants to fill six bus driver openings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
WLOS.com

Bat Cave road reopens after mudslide cleared

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A road in Bat Cave reopened Tuesday after a mudslide on Labor Day blocked both lanes of traffic. The slide happened on Monday, Sept. 5, along Highway 74A, near Freeman Hill Drive. Broad River Fire & Rescue says the road has since reopened. The...
BAT CAVE, NC
WLOS.com

This Labor Day comes amid nationwide wave of unionizing, workers rising up

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This Labor Day comes amid a local and national wave of unionizing and labor activity. According to the National Labor Relations Board, between October 1 and March 31, union representation petitions filed at the NLRB increased 57%— up to 1,174 from 748 during the first half of fiscal year 2021.
ASHEVILLE, NC

