WLOS.com
Buncombe OKs $388,000 for coordination, expansion of COVID vaccine services
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners approved the re-issuance of remaining funds from a 2021 COVID vaccination program. The vote Tuesday night means $388,000 will go toward more coordination and expansion of COVID vaccine services. There will continue to be an emphasis on reaching those disproportionately affected by COVID.
WLOS.com
'Love and sunshine:' People remember WNC couple killed in plane crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local doctor and his wife have been identified as the victims in a plane that crashed Monday in eastern Tennessee. On Tuesday, the Bradley County (Tennessee) medical examiner confirmed William Edward Gist was the pilot and his wife Beth Ann Gist was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna 182P that went down near Chattanooga about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
WLOS.com
Mountain State Fair officials review safety measures ahead of 2022 kick-off
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Mountain State Fair will open its doors on Friday, welcoming festival-goers from across the region to another year. The 84-acre campus will house rides, booths, exhibits and more for 10 days at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. A news conference was held...
WLOS.com
Downtown workers want better parking rates; county could roll out affordable plan soon
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hospitality workers in downtown Asheville are demanding cheaper rates for workers. “It’s miserable,” said Fallon Webb, who has worked at Strada Italiano for four years. “You’re lucky to find a parking space to begin with, and, if you do, it’s an abhorrent price."
WLOS.com
"We're not immune to it" Asheville City Schools bus routes impacted by driver shortages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A staffing issue that resulted in transportation outages for Asheville City Schools this week has been resolved. Parents were notified Tuesday of outages impacting three buses in particular. “It’s a nationwide bus shortage, I mean, we’re not immune to it,” said Amanda Rigsby, Asheville City...
WLOS.com
Funding cuts leads Pisgah Legal Services to hold Giving Day
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Pisgah Legal Services is holding a Giving Day fundraising event Thursday, September 8. Because of federal and state funding cuts the legal assistance non-profit needs your help filling the gaps. Their website says Giving Day is a day to raise funds and awareness for justice...
WLOS.com
Leaf peepers, get ready! Forecasters weigh in on best time, places for fall foliage in NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Soon the Blue Ridge Parkway will be crawling with leaf peepers. Local experts are weighing in on what kind of season we might see and where we can sneak an early fall color "peep." With warm temperatures and moderate precipitation this year, Dr. Beverly Collins,...
WLOS.com
Tree trimming planned across Waynesville for next 5 weeks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With cooler weather just around the corner, the town of Waynesville is planning ahead. Asplundh Tree Expert Co. will be out trimming tree limbs throughout town for the next few weeks to help prevent power outages this coming fall and winter. Crews will be working...
WLOS.com
COVID booster will increase immunity for newest variants, Pardee doctor says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 is still killing people more than two years into the pandemic. But global cases are declining. And updated COVID vaccines in the United States offer new protections against some subvariants. Those updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available in North Carolina for people older than 12.
WLOS.com
Rain puts a damper on final day of NC Apple Festival
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Heavy rainfall and road closures caused by floods cut the North Carolina Apple Festival short on Labor Day. "It rained and didn't stop," Treasurer of the North Carolina Apple Festival Renee Elrod said. "We were hoping there would be a break in the sky." Around...
WLOS.com
Mitchell County road reopens after hazmat spill, overnight cleanup
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Mitchell County road reopened Thursday morning, Sept. 8, after a hazmat spill Wednesday forced its closure for crews to clean up the road and surrounding area. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson said crews received a call at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday...
WLOS.com
State treasurer Folwell to discuss hospitals' role in medical debt at public hearing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — State treasurer Dale Folwell plans to discuss medical debt and the role hospitals play in it during a visit to Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College on Wednesday. Folwell will be joined by local leaders, including Brevard Mayor Maureen Copelof, during the public hearing at A-B...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville City Schools says a possible bus outage has been avoided, for now. An email was sent to parents Tuesday saying outages were expected this week for three buses. The transportation coordinator says drivers are already doubling-up on routes. Officials say they’ve found a way to provide transportation for all students by using school administrators and other employees as substitute drivers this week. Right now, Asheville City Schools wants to fill six bus driver openings.
WLOS.com
Suspect sought in Rutherfordton larceny
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are looking for a larceny suspect who was seen leaving the scene in a white vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle involved in the recent larceny from Carpenter Mulch Products Inc. in Rutherfordton.
WLOS.com
Baby surrendered under safe haven act in South Carolina hospital 1 day after being born
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — An infant was surrendered on Sunday in Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby was born Sept. 3, weighed 1 pound and 12. 5 ounces, and is currently receiving additional medical care. The infant was...
WLOS.com
Hazmat spill closes portion of Mitchell County road overnight, troopers say
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An incident involving a tanker and a subsequent hazmat spill in Mitchell County is expected to close a road at least until Thursday morning, Sept. 8. Rohn W. Silvers with North Carolina State Highway Patrol said crews received a call that a tanker hauling...
WLOS.com
Bat Cave road reopens after mudslide cleared
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A road in Bat Cave reopened Tuesday after a mudslide on Labor Day blocked both lanes of traffic. The slide happened on Monday, Sept. 5, along Highway 74A, near Freeman Hill Drive. Broad River Fire & Rescue says the road has since reopened. The...
WLOS.com
This Labor Day comes amid nationwide wave of unionizing, workers rising up
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This Labor Day comes amid a local and national wave of unionizing and labor activity. According to the National Labor Relations Board, between October 1 and March 31, union representation petitions filed at the NLRB increased 57%— up to 1,174 from 748 during the first half of fiscal year 2021.
WLOS.com
UNCA to begin $4.5 million track and field facility update after 17 years of no home meets
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UNC Asheville is about to start a new renovation and expansion of its track and field facilities. The University is spending $4.5 million to refurbish the track's running surface and add facilities for field events. The goal is to make the track available for regional...
WLOS.com
In first COVID update since June, Buncombe County reports steady 4-week decline in cases
BUNCOMBE COUNTY — In Buncombe County's first COVID-19 update since June, health officials announced Tuesday, Sept. 6 that the county is maintaining a moderate level of cases, with a recent drop in the last few weeks. Officials said this COVID wave through the summer remained constant, but in the...
