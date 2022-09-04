Read full article on original website
Saipan Tribune
Interscholastic sports for SY 2022-2023 back in session
With schools back in session for school year 2022-2023, the long awaited and always exciting school sports, which are high school volleyball, co-ed elementary soccer, and all schools cross country are now back as well. Middle school boys’ soccer and middle school girls’ basketball schedules have yet to be determined....
