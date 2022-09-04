ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deltona, FL

click orlando

Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
DELTONA, FL
Deltona, FL
Deltona, FL
click orlando

Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
ORLANDO, FL
volusiasheriff.org

VSO Detectives Seek 2 Men in Severe Beating of Lake Mary Man

Laura Williams, Office of " VSO Detectives Seek Father, Son Suspects After Man Was Severely Beaten. Volusia sheriff’s detectives need the public’s help to locate two suspects -- a father and his son -- wanted for severely beating a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen.
LAKE MARY, FL
villages-news.com

Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack

A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Man arrested for deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Rafael Villaverde was arrested for the murder of two brothers. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The arrest comes weeks after the Orange County Sheriff's department released body cam footage showing exactly what happened when...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Shooting investigation underway in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting on the southwest side of DeLand. Officers responded to the area of South Adelle Avenue and West Euclid Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. On scene, they said they found a man, 21, who had been shot in the leg. Channel 9...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee woman accused of scamming elderly woman in sweepstakes scheme

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A Kissimmee woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly Brevard County woman in a scam known as a “Jamaican Sweepstake Scheme.”. Jewell Testa, 58, is accused of stealing more than $17,000 from an 86-year-old Cocoa Beach woman. The...
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man shot in DeLand drive-by

DeLAND, Fla. – Police said a 21-year-old man was wounded early Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in DeLand, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. on South Adelle Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. DeLand police said the man was outside when he was shot in the...
DELAND, FL
fox35orlando.com

13-year-old Orlando teen reported missing by family

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl from Orlando has been reported missing according to the Orlando Police Department. Bernadette Webb, 13, was reported missing by her family on August 28. Police said she was last seen in the area of Lake Richmond Drive in Orlando. Police ask that if you...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

3 shot while riding in car in Brevard

COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

