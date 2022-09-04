Read full article on original website
Man, 19, accused of grabbing woman jogging on Orange County trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old is accused of grabbing a woman while she was jogging on an Orange County trail this week, and deputies are asking other potential victims to come forward. Deputies said Israel Pagan, 19, grabbed a woman while she was jogging on Little Econ Greenway...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Florida COA president arrested for hiding camera in woman's bedroom
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A condominium owner's association (COA) president faces four felony charges after detectives say he installed a video camera inside a condominium without the owner’s permission, focused on her master bedroom. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) says it received a call on Aug....
click orlando
Volusia sheriff’s office shares bodycam video after millions see deputy’s chase on TikTok
DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday responded to a viral video showing one of its deputies engaged in a brief foot chase with a man in Deltona. On TikTok, the video has over 4 million views and more than 563,000 likes at the time of this report. The sheriff’s office on Twitter posted an edited video combining the 15-second clip with body-worn camera footage recorded from the perspective of the deputy in pursuit.
Police searching for suspect after person shot during Orlando carjacking
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for a suspect after a person was shot during an armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon, Orlando police said. It happened around 3 p.m. in the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue. One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.
click orlando
Suspect caught on camera robbing Orange County bank
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a man accused of robbing a bank in the Hunter’s Creek area. Video shows a man in a red “Incredibles” t-shirt, black shorts and white sunglasses at a teller’s window at the Chase Bank on Town Center Boulevard Tuesday.
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside of Orange County hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested for a deadly shooting outside of a hotel. Rafael Villaverde had gotten into a confrontation with Dylan Jimenez outside of Heritage Hotel one afternoon, leading up to the shooting. According to...
volusiasheriff.org
VSO Detectives Seek 2 Men in Severe Beating of Lake Mary Man
Laura Williams, Office of " VSO Detectives Seek Father, Son Suspects After Man Was Severely Beaten. Volusia sheriff’s detectives need the public’s help to locate two suspects -- a father and his son -- wanted for severely beating a Lake Mary man at a wedding reception in Lake Helen.
villages-news.com
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
WESH
Man arrested for deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, Rafael Villaverde was arrested for the murder of two brothers. It happened on Aug. 6 outside the Heritage Hotel on South Orange Blossom Trail. The arrest comes weeks after the Orange County Sheriff's department released body cam footage showing exactly what happened when...
Florida woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of relative over ‘long-standing grudge’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies have charged an unidentified woman with murder after they say she chased down one of her own relatives and shot him to death. Deputies say a “long-standing grudge” between the two led to the shooting. Although she’s been charged with...
Shooting investigation underway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting on the southwest side of DeLand. Officers responded to the area of South Adelle Avenue and West Euclid Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. On scene, they said they found a man, 21, who had been shot in the leg. Channel 9...
WESH
Sheriff: 39 people arrested in Flagler County over Labor Day weekend
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office, they made 39 arrests over Labor Day weekend. Five of those arrests were for DUIs, and deputies said it was part of their effort to stop dangerous driving during Labor Day weekend. The sheriff said there was a...
click orlando
Kissimmee woman accused of scamming elderly woman in sweepstakes scheme
COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A Kissimmee woman was arrested Wednesday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly Brevard County woman in a scam known as a “Jamaican Sweepstake Scheme.”. Jewell Testa, 58, is accused of stealing more than $17,000 from an 86-year-old Cocoa Beach woman. The...
click orlando
Man shot in DeLand drive-by
DeLAND, Fla. – Police said a 21-year-old man was wounded early Tuesday in a drive-by shooting in DeLand, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. on South Adelle Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. DeLand police said the man was outside when he was shot in the...
Gunman at large after 2 teens and adult found shot inside car in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are investigating after three people were shot inside a car Saturday night. Officials said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the area of Burnett Road and State Road 520, in unincorporated Cocoa. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
fox35orlando.com
13-year-old Orlando teen reported missing by family
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 13-year-old girl from Orlando has been reported missing according to the Orlando Police Department. Bernadette Webb, 13, was reported missing by her family on August 28. Police said she was last seen in the area of Lake Richmond Drive in Orlando. Police ask that if you...
WESH
Half-mile of Brevard County neighborhood evacuated after explosives found
COCOA, Fla. — A section of a Brevard County neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday after explosives were located in a backyard. The cause of the fire is still unknown. But it’s what came after the fire which brought in the bomb squads. The fire ignited multiple rounds of ammunition...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Police arrest motorcycle driver who tried to flee traffic stop, ended up in canal
3:49 a.m. — 100 block of East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Loitering or prowling. While patrolling a local plaza, a police officer spotted a 30-year-old Ormond Beach man in the rear parking lot. He had a flashlight and was looking around the parking lot. The officer noted all the businesses were closed.
villages-news.com
Diner who didn’t pay for meal tracked down after leaving Perkins
A diner who didn’t pay for her meal was tracked down after walking out of the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was arrested Tuesday on a Lake County warrant. She went to the restaurant on Bichara Boulevard on Sept. 1 and...
click orlando
3 shot while riding in car in Brevard
COCOA, Fla. – Three people were shot late Saturday while riding in a car in Brevard County, deputies said. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. near Burnett Road and State Road 520, not far from the city limits of Cocoa. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. According to the...
