Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was willing to go away from his comfort zone last Saturday night against Notre Dame. With the Buckeyes trailing 10-7 at halftime, they relied on their running game in the second half and because of that -- along with a strong defense -- they emerged with a 21-10 victory. Day was asked about the importance of OSU having a reliable running game on his Zoom call with the media Thursday afternoon.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO