Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Live updates: The Ryan Day Show - Arkansas State week
Week 1 of the college football season is in the books. Ohio State passed its first test to open the new year, although some would argue not with flying colors, defeating a top-10 team in Notre Dame 21-10. While it wasn't a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray players and...
I Have 83 Things to Say: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
1 — “The Dotting of the i” was very cool as expected. Clemson: In the Air Tonight while running down the hill is pretty sweet. Chief Osceola and Renegade planting the spear in Tallahassee. And of course, Wake Forest’s Demon Deacon inexplicably riding in on a Harley...
Thurs(Day): 'We have to be able to run the football when they know we are going to'
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was willing to go away from his comfort zone last Saturday night against Notre Dame. With the Buckeyes trailing 10-7 at halftime, they relied on their running game in the second half and because of that -- along with a strong defense -- they emerged with a 21-10 victory. Day was asked about the importance of OSU having a reliable running game on his Zoom call with the media Thursday afternoon.
Five Ohio State players who proved themselves vs. Notre Dame
Ohio State made a statement on Saturday in the 21-10 win against Notre Dame. While it wasn't a perfect performance by any stretch, the second-ranked Buckeyes found a way to beat the No. 5 Fighting Irish in the opening week of the 2022 season. As head coach Ryan Day said after the game, the Scarlet and Gray will take a top-five win any week of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones on week 2 game vs. Ohio State
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones had a successful week one with his Red Wolves securing a 58-3 win over Grambling State. Now the competition steps up significantly as Jones must prepare for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 43.5 according to DraftKings Sports book after a prime time victory over then No. 5 Notre Dame.
BH: One Love | 'Money game' winner
** MVP …or MVC … Everyone who has anything to do with football watched Ohio State beat Notre Dame on Saturday night. College sources. Pro sources. Family members. Everybody wanted to talk about the game with their trusty Bucknuts staff member friend. One veteran coaching source is always...
(Updated injury) Will this be a 'Hail to the Chief' year for Njoku; Felton to Return, Clowney, Greedy news
BEREA, Ohio -- What a difference a couple years make!. A little over two seasons ago, tight end David Njoku was asking to be traded after the Browns signed Austin Hooper as an unrestricted free agent. This past offseason, Njoku signed a four-year, $54.75 million contract to be the Browns...
247Sports
48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0