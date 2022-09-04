ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Live updates: The Ryan Day Show - Arkansas State week

Week 1 of the college football season is in the books. Ohio State passed its first test to open the new year, although some would argue not with flying colors, defeating a top-10 team in Notre Dame 21-10. While it wasn't a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray players and...
JONESBORO, AR
247Sports

I Have 83 Things to Say: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

1 — “The Dotting of the i” was very cool as expected. Clemson: In the Air Tonight while running down the hill is pretty sweet. Chief Osceola and Renegade planting the spear in Tallahassee. And of course, Wake Forest’s Demon Deacon inexplicably riding in on a Harley...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Thurs(Day): 'We have to be able to run the football when they know we are going to'

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was willing to go away from his comfort zone last Saturday night against Notre Dame. With the Buckeyes trailing 10-7 at halftime, they relied on their running game in the second half and because of that -- along with a strong defense -- they emerged with a 21-10 victory. Day was asked about the importance of OSU having a reliable running game on his Zoom call with the media Thursday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Five Ohio State players who proved themselves vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State made a statement on Saturday in the 21-10 win against Notre Dame. While it wasn't a perfect performance by any stretch, the second-ranked Buckeyes found a way to beat the No. 5 Fighting Irish in the opening week of the 2022 season. As head coach Ryan Day said after the game, the Scarlet and Gray will take a top-five win any week of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones on week 2 game vs. Ohio State

Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones had a successful week one with his Red Wolves securing a 58-3 win over Grambling State. Now the competition steps up significantly as Jones must prepare for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 43.5 according to DraftKings Sports book after a prime time victory over then No. 5 Notre Dame.
JONESBORO, AR
BH: One Love | 'Money game' winner

** MVP …or MVC … Everyone who has anything to do with football watched Ohio State beat Notre Dame on Saturday night. College sources. Pro sources. Family members. Everybody wanted to talk about the game with their trusty Bucknuts staff member friend. One veteran coaching source is always...
COLUMBUS, OH
