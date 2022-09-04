Read full article on original website
Two arrested in Dothan murder
Speed humps are being put in on Deerpath Road in Dothan. An accident that happened on September 6 is still being investigated by ALEA. Cinderella's Closet makes dreams come true for women in need. Updated: 8 hours ago. Tucked in the basement of the Cochran Firm in Dothan, their mission...
Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Authorities have confirmed the arrest of one person in the weekend murder of a Dothan businessman and sources say a second person is also in custody. Mekhi Telfair, age 24, is charged with Capital Murder in the shooting after his capture in the Panama City area on Tuesday.
Two Men Arrested for Mauldin Drive Murder
At approximately 3:20 AM on Sunday, September 4, 2022, Dothan Fire and Rescue along with Dothan Police Department responded to a residence in the 600 block of Mauldin Drive for a medical emergency. It was determined the victim, 48 year old Robert Blount, was deceased as a result of being murdered. Multiple interviews have been conducted and many leads have been followed up on. Investigators have worked around the clock since Sunday to bring resolution to this case.
Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, September 3, a juvenile was physically assaulted by a group of other juveniles and had a piece of jewelry stolen during the assault. It was later discovered this incident was recorded and the video was circulating on social media. Investigators were able to identify...
Dothan capital murder suspect apprehended in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fl (WDHN) — A fugitive wanted for capital murder in Dothan was apprehended this afternoon, September 7, in Callaway, FL by a joint unit task force. The U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, comprised of officers from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received word from law enforcement in Dothan, Alabama, that fugitive Mekhi Telfair, age 24, was possibly in Bay County.
Fugitive wanted for Capital Murder arrested in Bay County
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fugitive wanted in Dothan, Alabama for Capital Murder was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Callaway. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, which included officers from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received a report from law enforcement in Dothan that the fugitive, Mekhi Telfair, 24, was possibly in Bay County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Dothan begins daytime paving
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Daytime paving will begin in Dothan today, September 8, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The paving will occur on 84 West, between Bel-Air Drive and John D. Odom Road, and will include the paving of turn lanes and other areas not already paved.
DPD investigating Saturday hit and run
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a vehicle and its owner involved in a hit and run late Saturday. DPD says the accident happened on Reeves Street around 11:15 p.m., near the Raceway gas station down from Jack’s. Police...
Abbeville addresses crime and drug complaints
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Complaints of crime and open drug use have been brought to the attention of the Abbeville City Council. After a woman with drugs in her car crashed into Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville in July, Dorothy Baker brought her concerns to the city council.
A Houston Co. murder suspect is applying for youthful offender status
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — In a Houston County courtroom a murder suspect is applying for youthful offender status. Elijah Hazell is charged with capital murder robbery in the murder of Hardy Gray. Where Hazell along with five others is accused of going to Gray’s house to rob him....
Log truck versus motorcycle leaves 1 in critical condition
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 6, at approximately 2:50 p.m. Geneva County E-911 dispatched Slocomb Fire-Rescue, Fadette Fire District, and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office to an accident involving a log truck and a motorcycle with critical injuries on E. County Rd. 4 east of S. State Hwy. 103.
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Daytime paving project begins in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A daytime paving project will be underway in Dothan beginning on Thursday, September 8, and running through at least the next week-and-a-half. The project, which will be focused on U.S. 84 West between Bel Air Drive and John D. Odom Road, will take place each day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Man dead in suspected Dothan murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Police believe that a Dothan man found dead at his home early Sunday is a murder victim. He is identified as 48-year-old Robert Blount, who friends say worked as a parcel delivery driver. He was shot. Sources say that police are interviewing several people who may be...
Samson man to admit he exploited children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Harvey Dakota Wambles of Samson plans to plead guilty to charges that he sexually exploited children. He made that agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday, per court records. Wambles, 25, is accused of possessing illegal images of children under the age of 12...
Alabama man is accused of shooting his grandfather’s finger off
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A 24-year-old Elba man is behind bars at the Coffee County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of elderly abuse and neglect. Court records indicate James Deboer was arrested by Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday. He allegedly forced his way into his grandfather’s bedroom with a handgun. It resulted in […]
Local hero saves two women from house fire in Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A hero in Enterprise is responsible for saving two women from a house fire Sunday, September 4. The home on Bellwood Road was on fire around 4 o’clock that evening. Neighbor, Marvin Pinckney, was pulling up to his own home when he saw flames and smoke...
UPDATE CCSO: All three juveniles now found in Coffee County
COFFEE COUNTY (WDHN)—According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the last two of the three runaway juveniles have been found. CCSO says Jason New and Michael Salazar, of Coffee County, were safely located off State Highway 122 in an empty field around the New Brockton area. Jon Rhodes...
Collectibles in storage for years on sale in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Sandi Shute Hodge gazed around a packed warehouse on Wednesday with mixed emotions. A third-generation operator of Shute Pecan Company, she is selling collectables that her mother accumulated over many years. “My mom had such a love for collecting and history,” Sandi told News 4. Beatles...
Six in custody after fentanyl, marijuana found at Donalsonville home
Six are in custody following a warrant search at a Seminole County home. On Saturday, September 3, Seminole County deputies, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at a home on Pugh Avenue in Donalsonville. Law enforcement recovered over 3,800 suspected fentanyl pills, 7.5 pounds of...
