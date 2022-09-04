Read full article on original website
‘The standard doesn’t need motivation’ for Georgia football
Junior running back Kendall Milton and sophomore wide receiver AD Mitchell spoke with the media at the final availability before Georgia’s home-opener against Samford. Four days after a 49-3 victory over Oregon, the players stressed the importance of practice and its effect on their team. Receivers at every position.
Insider: Georgia football practice observations
Following a strong start to the season with a 49-3 rout of former No.11-ranked Oregon, Georgia football had a productive practice on Monday. However, on Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart was not as pleased with the level of intensity as they prepare for their home opener against Samford. Here are The Red & Black’s observations:
UGA students compete in season two of NBC’s ‘Capital One College Bowl’
The 2022 “Capital One College Bowl” is quickly approaching and no — it’s not football — it’s a trivia tournament. Hosted by NFL hall-of-famer Peyton Manning, NBC’s “Capital One College Bowl” is a “battle of the brains” in which universities from across the country compete head-to-head for the chance to win not only bragging rights, but scholarship money.
Smart updates status of injured freshmen following lackluster practice
Preparations for this weekend's home game against Samford have begun for Georgia, and according to head coach Kirby Smart, the team had one of their best practices of the year on Monday. However, he was not as pleased with the effort displayed in Tuesday’s practice. “To be honest, I...
Georgia football establishing identity after victory against Oregon
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media on Sept. 4, following the team's 49-3 win over Oregon. Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, inside linebacker Trezmen Marshall and wide receiver Kearis Jackson also made appearances, each of them discussing the Week 1 matchup. Here were some of the developments from the afternoon as the team prepares for Samford:
OPINION: A beginner's guide to UGA
Whether you’re a freshman, transfer or just an upperclassman looking for a fun read – you might have found that some parts of college are not turning out exactly as you thought. Welcome to the University of Georgia! One of the best public schools in the country, with much to do. You might not have pictured showing up to your first class of the day dripping in sweat or waking up at the crack of dawn to head to tailgates on a game day.
OPINION: UGA minus God
As a giddy, wide-eyed freshman, I initially felt enthusiastic over the tiniest things — preparing decorations for my dorm, meeting up with my prospective roommate and arranging my schedule — until I attended orientation this summer. Here is where I first felt being agnostic made me an outcast at the University of Georgia.
UGAPD Blotter: Student scammed out of football tickets and more
In this week’s UGA blotter, a student was scammed out of football tickets, two books were stolen from the bookstore and more. An individual is suspected of stealing two textbooks from the University of Georgia Bookstore on the morning of Sept. 1, according to a University of Georgia Police Department report.
PHOTOS: Rock Nobster opens in Watkinsville
This past Friday, Rock Nobster, a vinyl record music store, opened in downtown Watkinsville, Georgia. The store is owned by Jimmy Bryant, long-time music manager at the Athens Barnes & Noble. The store features records across both time and genre. The store’s current hours are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.
The Red & Black launches national search for executive director
Athens, Ga. – The Red & Black Publishing Company, Inc. is conducting a national search for an executive director to helm the student news organization that has served Athens and the University of Georgia since 1893. The ideal candidate will be an innovative thinker with a passion for journalism and a track record of stellar nonprofit management experience.
Weekend preview: Rap Fest, Water Festival and more
WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. WHAT: Get nostalgic at this ‘90s-themed night of music, comedy, drag, burlesque and more. WHAT: Join “Freakin’ Out on the Interstate” singer Briston Maroney for some live indie music. WHEN: 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Georgia Theatre. PRICE: $23-$27 Friday, Sept. 9. POLITICAL TALK.
Athens restaurant roundup: student nights at Farm Burger, the Culinary Market returns and more
Summer is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Every Wednesday from 4-9 p.m., college students can order a Build Your Own Burger kit starting from $5 at Farm Burger. Students must show a valid student I.D. in order to redeem the offer.
Construction delays at The William leave students displaced
When most students signed a lease at The William apartments, they were promised a brand new luxury student apartment complex full of state-of-the-art amenities, a location walkable to campus and “design forward student living.”. The complex, located on North Finley Street, ran a strong social media marketing campaign after...
ACCPD blotter: 200 Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, flip flops stolen and more
200 Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, flip flops stolen from car. An Athens-Clarke County Police Department officer received a call on Sept. 1, reporting a theft that occurred on Aug. 27, according to a report from ACCPD. The caller said about 200 Yu-Gi-Oh! trading cards and a pair of flip flops were...
