N Turner
3d ago

Step right up! Get a look at the token burrito eater that's gonna get the Republicans back on top. Did ya'll get kidnapped by aliens too?

Lori Baar-proos
3d ago

who cares. stop blowing everything out of proportion. I'm offended, I'm offended, I'm offended. That's all you hear now days. Grow up people and quit making a big deal over nothing. Idiots.

Michigan GOP Chiefs Instructed Poll Workers to Break Rules During Training, Video Shows

Republican leaders in Michigan’s Wayne County instructed poll workers to break election rules during a training session held the night before the state’s primary last month, CNN reports. The session saw the GOP instructors informing workers about “bad stuff happening” during the election and encouraging them to ignore rules banning cellphones and pens from vote-counting centers and polling places. “None of the constraints that they’re putting on this are legal,” former State Sen. Patrick Colbeck told trainees during a recorded Aug. 1 Zoom call. Cheryl Costantino, the GOP county chairwoman and host of the call, said in regard to cellphones: “I would say maybe just hide it or something, and maybe hide a small pad and a small pen or something like that because you need to take accurate notes.” When some participants said they feared being sanctioned for such rule-breaking, Costantino said: “That’s why you got to do it secretly.” CNN reports the call shows how some MAGA conspiracy theorists are interfering with elections across the U.S. to encourage poll workers and volunteer observers to break election rules in the hope of uncovering evidence that Democrats could be doing the same.Read it at CNN
Almost half of Michigan local officials report harassment and abuse, survey finds

Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark thought it'd be a good idea to invite her community to have a conversation about how elections work. The veteran elections official wanted to walk through how voting apparatuses are operated, broadly explain security and answer any questions from her neighbors about the process. It was an exercise in transparency, an acknowledgment of the years of frustration and confusion fomented by prominent politicians bent on undermining election results. ...
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case

Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
Tudor Dixon touts work at Michigan Steel. Foundry struggled to pay bills.

MUSKEGON — An empty field marks the spot where Tudor Dixon began her professional career in Michigan’s steel industry, surrounding warehouses the only visible reminders of her family's foundry that shuttered in late 2012 and was later demolished. Dixon, the Republican nominee for governor, has touted her seven...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
