N Turner
3d ago
Step right up! Get a look at the token burrito eater that's gonna get the Republicans back on top. Did ya'll get kidnapped by aliens too?
Lori Baar-proos
3d ago
who cares. stop blowing everything out of proportion. I'm offended, I'm offended, I'm offended. That's all you hear now days. Grow up people and quit making a big deal over nothing. Idiots.
Michigan GOP leaders encourage rule breaking at poll worker training session
The evening before Michigan's state primary, Wayne County GOP leaders held a Zoom training session for poll workers and partisan observers -- warning them about "bad stuff happening" during the election and encouraging them to ignore local election rules barring cell phones and pens from polling places and vote-counting centers.
Special prosecutor to investigate Michigan GOP candidate Matt DePerno
A special prosecutor in Michigan has been appointed to investigate whether the Republican candidate for attorney general and others should be criminally charged for their attempts to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election.
Northern Michigan city councilor found on Oath Keepers member list
A city council member in rural northern Michigan is the only elected official among hundreds of Michiganders found to be members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that played a central role in last year’s U.S. Capitol attack. But Roger Marsh, who was elected to the Onaway...
Michigan GOP Chiefs Instructed Poll Workers to Break Rules During Training, Video Shows
Republican leaders in Michigan’s Wayne County instructed poll workers to break election rules during a training session held the night before the state’s primary last month, CNN reports. The session saw the GOP instructors informing workers about “bad stuff happening” during the election and encouraging them to ignore rules banning cellphones and pens from vote-counting centers and polling places. “None of the constraints that they’re putting on this are legal,” former State Sen. Patrick Colbeck told trainees during a recorded Aug. 1 Zoom call. Cheryl Costantino, the GOP county chairwoman and host of the call, said in regard to cellphones: “I would say maybe just hide it or something, and maybe hide a small pad and a small pen or something like that because you need to take accurate notes.” When some participants said they feared being sanctioned for such rule-breaking, Costantino said: “That’s why you got to do it secretly.” CNN reports the call shows how some MAGA conspiracy theorists are interfering with elections across the U.S. to encourage poll workers and volunteer observers to break election rules in the hope of uncovering evidence that Democrats could be doing the same.Read it at CNN
Almost half of Michigan local officials report harassment and abuse, survey finds
Delta Township Clerk Mary Clark thought it'd be a good idea to invite her community to have a conversation about how elections work. The veteran elections official wanted to walk through how voting apparatuses are operated, broadly explain security and answer any questions from her neighbors about the process. It was an exercise in transparency, an acknowledgment of the years of frustration and confusion fomented by prominent politicians bent on undermining election results. ...
Michigan GOP official tells election workers to be 'spies'
A CNN exclusive report looks at how some GOP leaders in Wayne County, Michigan could be interfering in the election process. CNN’s Drew Griffin has more.
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on attorney general, secretary of state races
Democratic incumbents for the offices of Michigan Attorney General and Michigan Secretary of State continue to hold leads against their Republican opponents, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A new survey, conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, found that both current Michigan AG Dana Nessel and current Michigan...
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, expanding early voting
Most Michigan voters support increasing the time frame for in-person voting and preparing absentee ballots before Election Day, but don’t completely support offering income tax credits to private school donors, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. In a survey conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, Michigan voters...
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.” There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Poll: How Michigan voters feel about abortion, overturning Roe, possible ballot proposal
A majority of Michigan voters “strongly disagree” with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the 1973 landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade, and many say they would support an amendment to the state constitution to guarantee abortion access, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A new...
Morning 4: Poll results show where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, election protocols -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on private school tax credits, expanding early voting. Most Michigan voters support increasing the time frame for in-person voting and...
Special prosecutor named in Michigan voting machine case
Lansing — D.J. Hilson, Muskegon County's prosecutor and a Democrat, will serve as the special prosecutor to decide whether charges should be brought against nine individuals who allegedly engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to Michigan voting machines after the 2020 presidential election. The Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating...
More women Dems are running in northern Michigan
Is it a sign the landscape is changing?
3rd Congressional District debate will not happen next week
The debate between the candidates for the 3rd Congressional District has been canceled after Republican candidate John Gibbs withdrew from the agreed upon date.
After latest ruling in no-fault auto reform, Insurance Alliance of MI appeals
The Insurance Alliance of Michigan announced on Wednesday that they had appealed the case to the Michigan Supreme Court, citing financial reasons.
Michigan clerk who handed over tabulator sues to decertify 2020 election
Lansing — A Michigan clerk who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group advancing unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 presidential election has joined a lawsuit to decertify the results, according to court documents. Sharon Olson, the clerk in Barry County's Irving Township, was one of six...
Tudor Dixon touts work at Michigan Steel. Foundry struggled to pay bills.
MUSKEGON — An empty field marks the spot where Tudor Dixon began her professional career in Michigan’s steel industry, surrounding warehouses the only visible reminders of her family's foundry that shuttered in late 2012 and was later demolished. Dixon, the Republican nominee for governor, has touted her seven...
Michigan Attorney General files to get abortion amendment on November ballot
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an amicus brief in Reproductive Freedom For All v Board of State Canvassers. The brief is in support of Reproductive Freedom For All (RFFA) and its appeal to the state Supreme Court to put its ballot question before voters on November 8.
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
