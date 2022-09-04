Republican leaders in Michigan’s Wayne County instructed poll workers to break election rules during a training session held the night before the state’s primary last month, CNN reports. The session saw the GOP instructors informing workers about “bad stuff happening” during the election and encouraging them to ignore rules banning cellphones and pens from vote-counting centers and polling places. “None of the constraints that they’re putting on this are legal,” former State Sen. Patrick Colbeck told trainees during a recorded Aug. 1 Zoom call. Cheryl Costantino, the GOP county chairwoman and host of the call, said in regard to cellphones: “I would say maybe just hide it or something, and maybe hide a small pad and a small pen or something like that because you need to take accurate notes.” When some participants said they feared being sanctioned for such rule-breaking, Costantino said: “That’s why you got to do it secretly.” CNN reports the call shows how some MAGA conspiracy theorists are interfering with elections across the U.S. to encourage poll workers and volunteer observers to break election rules in the hope of uncovering evidence that Democrats could be doing the same.Read it at CNN

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO