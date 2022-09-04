ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear teal jerseys with white pants for a Week 1 road game against the Washington Commanders, the team revealed Wednesday. Last season, the Jaguars wore their teal-over-white combo in three games and won twice. The only other win during the team’s 3-14 season came when the Jaguars wore black-on-black during a win over the Miami Dolphins in London.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad

The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Why former CB says Eagles will reach the Super Bowl

In case you've missed it, the Eagles hype train is up and running and just about threatening to roll off the rails ahead of Week 1 in Detroit. Between a fleshed-out roster and a recent trade to spark the interest of national observers, plenty of folks think the Eagles could win the NFC East and go on a little playoff run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones delivers fully unhinged quote before Week 1

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been heaped with praise for the way he upgraded his football team this offseason. The Birds look like a real deal playoff team, and Roseman seems to have a good and sustainable vision for the future. Meanwhile down in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut

It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more

The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
NFL
Mario Edwards
NBC Sports

Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire

There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Jaguars vs. Commanders, Week 1

The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury report of Week 1 on Wednesday, and only one player completely missed practice for either team. Washington safety Kamren Curl, who recently underwent surgery on his thumb, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Curl told the media on Monday he could play with the cast and hoped to be able to play in Week 1.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Will the Steelers trade Mason Rudolph?

The Steelers have three quarterbacks. At the bottom of the depth chart, post-clerical error, is Mason Rudolph. Some have wondered whether the Steelers will trade Rudolph. There have been scattered reports that they’re willing to do it, if the price is right. On Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Ty Law reveals his prediction for Patriots wins in 2022 NFL season

There's not much time left to get in your predictions for the 2022 NFL season, which begins Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills. The New England Patriots begin their season Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami, and lots of predictions for...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles place Dillard on IR, open up spot on roster

The Eagles on Tuesday put backup left tackle Andre Dillard on Injured Reserve, opening up a spot on their 53-man roster. Dillard, 26, fractured his forearm in practice last Thursday and reportedly had surgery on Tuesday morning. By placing him on IR, Dillard will miss at least the first four...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Emmanuel Sanders announces his retirement

Shortly after the 2021 season came to an end, veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said that he might retire rather than play a 13th season in NFL. That decision has been made. Sanders remained unsigned throughout the offseason and announced on Wednesday that he is hanging up his cleats. Sanders...
NFL
NBC Sports

Julio Jones lands on Tampa Bay second string

The hopes are high for Buccaneer receiver Julio Jones. But not so high that he landed in the starting lineup. The first officially unofficial regular-season depth chart is out for the Buccaneers. Jones is not among the team’s starters. The Bucs list three starting receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin,...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

49ers' Lynch applauds 'tenacious' Sanders on retirement

The 49ers continue to appreciate wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders' short tenure in the Bay. On Wednesday, Sanders officially announced his retirement from the NFL, hanging up the cleats after 12 seasons, 172 career games, 704 receptions and 9,245 receiving yards. Although Sanders retired in a Denver Broncos uniform, San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

