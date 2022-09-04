Read full article on original website
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 1 vs. Commanders
The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear teal jerseys with white pants for a Week 1 road game against the Washington Commanders, the team revealed Wednesday. Last season, the Jaguars wore their teal-over-white combo in three games and won twice. The only other win during the team’s 3-14 season came when the Jaguars wore black-on-black during a win over the Miami Dolphins in London.
NBC Sports
Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad
The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons. The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction. Davis, who is the grandson of...
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Rams vs Bills
The Buffalo Bills take on the LA Rams tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NBC Sports
Why former CB says Eagles will reach the Super Bowl
In case you've missed it, the Eagles hype train is up and running and just about threatening to roll off the rails ahead of Week 1 in Detroit. Between a fleshed-out roster and a recent trade to spark the interest of national observers, plenty of folks think the Eagles could win the NFC East and go on a little playoff run.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones delivers fully unhinged quote before Week 1
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been heaped with praise for the way he upgraded his football team this offseason. The Birds look like a real deal playoff team, and Roseman seems to have a good and sustainable vision for the future. Meanwhile down in Dallas, Cowboys owner and general...
NBC Sports
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
NBC Sports
After coaching Patrick Mahomes in college, Kliff Kingsbury prepares to coach against him
Kliff Kingsbury coached Patrick Mahomes for three years at Texas Tech, and although the team was not particularly good — Texas Tech went 13-16 in games Mahomes started — both men have gone on to greener pastures. Now Kingsbury is head coach of the Cardinals and Mahomes is...
NBC Sports
Week 1 picks: Bills vs. Rams, Broncos vs. Seahawks, and more
The 2022 NFL season is just about to get underway and if the offseason was any indication, this campaign is going to be a roller coaster. One consistent theme will be familiar names in new places. From Russell Wilson joining the Broncos to A.J. Brown landing with the Eagles, the landscape of the NFL looks much different than it did when the Los Angeles Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in February.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady addresses family situation, decision to unretire
There's a lot on Tom Brady's plate these days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suggested as much last week following his 11-day hiatus from the team, telling reporters, "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on." There's been speculation that Brady is having some marital trouble, with the New York Post's Page Six reporting that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, is upset with Brady's decision to return for a 23rd season after initially retiring in February.
First injury report for Jaguars vs. Commanders, Week 1
The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury report of Week 1 on Wednesday, and only one player completely missed practice for either team. Washington safety Kamren Curl, who recently underwent surgery on his thumb, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Curl told the media on Monday he could play with the cast and hoped to be able to play in Week 1.
NBC Sports
Will the Steelers trade Mason Rudolph?
The Steelers have three quarterbacks. At the bottom of the depth chart, post-clerical error, is Mason Rudolph. Some have wondered whether the Steelers will trade Rudolph. There have been scattered reports that they’re willing to do it, if the price is right. On Wednesday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady uses negative assessments of new-look offensive line to motivate them
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the GOAT in more ways than one. He’s definitely among the best of all time when it comes to finding ways to affix a gigantic chip onto his shoulder. In the debut episode of the second season of his Let’s Go podcast with Jim...
NBC Sports
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys: TV, live stream info for Sunday Night Football game
It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Dallas Cowboys this Sunday, September 11. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. Be sure to start your NFL Sunday with Matthew Berry’s...
NBC Sports
Saints sign Chase Hansen to active roster, Jake Luton to their practice squad
The Saints signed linebacker Chase Hansen to the 53-player roster Tuesday. Hansen, 29, did not make the roster last week out of the preseason, but the Saints re-signed him to the practice squad before his promotion this week. He spent most of the past two seasons on New Orleans’ practice squad.
NBC Sports
Ty Law reveals his prediction for Patriots wins in 2022 NFL season
There's not much time left to get in your predictions for the 2022 NFL season, which begins Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills. The New England Patriots begin their season Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami, and lots of predictions for...
NBC Sports
Eagles place Dillard on IR, open up spot on roster
The Eagles on Tuesday put backup left tackle Andre Dillard on Injured Reserve, opening up a spot on their 53-man roster. Dillard, 26, fractured his forearm in practice last Thursday and reportedly had surgery on Tuesday morning. By placing him on IR, Dillard will miss at least the first four...
NBC Sports
Bobby Wagner: Rams thought it was a fake when I texted them saying I wanted to sign
Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner didn’t hire an agent when he hit free agency for the first time this offseason, after playing for a decade in Seattle. And that led to some confusion when he began the process of searching for a new team. Wagner signed with the Rams in...
NBC Sports
Emmanuel Sanders announces his retirement
Shortly after the 2021 season came to an end, veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said that he might retire rather than play a 13th season in NFL. That decision has been made. Sanders remained unsigned throughout the offseason and announced on Wednesday that he is hanging up his cleats. Sanders...
NBC Sports
Julio Jones lands on Tampa Bay second string
The hopes are high for Buccaneer receiver Julio Jones. But not so high that he landed in the starting lineup. The first officially unofficial regular-season depth chart is out for the Buccaneers. Jones is not among the team’s starters. The Bucs list three starting receivers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin,...
NBC Sports
49ers' Lynch applauds 'tenacious' Sanders on retirement
The 49ers continue to appreciate wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders' short tenure in the Bay. On Wednesday, Sanders officially announced his retirement from the NFL, hanging up the cleats after 12 seasons, 172 career games, 704 receptions and 9,245 receiving yards. Although Sanders retired in a Denver Broncos uniform, San Francisco...
