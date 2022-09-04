Read full article on original website
U.S. blows out Venezuela 101-49, advances to AmeriCup quarterfinals
RECIFE, Brazil -- Halftime took two days, which was about the only challenging part for the U.S. in its final game of group play at the AmeriCup tournament. Everything else seemed easy. Craig Sword scored 19 points, Anthony Lamb added 15 and the U.S. rolled into the AmeriCup quarterfinals by...
Frances Tiafoe downs Andrey Rublev in straight sets, becomes first American man to make US Open semifinals since 2006
NEW YORK -- About 20 minutes after Frances Tiafoe earned the first trip to the US Open semifinals Wednesday by an American man since 2006, he met up in an Arthur Ashe Stadium foyer with a host of friends, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal among them. Everyone traded hearty...
Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown
ZURICH, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to victory in the women's 100m at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday to claim her fifth win in the season-ending event and American Trayvon Bromell triumphed in the men's race.
Bob Bryan to serve as acting U.S. Davis Cup captain after Mardy Fish contracts COVID-19
NEW YORK -- U.S. Davis Cup captain Mardy Fish will miss the group stage matches in Glasgow, Scotland, next week because he got COVID-19, and Bob Bryan will fill in as acting captain. "I'm gutted to not be able to be there after putting a ton of work into this...
Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth among Davis Love III picks to fill out stacked U.S. roster for Presidents Cup
It won't quite be Alabama's top-ranked football team playing Akron on its home field, but the U.S. figures to be an overwhelming favorite to defeat the International team for the ninth straight time in the Presidents Cup in two weeks. U.S. team captain Davis Love III filled out his remaining...
