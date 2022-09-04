ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Treasure Valley school districts facing paraprofessional, other position shortages

By By EMILY WHITE
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

NAMPA — After five years as a paraprofessional at Endeavor Elementary in Nampa, Gena Maxfield has just recently noticed the staffing shortage of her profession and how it affects her work on a daily basis.

“There’s only so much time in the day, so you’re trying to pull all of these kids that you need to see,” Maxfield said. “You’re not able to give them as much time, help and individualized attention as you normally would.”

Her students, she said, need more one-on-one time than most. Maxfield often finds herself helping new students get adjusted to school and works with other students on their Individualized Education Program goals.

“We’re more than just a teacher aide,” she said.

As of Aug. 26, Nampa School District was down nine paraprofessionals in elementary schools and eight paraprofessionals in grades six through 12, said Kathleen Tuck, communications director for Nampa School District.

“It’s a difficult position to fill,” Tuck said in a phone interview. “We admire them. It’s kind of a superhero job.”

Nampa also has six teaching positions open in elementary schools and five in six-12.

But Nampa School District is not alone in its need for paraprofessionals. West Ada, Kuna, Boise, Caldwell, and Vallivue school districts are all experiencing similar shortages in classified workers.

Greg Wilson, chief communications officer, said West Ada School District has 50 vacancies for classified support staff. According to Wilson, the district is working to fill classified support staff, maintenance, school nutrition and secretary positions now. West Ada is able to place new employees filling classified positions at schools closest to their homes, Wilson said, depending on the position and need for it.

“You’ve got part-time roles that we really rely on in our schools,” Wilson said. “Getting paraprofessionals and those other roles in place helps the teacher in the classroom.”

One of the big reasons why there is such a demand for paraprofessionals is the low pay, which Wilson said West Ada has been trying to combat by pushing for additional health insurance and increased pay.

“We have paraprofessionals in our K-3 classes that are helping with reading interventions,” Wilson said. “That’s why they’re vitally important. They’re really providing a lot of that operational support.”

Paraprofessionals, like Maxfield says, are more than just teacher aides.

“We need paraprofessionals, also called classroom aides — especially for our special education program,” said Allison Westfall, communication director for Kuna School District, in an email. “We also need members for our maintenance team.”

Kuna schools are keeping an eye on enrollment just in case they need additional teachers to accommodate growth, Westfall said.

“We are concerned that the hiring pool is very low for classroom teachers should we need to make some late hires because of growth,” Westfall said in an email.

When it comes to classroom teachers, Boise School District is in great shape, said Ryan Hill, communications specialist for Boise School District. However, it is in need of 15 special education aides and 44 custodians.

“The labor market is very tight and we’ve increased pay for almost every position in the district to not only remain competitive, but to also show that we value every employee,” Hill wrote in an email.

Caldwell School District Communication Director Jessica Watts said Caldwell is looking to hire 14 special education aides along with three teachers, two food service workers, two custodians and 27 coaches.

Vallivue School District Superintendent Lisa Boyd said Vallivue is down more than 20 classroom support personnel, 13 people in the Child Nutrition department and transportation staff.

“People in general don’t understand how much paras actually do help out teachers and the kids,” Maxfield said.

Maxfield admits that the pay she receives isn’t great, but “it’s a very fulfilling job. That’s why I’m still here.”

