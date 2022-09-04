Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 semi trucks, minivan on congested highway in Livingston County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving three semi trucks and a minivan on a congested stretch of highway in Livingston County, officials said. The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23...
fox2detroit.com
Clarkston woman hit, killed by pickup while walking along Oakland County road
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A Clarkston woman died when she was hit by a pickup truck in Springfield Township on Wednesday. Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking west on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk
MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
The Michigan DNR Wants to Recycle That Old Boat That’s Sitting in Your Yard
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources the Great Lakes State ranks third in the nation when it comes to recreational boaters. We are a "Water-Winter Wonderland", after all!. With nearly 800,000 boats registered in the Mitten, even if you don't own a boat yourself you probably know someone...
My North.com
Easy Family-Friendly Camping in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Take one more family camping trip this summer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and leave the tent at home. “Furnished” and “camping” don’t often appear in the same sentence, but at Au Train Beach Campground in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, that’s exactly what you’ll find—right across the street from a long sandy stretch of Lake Superior beach. Hello, paradise.
105-year-old photo shows Michigan’s first state troopers guarding railroad tunnel
The Michigan State Police have been around since 1917. Recently, a group of troopers gathered to honor that past. In a photo posted to Twitter by the Michigan State Police Seventh District, which covers Northern Michigan and includes the Cadillac, Alpena and Houghton Lake posts, among others, troopers recreated 105-year-old photo depicting troopers on duty in 1917.
whtc.com
Labor Day Truck Parade Held; Governor Skips Mackinac Bridge Walk
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two traditional events on Labor Day went off without a hitch on Monday. Under cloudy skies, the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade was held. More than 70 vehicles of various sizes rolled out from the Herman Miller headquarters campus on Zeeland’s east side and toured the downtown districts of both Zeeland and Holland before parking near the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place for an ice cream social and other activities. The event honors the goods and services produced by area companies, and the employees who provide those goods and services.
Body of missing Michigan woman found along Lake Superior
MARQUETTE, MI – The body of a Metro Detroit woman missing since late June has been recovered from Lake Superior. Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom had been missing since June 26. Ontario Provincial Police found her body on the Lake Superior shoreline near Montreal River in Ontario on July 30. She was recently identified.
Newly-Christened Freighter Passes Through Sault Ste. Marie
The largest privately-held US-flagged fleet on the Great Lakes, Interlake Steamship Company, has added one more freighter to its fleet. Dozens of boat aficionados gathered at Rotary Park in Sault Ste. Marie Monday morning to watch the Mark W. Barker pass its fleet mate, the James R. Barker, on its way to Superior, Wis., with a load of road salt.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Sault Ste. Marie International Raceway To Get $2 Million For Upgrades
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau has been awarded $2 million to boost tourism by enhancing the Sault Ste. Marie International 500 Raceway as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant program. The project is expected to support a total of 50 jobs in the area.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
wnmufm.org
Body of missing Wixom woman found near Ontario
MARQUETTE, MI— The body of a woman whose vehicle and personal items were found in the Upper Peninsula has been recovered in Lake Superior off Ontario, Canada. The Marquette County Sheriff's office was notified on June 26 that Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom might have traveled to the Marquette area with thoughts of self-harm. Her vehicle and personal property were located near the shore of Lake Superior on Buckroe Road, off of County Road 550.
radioresultsnetwork.com
AG Nessel Will Not Investigate Plans To Redevelop Old MGH Campus
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will not open an investigation into the redevelopment project of the old Marquette General Hospital campus. State representative Sara Cambensy asked for the investigation of possible conflicts of interest in the deal between the Northern Michigan University Foundation, UP Health System, the Marquette City Council, and the developer Veridea Group.
Metro Detroit couple injured in Wexford County crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Grosse Pointe Park couple is recovering after a crash along M-115, just south of Cadillac on Saturday.The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on M-115 near the intersection with 48 Road. A Michigan State Police trooper was working traffic detail at the time and the crash was captured on his dash camera. According to MSP, a 75-year-old Grosse Pointe Park man was driving a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica when he veered off the roadway before striking a large tree on the opposite side of the road. His 75-year-old wife was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to Munson Medical Center in Cadillac but the passenger was later taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, due to the extent of her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.It's unclear if the driver will face charges.WATCH the video in the tweet below:
Here's when fall colors are expected to peak across Michigan in 2022
SmokyMountains.com has once again released its fall foliage prediction map, which is an interactive map that shows when fall colors are expected to peak across Michigan
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
Black bear numbers are at historic levels in Michigan – just as the state planned
ST. IGNACE, MI – Wildlife officials estimate there aren’t too many and there aren’t too few, but just the right number of black bears in Lower Michigan. State Department of Natural Resources officials told members of Michigan’s bear forum they believe the number of bruins living in the wilds of the northern Lower Peninsula reached the desired population goal – a target for the last decade. Upper Peninsula bear numbers also remain strong.
WDTN
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
Michigan deer hunting: What to know about new 2022 requirement to report kills online
With Michigan’s deer hunting seasons quickly approaching, hunters must keep in mind that they are now required to report any successful harvest in order to avoid fines and penalties. In the past, hunters could voluntarily report a harvest if contacted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. However, responses...
