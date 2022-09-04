PERRYSBURG — Mark Weber and Gary Franks will talk about their book “Perrysburg: Then and Now” Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Way Public Library. Perrysburg has visually changed over the years, growing from a small 1816 village into today’s status as a city. The book created a venue to give the reader a perspective through pictures of not only how much Perrysburg has changed over the years, but also how much it has not.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO