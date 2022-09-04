Read full article on original website
Robert C. Beard
Robert C. Beard (89) of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away peacefully at Bridge Hospice, surrounded by family on September 6, 2022. He was born in Bryan, Ohio to Wilbur and LaRue (Maze) Beard on January 25, 1933. Bob graduated from Montpelier High School in 1951, where he was class president...
Marion E. Layman
Marion E. Layman, 97 of Pemberville and formerly of Luckey, Ohio passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville. He was born on August 4, 1925 to Edward William and Margaret Mary (Davies) Layman, in Webster Twp, OH. He was a 1943 graduate of Webster High School and on June 20, 1954 he married Naomi A. Crow in Buckland, OH. Marion and Naomi raised 2 daughters and have celebrated 68 years of marriage.
Richard ‘Dick’ Lee Sprague
Richard ‘Dick’ Lee Sprague, 88, of Bowling Green passed away September 5, 2022. He was born June 5, 1934 to Charles and Mayme (Pauff) Sprague in Tontogany. He was a graduate of Tontogany High School of 1952. Dick was a lifelong farmer owning his own farm. He also...
William “Bill” D. Priest
William “Bill” D. Priest, age 60, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 2, 2022, in Rossford. He was born on April 30, 1962, in Bowling Green to the late Robert & Betty (Morris) Priest. Surviving Bill are his daughters, Misty Lance, Erika Barringer both...
Esther Joan Britton
Esther Joan Britton was born on June 21, 1952 in Bowling Green, Ohio. She passed away at her home in Ocala, Florida on August 24th, 2022. She was 70 years old.Paul Britton and Joan Hartman were married in West Millgrove, Ohio on December 1, 1984. Joan and Paul welcomed a daughter, Andrea Lynn Britton, on September 17, 1985. Joan and Paul welcomed a son-in-law, Kyle Pentkowski, in 2016 and then a grandson,
Edith “Edie” Johann
Edith Mae “Edie” Johann, 96, of Deshler, Ohio passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022 in her home surrounded by her children and family. She was born October 16, 1925 in Seneca County, Ohio to the late Albert and Gladys (Stafford) Smith. On October 26, 1946 she married Edwin Johann and they shared over 60 years together. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2007.
Mark D. Stone
Mark D. Stone, 57, passed away on Sunday, August 28th, 2022 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was born March 13, 1965 in Toledo, Ohio to Winifred and Marva (Turner) Stone. As an infant, he was taken to Atlanta, Georgia rejoining his Father who was employed at the...
Vickie (Fay) Kempf
Vickie (Fay) Kempf, 53, of Bowling Green lost her 4 months fight with colorectal cancer on September 5, 2022 with her family by her side. She was born on October 7, 1968 to Alvaretta (LaVoy) and the late James Fay. She married Paul Kempf on July 17, 1999 and he survives her.
Hunting for heroes: Black Swamp Humanitarian Awards return
Calling all heroes, humanitarians and good Samaritans. The Black Swamp Humanitarian Awards committee wants to recognize rescues and good deeds at its annual awards ceremony. The last awards ceremony was held Nov. 8, 2019, just before the pandemic hit. The ceremony is returning to Nazareth Hall in Grand Rapids this year, in person, on Nov. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Updated: BGSU student killed in crash
FREMONT — A Bowling Green State University student died in a Sunday vehicle crash, which also injured three other students. An impaired driver reportedly tried to pass vehicles on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County and struck a car head on, killing David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Local Briefs: 9-8-2022
In conjunction with the annual Black Swamp Arts Festival scheduled for this weekend, certain street closures and parking restrictions will be imposed in downtown. Beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, the eastern portion of City Parking Lot 2 will be closed. The entire lot will be closed beginning Friday at 6 a.m.
Wood County Hospital adds Rivercrest OB/GYN physician group
Starting Oct. 1, Drs. Shannon Sutherland, Liz Read, Lauren Scott and Nitisha Mutgi and Midwife Bonnie Fintel will join the Wood County Hospital medical staff as part of the obstetrics and gynecology team. A well-known group of obstetrical providers, these physicians will see patients both at the Rivercrest OB/GYN office...
Way Library presents Perrysburg: Then and Now
PERRYSBURG — Mark Weber and Gary Franks will talk about their book “Perrysburg: Then and Now” Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Way Public Library. Perrysburg has visually changed over the years, growing from a small 1816 village into today’s status as a city. The book created a venue to give the reader a perspective through pictures of not only how much Perrysburg has changed over the years, but also how much it has not.
Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring
PERRYSBURG — A search is under way for Perrysburg’s next fire chief. Rudy Ruiz is retiring this month after serving 31 years in the fire service; the last seven have been for Perrysburg. “I thank Rudy for his leadership as fire chief in keeping Perrysburg residents safe for...
Moving BG forward: Downtown initiative will identify priorities
Bowling Green leaders want to respect the city’s heritage and reimagine its future. Mayor Mike Aspacher said Downtown Forward will identify community priorities for downtown and develop detailed plans for implementation. A press conference was held Tuesday to announce the collaborative initiative to enhance downtown. The city and Bowling...
Pop-up mural welcomes artists, visitors to Black Swamp Arts Festival
A mural by Toledo-based artist Michael Osborne will welcome participating artists to the 29th Annual Black Swamp Arts Festival’s Artist Hospitality Suite, and will be on display to the public throughout the festival. Osborne has practiced art for over 20 years, and uses a photo realistic style in both...
Plan commission finishes zoning work, now on to BG council
The Bowling Green Planning Commission finished their work on the city’s proposed zoning code draft Wednesday – but not before issues like walkability, electronic signage and even backyard chickens got an airing. The commission voted unanimously to move the code, with their own series of recommendations, on to...
BGSU, Michigan play to scoreless draw
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Bowling Green State University men’s soccer team controlled all facets of Monday’s match against Michigan. In the end, the Falcons and Wolverines played to a scoreless draw at U-M Soccer Stadium. The Falcons, 0-2-2, tripled up the Wolverines in the shot department...
Luckey Branch Library grand opening is Saturday
LUCKEY – After more than 30 years in its current location downtown, the Luckey Branch Library will open its new doors Saturday during a grand opening celebration. The branch is moving to the former Troy-Webster American Legion property, 335 Park Drive, which the Pemberville Public Library System purchased in December 2020.
DORA sending wrong message? Perrysburg school board debates
PERRYSBURG — A resolution to limit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area access to the Commodore Building school yard property was discussed by the board of education during the regular working group meeting on Tuesday. Members of the public have brought up concerns about the recently expanded DORA. “I’m struggling with...
