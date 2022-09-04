ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Scene

WBC Position Andy Ruiz To Face Wilder-Helenius Winner in Final Eliminator

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has explained that his organization has positioned former unified world champion Andy Ruiz to face the winner of next month's heavyweight clash between Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius. This past Sunday night, Ruiz scored three knockdowns to secure a twelve round unanimous decision win...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Chavon Davis To Return on Fundora-Ocampo Card, Then Fast Tracked To 10 Rounder

Chavon Davis is looking to build upon his highly successful professional debut. Back in May, the former amateur standout blew out Brent Oren in the first round of their bout that was scheduled for 6 rounds on the David Benavidez-David Lemieux undercard that took place in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale, Arizona. (photo by Ryan Hafey)
CARSON, CA
Boxing Scene

Diaz-Zepeda Moves To October 29, To Land At Pechanga Arena In San Diego

Yet another date change has come with the Joseph Diaz-William Zepeda fight. The latest update also comes with a home for the terrific lightweight crossroads bout. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Diaz-Zepeda will now take place on October 29 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. The latest shift—which was confirmed by Golden Boy Promotions on Thursday—marks the third unique date attached to the fight, which has moved from November 5 to November 19, back to November 5 and now on the last weekend of October.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Boxing Scene

Harry Garside Suffers Hand Injury, Withdraws From Gallen Card

A hand injury has unfortunately forced Harry Garside to withdraw from his upcoming Australian Lightweight title defence against Miles Zalewski scheduled for Thursday September 15 at Nissan Arena in Brisbane. Garside, who aggravated the injury during a recent training session, is disappointed that he will not be fit to fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Fury Confident He Will 'Clean Out' Joshua in Six To Seven Rounds

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has fired off a few verbal bombs in the direction of Tony Bellew - over some recent comments regarding Anthony Joshua. Fury was attempting to face WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Uysk in December - but the Ukrainian boxer is still healing up from last month's decision win over Joshua and doesn't plan to fight again until 2023.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Shields On Marshall's Knockouts: She's Knocking Out Smaller Girls With Losing Records

Claressa Shields rolls her eyes when she examines Savannah Marshall’s record. The three-division champion cannot understand why Marshall is considered a knockout artist, when it is clear to Shields that Marshall has feasted on smaller, inferior opponents. Shields, who will meet Marshall in a middleweight title unification fight September 10 at O2 Arena in London, dissected Marshall’s unblemished record (12-0, 10 KOs) during an interview with BoxingScene.com.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Abner Mares, Miguel Flores - Both Felt Draw Was The Wrong Verdict

Los Angeles - In his first fight in over four years, former three-division world champion Abner Mares (31-3-2, 15 KOs) fought Miguel Flores (25-4-1, 12 KOs) to an exciting majority draw after 10-rounds in their lightweight duel. Mares had a hot start to his ring-return, landing a series of sharp...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn Floats Whyte, Hrgovic, Zhang, Wallin as Future Opponents for Joshua

Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua has no shortage of viable opponents waiting for him in the wings. Hearn, the longtime promoter of London’s Joshua, is keen to get his star charge to follow a more active boxing schedule. Joshua is coming off a hard-fought loss at the hands of WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk in their heavyweight unification rematch last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Since the fight, Hearn has been adamant that Joshua can easily rebuild his career by fighting more frequently, and has suggested December or early next year as the next ring date for his heavyweight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Vito Mielnicki Jr.-Limberth Ponce Added To Wilder-Helenius Undercard October 15

Vito Mielnicki Jr. will try to extend his winning streak to five when he returns to the ring October 15 in Brooklyn. BoxingScene.com has learned that the 20-year-old junior middleweight will meet Limberth Ponce that night on the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius undercard at Barclays Center. FS1 likely will televise the 10-round bout between Mielnicki and Ponce before the FOX Sports Pay-Per-View portion of the Wilder-Helenius undercard begins.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Usyk Offers Joshua Assistance For Comeback: 'If He Needs My Help, I'll Go To His Camp'

If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em. That’s the adage Oleksandr Usyk is offering Anthony Joshua after besting the Brit for a second time via decision. "If he needs my help, I will go to his camp and help him. He is not 40 years old, he is 33, so he should keep working – Anthony, don't stop,” Usyk told Sky Sports. "I understand that he wanted to win against me, but Anthony can't give up. He must go forward.”
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mayer vs. Baumgardner: Perfect Positioning

In one of the best women’s doubleheaders ever made, the chief support bout this weekend may be the one with the more lasting ramifications. Prior to the long awaited middleweight unification grudge match between lineal and WBA/WBC/IBF queen Claressa Shields (12-0, 2 KO) and WBO titlist Savannah Marshall (12-0, 10 KO), fans will be treated to another unification bout at Jr. lightweight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz: I Plan To Be More Active, Whether Wilder Or Whoever Else Comes My Way

The only thing that Andy Ruiz would love more than a showdown with Deontay Wilder is a fight of any kind within the next three to four months. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The former unified heavyweight titlist ended a sixteen-month ring absence with a twelve-round, unanimous decision win over former title challenger Luis Ortiz. Ruiz scored three knockdowns, proving to be the difference on the scorecards in winning by scores of 114-111, 114-111 and 113-112 in their September 4 Fox Sports Pay-Per-View headliner at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Sarcon Decisions Kang, Wins WBA Asia Featherweight Title In Korea.

In an exciting 10-rounder match between two young, unbeaten fighters, Filipino featherweight Lienard “The Matrix” Sarcon (10-0, 6 KO’s), displayed his best fighting skills by dropping and decisioning world-ranked South Korean warrior Jong Seon Kang (15-1-2, 8 KO’s) of Gwangju on Sunday, September 4, on the campus of the Tech University of Korea in Siheung-si, Gyeonggi-ro, ROK.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Photos: Claressa Shields, Savannah Marshall - Heated Face-Off in London

A special fight deserves a special build-up, so BOXXER chartered a vessel to take bitter rivals Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields - plus a host of British media - down the Thames river for open workouts and staredowns in the shadow of the iconic London Tower Bridge. (photos by Lawrence Lustig)
WORLD
Boxing Scene

Yokasta Valle: To Be Part Of First Championship Unification In Costa Rica Is Dream Come True

Yokasta Valle traveled to the U.S. this time last year in search of a career-defining fight. That moment will now come in the comfort of her own hometown. The two-division and reigning IBF strawweight titlist eagerly embraces a DAZN-headlining showdown with WBO titlist Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1KO), which takes place this Thursday at Cuidad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica. The unification bout is the first ever in Valle’s home country, an opportunity she once thought would have to come on the road.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Junaid Bostan Inks Multi-Fight Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn

Rotherham Super Welterweight talent Junaid Bostan has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and will have his third professional bout on the undercard of the WBA Featherweight World Title clash between Leigh Wood and Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday September 24.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Yokasta Valle: All I Wanted Was To Get A Unification Fight; We Wanted Estrada But I Didn't Need Her

There was a time when Yokasta Valle considered her best shot at unification would come on the road against Seniesa Estrada. It was a sacrifice that she was willing to make, for the primary goal of adding another title to her collection. The latter has materialized for Valle, who aims to win the WBO strawweight title and defend her IBF crown in her showdown with Vietnam’s Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (5-0, 1KO). The bout headlines a DAZN show Thursday, live from Cuidad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in San Jose, Costa Rica.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Yokasta Valle, Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen Make Weight For Historic Unification Bout In Costa Rica

Yokasta Valle and Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen both easily made weight for their historic clash. The pair of strawweight titlists each weighed 104 pounds for their IBF/WBO title bout, marking the first ever unification fight to take place on Costa Rican soil. The scheduled ten-round bout headlines a Golden Boy DAZN Fight Night show Thursday evening Cuidad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Valle’s hometown of San Jose, Costa Rica.
COMBAT SPORTS

