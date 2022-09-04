Read full article on original website
In June 1964, motel manager pours muriatic acid in the swimming pool to get black swimmers out of the poolKath LeeSaint Augustine, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies reportZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Motorist Alert: Construction starting soon along County Road 218Zoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
WCJB
Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
JSO: Man in surgery, woman detained after shooting in East Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting on Brookwood Forest Boulevard at Brookwood Club Apartments. STORY: JSO: Foul play suspected after man found dead in Moncrief home. Detectives say that at approximately 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the location and located a man...
WCJB
Parents arrested after Gainesville toddler shoots himself
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after a loaded gun he was playing with went off at a Gainesville mobile home park. Gainesville Police Department officers say they arrested Ledrick Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Carter, 34, after their 3-year-old child got ahold of a loaded gun from inside an unlocked gun case at Lamplighter mobile home park. Neither parent was home at the time of the shooting.
News4Jax.com
Parents arrested on manslaughter, other charges after 3-year-old fatally shoots himself, Gainesville police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A father and a mother were arrested Wednesday after their 3-year-old son fatally shot himself last month, the Gainesville Police Department said. Just before 6 p.m. Aug. 24, first responders were called to the shooting at the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community. According to the Police Department,...
WCJB
One person hospitalized after shooting at Gainesville apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex early Tuesday morning. UPDATE: Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers say they found a man suffering gunshot wounds at Sweetwater Square on Northeast...
WCJB
Gainesville armed robbery suspect arrested after 3 years in hiding
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After three years in hiding, Gainesville Police Department officers have arrested a man accused of committing an armed robbery at an apartment complex in Gainesville. On Tuesday, officers charged Montrae McCray, 22, with robbery with a firearm in relation to an incident at the Cascades Luxury...
Shooting investigation underway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting on the southwest side of DeLand. Officers responded to the area of South Adelle Avenue and West Euclid Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. On scene, they said they found a man, 21, who had been shot in the leg. Channel 9...
JSO operation against illegal street racing leads to several arrests
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a busy weekend for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, as a special operation was underway in response to illegal street racing and “Take Overs”. Takeovers typically involve a “flash mob” of spectators and cars that arrive at an intersection or other area to perform dangerous street racing stunts.
click orlando
Orange City man killed in freak accident
ORANGE CITY, Fla. – An Orange City man was killed Sunday in a freak accident involving a utility vehicle, deputies said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Guse, 38, died when the utility vehicle rolled over him after he pushed it off a hill. [TRENDING: Tail-gator? Reptile...
WCJB
Alachua County man found after being reported missing and endangered
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office located a man shortly after reporting him missing and endangered. Deputies say Jerome Cobb, 73, disappeared in the area of Advanced Auto Parts on Tower Road on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Police were able to locate him. They say Cobb has medical...
WCJB
Owners arrested for starving two horses in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after a couple of horses were found so malnourished that one had to be euthanized. Mercedees Cox, 24, and Tyler Hanners were arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty after two horses in their care were starved.
JSO: Foul play suspected in death investigation in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in the Moncrief Park area Tuesday according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of W 25th Street in response to an unresponsive individual. The Jacksonville...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
News4Jax.com
Police suspect foul play in death of man found at Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a man, whose body was found inside a home Tuesday afternoon on West 25th Street. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene near the intersection...
JFRD: Four children, 1 adult injured in crash on Atlantic Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says four pediatric patients and one adult have been rushed to a hospital after a crash on Atlantic Boulevard near General Doolittle Drive. JFRD says the crash happened around 5 p.m. in the 11200 block of Atlantic Boulevard and described...
Florida woman charged with murder in fatal shooting of relative over ‘long-standing grudge’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies have charged an unidentified woman with murder after they say she chased down one of her own relatives and shot him to death. Deputies say a “long-standing grudge” between the two led to the shooting. Although she’s been charged with...
WCJB
Gainesville Police arrested woman accused of attacking a man, trying to set him on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Jacksonville woman was arrested after officers say she beat a man with a stick and tried to set him on fire. Gainesville Police Department officers say went the victim entered his home in Gainesville on Monday, Bridget King, 28, was waiting for him and holding a two-foot wooden stick.
News4Jax.com
Woman dead, man in critical condition after Brentwood shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said it got an alert around 10 a.m. from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times.
Silver Alert: Missing St. Johns County man last seen on A1A, deputies say
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Ponte Vedra Beach man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon. Marzio Alfonso Trotta, 81, was last seen on State Road A1A N around 1 p.m., the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said.
First Coast News
Warrant: Jacksonville rapper Spinabenz arrested after ankle monitor removed, off-grid for 52 minutes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly-released warrant for Jacksonville rapper Noah Rayquan Williams, known by his stage name Spinabenz, says his GPS-tracking ankle monitor was removed and police do not know where he was for 52 minutes on August 29. Williams was previously arrested in 2021 for possession of a...
