Palatka, FL

WCJB

Palm Coast man arrested after a shooting in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Palatka police officers arrested Willie Lewis, 47, on Sunday. Officers and Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies went to the scene in the area of North 11th and Olive Street. Law enforcement followed the car Lewis was driving. Officials hit the side of the vehicle with their...
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Parents arrested after Gainesville toddler shoots himself

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after a loaded gun he was playing with went off at a Gainesville mobile home park. Gainesville Police Department officers say they arrested Ledrick Ferguson, 48, and Kayla Carter, 34, after their 3-year-old child got ahold of a loaded gun from inside an unlocked gun case at Lamplighter mobile home park. Neither parent was home at the time of the shooting.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Palatka, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Palatka, FL
Crime & Safety
WCJB

One person hospitalized after shooting at Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex early Tuesday morning. UPDATE: Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments. Gainesville Police Department officers say they found a man suffering gunshot wounds at Sweetwater Square on Northeast...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville armed robbery suspect arrested after 3 years in hiding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After three years in hiding, Gainesville Police Department officers have arrested a man accused of committing an armed robbery at an apartment complex in Gainesville. On Tuesday, officers charged Montrae McCray, 22, with robbery with a firearm in relation to an incident at the Cascades Luxury...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Shooting investigation underway in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting on the southwest side of DeLand. Officers responded to the area of South Adelle Avenue and West Euclid Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. On scene, they said they found a man, 21, who had been shot in the leg. Channel 9...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

Orange City man killed in freak accident

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – An Orange City man was killed Sunday in a freak accident involving a utility vehicle, deputies said. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Guse, 38, died when the utility vehicle rolled over him after he pushed it off a hill. [TRENDING: Tail-gator? Reptile...
ORANGE CITY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County man found after being reported missing and endangered

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office located a man shortly after reporting him missing and endangered. Deputies say Jerome Cobb, 73, disappeared in the area of Advanced Auto Parts on Tower Road on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Police were able to locate him. They say Cobb has medical...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Owners arrested for starving two horses in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after a couple of horses were found so malnourished that one had to be euthanized. Mercedees Cox, 24, and Tyler Hanners were arrested on charges of aggravated animal cruelty after two horses in their care were starved.
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police make arrest in shooting of teen riding in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the shooting of a teenager who was riding in a car, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded around 5:50 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on 103rd Street near La Ventura Drive, just west of Interstate 295. When they arrived, they said, they found a Ford Fusion that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire and then a man came up to them and said he had been involved in a shooting with that car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Police suspect foul play in death of man found at Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a man, whose body was found inside a home Tuesday afternoon on West 25th Street. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene near the intersection...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dead, man in critical condition after Brentwood shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died and a man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting Monday in the Brentwood area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office said it got an alert around 10 a.m. from Shot Spotter about multiple rounds fired at West 27th and Silver streets, and while officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting. When police arrived, according to JSO, they found a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s — both of whom had been shot multiple times.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

