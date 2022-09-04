ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Teen bystander injured in before-school car accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Woman Stabs Ex at Cheektowaga Burger King

The 19-year-old is facing some serious charges after a meet-up turned violent. Break-ups can unfortunately be messy sometimes. Whether you get ghosted by someone you were dating or are the victim of their revenge for the breakup, it's never an easy situation. However, it's not usually a life-threatening situation, either. That's where we begin this story.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo police investigating 4 homicides over Labor Day weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say four people were killed across the city of Buffalo over Labor Day weekend. The latest homicide happened early Monday morning near Glenwood avenue and Brooklyn Street. Detectives say that's where a 33-year-old man was shot. He died later at ECMC. The weekend started with...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with assaulting FBI agent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man was charged with assaulting a federal officer. On July 12, 2022, Tyler Collins attempted to enter the FBI Buffalo Division main office and was denied entry. Collins began yelling and banging on the door demanding entry, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Three federal agents encountered […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

33-year-old Buffalo man killed in shooting, BPD investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a call regarding a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning. A 33-year-old Buffalo man was reportedly shot outside, in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased. According to detectives, the shooting was likely […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Tonawanda man sentenced after crashing car into elderly woman

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J Flynn announced Tuesday that a former marine would be sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison. On March 26, 2019, 36-year-old Edward T. Harris, drove his car into a senior apartment building while under the influence of marijuana. 94-year-old Lida C. Alminate, who was in the living room of her apartment at the time of the crash, died of her injuries four days later at ECMC.
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

West Seneca man going behind bars for selling meth

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 64-year-old West Seneca man will spend time behind bars for selling, methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced. Timothy J. Chowaniec was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. He will serve 135 months in prison. In January and February 2020, an undercover investigator […]
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man held on three felonies after Tonawanda DWI

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing three felonies after he reportedly drove a Ford pickup truck on front lawns, smashed into lawn furniture and hit a tree while driving while intoxicated on Penarrow Drive in the City of Tonawanda around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Anthony Cole, 43, was charged with DWI, a […]
TONAWANDA, NY
