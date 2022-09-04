Read full article on original website
Related
Teen bystander injured in before-school car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who […]
Buffalo police looking for missing infant last seen with mom
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Buffalo Police investigate Goemble Avenue shooting
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Goemble Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Detectives say a 30-year-old, Buffalo man was shot multiple times just before 3 p.m.
Buffalo Woman Stabs Ex at Cheektowaga Burger King
The 19-year-old is facing some serious charges after a meet-up turned violent. Break-ups can unfortunately be messy sometimes. Whether you get ghosted by someone you were dating or are the victim of their revenge for the breakup, it's never an easy situation. However, it's not usually a life-threatening situation, either. That's where we begin this story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheektowaga Police make arrest in Monday night stabbing
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been arrested and charged following a stabbing in Cheektowaga on Labor Day. Jakyia Williams, 19, was arrested following an alleged domestic situation in the parking lot of a Burger King in the Thruway Plaza, according to authorities. On Monday, police were dispatched...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo police investigating 4 homicides over Labor Day weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say four people were killed across the city of Buffalo over Labor Day weekend. The latest homicide happened early Monday morning near Glenwood avenue and Brooklyn Street. Detectives say that's where a 33-year-old man was shot. He died later at ECMC. The weekend started with...
Buffalo woman charged with attempted murder
Cheektowaga Police arrested 19 year old Jakyia Williams of Buffalo Monday after a domestic situation in the parking lot of the Thruway Plaza Burger King on Harlem Rd. in Cheektowaga.
Buffalo man charged with assaulting FBI agent
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old Buffalo man was charged with assaulting a federal officer. On July 12, 2022, Tyler Collins attempted to enter the FBI Buffalo Division main office and was denied entry. Collins began yelling and banging on the door demanding entry, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Three federal agents encountered […]
Jury finds Buffalo man guilty of murder
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man has been found guilty of one count of murder in the second degree.
Buffalo police: one man shot in the legs Monday evening on Dodge Street
Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on Dodge Street that hospitalized one man Monday evening.
33-year-old Buffalo man killed in shooting, BPD investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a call regarding a shooting around 2:20 a.m. Monday morning. A 33-year-old Buffalo man was reportedly shot outside, in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased. According to detectives, the shooting was likely […]
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole Wednesday morning in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a bus got stuck in a sinkhole that opened after a water main broke in the City of Buffalo. Police responded to the scene on Downing Street where a driver and one child were on the bus at the time. No one was injured.
WKBW-TV
Tonawanda man sentenced after crashing car into elderly woman
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J Flynn announced Tuesday that a former marine would be sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison. On March 26, 2019, 36-year-old Edward T. Harris, drove his car into a senior apartment building while under the influence of marijuana. 94-year-old Lida C. Alminate, who was in the living room of her apartment at the time of the crash, died of her injuries four days later at ECMC.
West Seneca man going behind bars for selling meth
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 64-year-old West Seneca man will spend time behind bars for selling, methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced. Timothy J. Chowaniec was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine. He will serve 135 months in prison. In January and February 2020, an undercover investigator […]
Buffalo man headed to prison for selling fentanyl, caused deaths of two people
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man was convicted of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of butyryl fentanyl and U-47700.
Buffalo Police investigating early Monday morning fatal shooting on Glenwood Ave and Brooklyn St
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is dead following an early morning shooting in the city. On Monday morning, Buffalo Police officers responded to the area around Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street for a report of a shooting. Police were called to scene around 2:20 a.m. Police say a...
Buffalo Police: Man shot in the arm Sunday on Roslyn Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot in the arm Sunday evening on Roslyn Street and was taken to the hospital to be treated. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Roslyn Street, near East Delavan Avenue and Bailey Avenue, according a spokesperson with the Buffalo Police Department.
Buffalo man held on three felonies after Tonawanda DWI
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing three felonies after he reportedly drove a Ford pickup truck on front lawns, smashed into lawn furniture and hit a tree while driving while intoxicated on Penarrow Drive in the City of Tonawanda around 10 p.m. Sunday night. Anthony Cole, 43, was charged with DWI, a […]
WGRZ TV
Buffalo police investigating deadly overnight shooting
Police say a 33-year-old man was shot outside of the Glenwood Avenue and Brooklyn Street area. The victim was taken to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.
School bus lifted from hole in south Buffalo
The incident resulted from an apparent water main break on the street.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 11