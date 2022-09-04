Read full article on original website
BBC
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver to start Italian Grand Prix at back because of grid penalty
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start the Italian Grand Prix at the back because of a grid penalty for using too many engine parts. The seven-time champion has been given his fourth power unit of the season - one more than is permitted. Hamilton's brand-new third engine was damaged when...
ESPN
Liverpool ratings: Poor Champions League start sees quiet 5/10 showing from Mohamed Salah in Napoli
Liverpool started their Champions League campaign with a 4-1 loss to Napoli on Wednesday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Italy. A sluggish start from the visitors saw Victor Osimhen almost put the Serie A side ahead after he rounded Alisson before hitting the post, but it was just minutes before they broke the deadlock courtesy of a Piotr Zielinski penalty that was awarded after James Milner's handball.
BBC
Liverpool players 'not happy' but staying 'calm'
Liverpool's players are "not happy at all" with their start to the season but will "stay calm", says goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Speaking before Wednesday's Champions League Group A opener against Napoli, the Brazil international said: "We are football players, we have to deal with it. "If we'd come here having...
Road & Track
Someone Crashed Their 1-of-3 Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta
Any Pagani Zonda is a rare thing. The Zonda HP Barchetta, a one-of-three project completed four years after the Zonda's original production run, is much rarer still. The cars were rumored to cost $15 million when new, but only two actually reached the public; the third was for Horacio Pagani himself. It is the final and ultimate Zonda, making it all the more alarming that one Zonda HP Barchetta owner crashed his in Zagreb, Croatia earlier this week.
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership
Chelsea’s new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the English club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea’s recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window. Graham Potter, currently manager of Premier League team Brighton, was set to hold talks with Chelsea with a view to replacing Tuchel. Chelsea was renowned for regularly changing managers in the 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who had to sell the London club after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.
