Ex-Special Master Kenneth Feinberg Foresees Problem With Trump's Case
The man brought in to oversee 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund says candidates who match the criteria and are willing to go against the DoJ may be hard to find.
Judge Orders Halting Of DoJ Review Of Trump's Mar-a-Lago Documents, Appointment Of Special Master
U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon ordered Monday to stop the review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and also authorized the appointment of a special master. What Happened: The court authorized the appointment of a special master to review the seized property, Cannon said in...
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision
Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
