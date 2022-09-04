Read full article on original website
Alpine considering 14 drivers for 'best seat in F1' but Pierre Gasly hailed as 'perfect choice' in 2023
The French team have an unexpected opening for 2023 after Fernando Alonso signed for Aston Martin, while they then lost a contract battle to McLaren for the services of the previously-announced Oscar Piastri. Gasly is the overwhelming favourite to land the seat, and Alpine have been in discussions with Red...
EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes consider Daniel Ricciardo as a long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton - who is only under contract until 2023 - and could bring the Australian in as a reserve driver for next season
Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton – with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to come in as his replacement in 2024. Hamilton is only signed up to the Silver Arrows until the end of next season, a few weeks short of his 39th birthday. The seven-time world...
Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren driver not 'too proud' to take reserve role to stay in F1 in 2023
Ricciardo's stock has taken a big hit over the last 18 months with McLaren, with the charismatic Australian having gone from being heralded as one of the sport's greatest drivers to having his contract terminated by his current team in favour of a young rookie, Alpine youngster Oscar Piastri. Wolff...
F1 News: Ferrari Transport Breaks Down On Way To Italian Grand Prix
Ferrari hasn’t been having the best of luck recently with them not only having an air gun damaged during the Dutch GP, but simply forgetting a fourth wheel during the same pit stop. Join this with the poor strategy that has arguable ruined Charles Leclerc’s chances at winning the championship as well as reliability issues, and you’re having a bad year.
Formula 1: The 6 seats still open for the 2023 season
There are now six seats without confirmed drivers for the 2023 Formula 1 season, but that number appears to be set to reduce soon. At long last, McLaren were finally able to confirm that Oscar Piastri is set to replace Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris in their 2023 Formula 1 driver lineup, making him the 14th driver confirmed for next year.
Lewis Hamilton ‘dying’ for chance to challenge Max Verstappen again as F1 star targets single Grand Prix win this season
LEWIS HAMILTON says he is "dying" to get back competing with Max Verstappen. The Brit got a taste for the action when he led the Dutch GP on Sunday - only for a botched tyre strategy from Mercedes seeing him end up finishing fourth. Hamilton fumed to his team "that...
Hamilton wants to stay at Mercedes ‘until the day I die’
MONZA, Italy (AP) — Lewis Hamilton insists he has no plans to retire from Formula One after this disappointing season, and the seven-time world champion added he wants to stay at Mercedes “until the day I die.”. Hamilton is winless through 15 races this season and sixth in...
Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort
Max Verstappen was surprised by Mercedes’ pace and that it could make a one-stop strategy work to challenge for victory in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix. Verstappen scored his 10th victory of the season at Zandvoort on Sunday after overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the final safety car restart using fresh tyres.
Rowdy F1 Fans Are Out of Control, and It’s Well Past Time To Act
With flares disrupting on-track action and repeated incidents of abuse in the grandstands, F1 needs to step up.
Ricciardo ‘assessing everything’ but Hamilton rules out replacement
Daniel Ricciardo says he is “assessing everything” regarding his future but any notion of replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes was dismissed by the seven-time world champion. The Australian is without a drive for 2023 after having his contract terminated early by McLaren, and RACER understands Ricciardo is seriously...
It's Formula One... on the water! Red Bull stars Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez go head-to-head racing 100km/h SailGP boats in Saint-Tropez before heading to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza
The high-octane sport of SailGP has become known as Formula One on water and this week Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez found out why. The Red Bull drivers teamed up with champion sailors Tom Slingsby and Jimmy Spithill in Saint-Tropez to race one another on state-of-the-art hydrofoiling F50 catamarans that can reach speeds of 100km/h.
'Do what you love': Mick Schumacher recalls heartwarming advice from legendary father Michael before the Haas star followed in his footsteps and ventured into F1
Michael Schumacher had four words of advice for son Mick before the youngster embarked on his own Formula One career: 'Do what you love'. Mick followed in the footsteps of his legendary father, who won a joint-record seven F1 championships during his racing career, by joining American team Haas last year.
