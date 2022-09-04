ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Mercedes consider Daniel Ricciardo as a long-term replacement for Lewis Hamilton - who is only under contract until 2023 - and could bring the Australian in as a reserve driver for next season

Mercedes are planning for a future without Lewis Hamilton – with Daniel Ricciardo under consideration to come in as his replacement in 2024. Hamilton is only signed up to the Silver Arrows until the end of next season, a few weeks short of his 39th birthday. The seven-time world...
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Ferrari Transport Breaks Down On Way To Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari hasn’t been having the best of luck recently with them not only having an air gun damaged during the Dutch GP, but simply forgetting a fourth wheel during the same pit stop. Join this with the poor strategy that has arguable ruined Charles Leclerc’s chances at winning the championship as well as reliability issues, and you’re having a bad year.
FanSided

Formula 1: The 6 seats still open for the 2023 season

There are now six seats without confirmed drivers for the 2023 Formula 1 season, but that number appears to be set to reduce soon. At long last, McLaren were finally able to confirm that Oscar Piastri is set to replace Daniel Ricciardo alongside Lando Norris in their 2023 Formula 1 driver lineup, making him the 14th driver confirmed for next year.
racer.com

Ricciardo ‘assessing everything’ but Hamilton rules out replacement

Daniel Ricciardo says he is “assessing everything” regarding his future but any notion of replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes was dismissed by the seven-time world champion. The Australian is without a drive for 2023 after having his contract terminated early by McLaren, and RACER understands Ricciardo is seriously...
Daily Mail

It's Formula One... on the water! Red Bull stars Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez go head-to-head racing 100km/h SailGP boats in Saint-Tropez before heading to the Italian Grand Prix at Monza

The high-octane sport of SailGP has become known as Formula One on water and this week Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez found out why. The Red Bull drivers teamed up with champion sailors Tom Slingsby and Jimmy Spithill in Saint-Tropez to race one another on state-of-the-art hydrofoiling F50 catamarans that can reach speeds of 100km/h.
Daily Mail

'Do what you love': Mick Schumacher recalls heartwarming advice from legendary father Michael before the Haas star followed in his footsteps and ventured into F1

Michael Schumacher had four words of advice for son Mick before the youngster embarked on his own Formula One career: 'Do what you love'. Mick followed in the footsteps of his legendary father, who won a joint-record seven F1 championships during his racing career, by joining American team Haas last year.
