Premier League

BBC

Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news

Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season. But with United playing at Crystal Palace...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Return of Marcus Rashford

At the beginning of August, the stage was set for Marcus Rashford to redeem his underwhelming performances from last season. Manchester United appointed a new manager with fresh ideas and backed him in the transfer market, bringing in hungry talent totaling £229.6m in transfer fees - their highest expenditure ever during a market window. These signings reinvigorated United’s first team lineup by adding more quality to the roster, while also providing much-needed competition for places. The system Erik Ten Hag is implementing emphasizes high-energy play and structural stability, moving the line of engagement closer to the goal, which benefits the attacking forwards like Rashford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time

Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA
BBC

Liverpool players 'not happy' but staying 'calm'

Liverpool's players are "not happy at all" with their start to the season but will "stay calm", says goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Speaking before Wednesday's Champions League Group A opener against Napoli, the Brazil international said: "We are football players, we have to deal with it. "If we'd come here having...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A

ROME (AP) — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 on Monday. What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel. The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour...
SOCCER
