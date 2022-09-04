Read full article on original website
Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Graham Potter is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea today, with the Englishman replacing Thomas Tuchel as Blues head coach.
BBC
Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news
Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season. But with United playing at Crystal Palace...
ESPN
Where England's Euro champions are playing this season, from Lucy Bronze to Alessia Russo
The Women's Super League season is once again upon us and with more eyes than ever before set to be tuning into the new campaign, a run-down of where to find all the England players who made themselves household names over the Euros seemed like a logical approach for interested fans.
MLS・
SB Nation
The Return of Marcus Rashford
At the beginning of August, the stage was set for Marcus Rashford to redeem his underwhelming performances from last season. Manchester United appointed a new manager with fresh ideas and backed him in the transfer market, bringing in hungry talent totaling £229.6m in transfer fees - their highest expenditure ever during a market window. These signings reinvigorated United’s first team lineup by adding more quality to the roster, while also providing much-needed competition for places. The system Erik Ten Hag is implementing emphasizes high-energy play and structural stability, moving the line of engagement closer to the goal, which benefits the attacking forwards like Rashford.
BREAKING: Fabrizio Romano Provides Huge Update on Graham Potter to Chelsea
Fabrizio Romano has claimed Graham Potter is the favourite to become Chelsea's new manager after Thomas Tuchel was sacked.
BBC
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto: Late drama with three goals in stoppage time
Atletico Madrid scored a 101st-minute winner to defeat Porto in a Champions League thriller with all three goals scored in stoppage time. After Porto's Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the closing stages of normal time, Mario Hermoso thought he had won it for Atletico in the 91st minute. But...
UEFA・
SB Nation
Conte concerned about fixture congestion, rules out Lucas for Champions League vs. Marseille
Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur will begin their Champions League campaign tomorrow afternoon, hosting Marseille in the group stage opener for both teams. It’s a good opportunity for Spurs to start strong against a potentially tricky opponent, but it comes during a run of fixtures that is absolutely brutal.
'We Lacked Determination' - Thomas Tuchel On Defeat To Dinamo Zagreb
Thomas Tuchel spoke to the media following his side's disappointing loss to Dinamo Zagreb.
BBC
Liverpool players 'not happy' but staying 'calm'
Liverpool's players are "not happy at all" with their start to the season but will "stay calm", says goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Speaking before Wednesday's Champions League Group A opener against Napoli, the Brazil international said: "We are football players, we have to deal with it. "If we'd come here having...
Soccer-Nottingham Forest sign defender Aurier on free transfer
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier following the expiry of his contract at Villarreal, the promoted Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
Report: Edouard Mendy Rejects Initial Contract Offer From Chelsea
The Senegalese goalkeeper is currently tied to the club until 2025 but he wants a better deal if they expect him to extend his stay further.
FOX Sports
Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A
ROME (AP) — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 on Monday. What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel. The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour...
Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer
Since the news of Thomas Tuchel's sacking this morning, it has become clear this afternoon that the relationship between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was not perfect in recent months.
