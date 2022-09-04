The Anti-Defamation League has identified Collin County Constable Joe Wright as a member of a the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group. Wright was listed in the civil rights organization’s report on members of the Oath Keepers. The group is an antigovernment organization that includes members who were arrested for their involvement in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO