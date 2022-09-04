Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. endorses Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr., a Democrat from the Rio Grande Valley, endorsed Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for reelection on Tuesday. Lucio called Patrick a “hero and legend.”
WFAA
Second Republican leader announces endorsement of Democratic candidate for Lt. Governor
TEXAS, USA — A second Republican leader is backing the Democratic candidate for Texas lieutenant governor, as the race continues to heat up across party lines ahead of the November election. Republican State Senator Kel Seliger announced Tuesday he was joining Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley in endorsing Democrat...
fox4news.com
Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters
A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
KVUE
Vote Texas: 2022 governor race fundraising totals
KVUE looked at who is giving the most to the state's top candidates. Here are the totals for the governor's race.
2 prominent Republicans endorse Democrat Mike Collier for Texas Lt. Gov.
A Republican judge said Mike Collier's endorsement is less about the party and more about the person who is best for the state of Texas.
Houston mayor calls on Texas lawmakers to reverse permitless carry law
HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police Chief Troy Finner called on Texas lawmakers to pass what they're calling "common sense gun laws." Turner said not a single state law has changed in the nearly 100 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde.
New Ad From Beto O’Rourke Attacks Governor Abbott and His Plan B
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke aired a new ad. This one attacked Governor Greg Abbott on his recent Plan B announcement for pregnant women. In the video, reporter Julie Fine asks Governor Abbott what he would tell a woman who is raped and not covered under the Texas abortion law.
Houston Chronicle
Not so fast: Greg Abbott, Texas Republicans face a complex election landscape after abortion ruling, Uvalde shooting
Last year, Texas Republicans were pumping out red-meat laws in a marathon of special legislative sessions, preparing to lock in their dominance for another decade with redistricting and salivating at a midterm environment that historically should have favored them. Things have gotten a little more complicated since then. While the...
wbap.com
Beto O’Rourke Draws Big Crowd at Denton Rally
DENTON (WBAP/KLIF) – Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, made a campaign stop in Denton on Wednesday. The town hall style forum was held inside the Denton Civic Center and drew a large crowd. The Denton visit comes on the final week of O’Rourke’s 49 day drive across the state. O’Rourke held more than 70 events in over 65 counties.
fox4news.com
Gov. Greg Abbott touts Texas power grid’s readiness heading into fall, election season
"Gov. Greg Abbott touts Texas power grid’s readiness heading into fall, election season" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The Brief,...
keranews.org
Collin County Constable Joe Wright is identified as member of the Oath Keepers extremist group
The Anti-Defamation League has identified Collin County Constable Joe Wright as a member of a the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group. Wright was listed in the civil rights organization’s report on members of the Oath Keepers. The group is an antigovernment organization that includes members who were arrested for their involvement in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Southtown art piece shows Ted Cruz holding pregnant belly of Greg Abbott
Abbott and Cruz surely won't like this.
Collin County Voter Guide
Election season is here, and it’s a big one for Texans. There will be local, state and national races happening this election. Collin County voters, here is your guide. Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day, making the registration deadline for this election Oct 11, 2022.
KVUE
2022 campaign contributions: Who's backing Texas political candidates
AUSTIN, Texas — This election season, Texas political candidates are expected to set new records for spending. So, who's giving the most money to the state's top candidates?. For that answer, KVUE News turned to the Center for Responsive Politics, which has merged with the National Institute on Money in Politics to become OpenSecrets. Their researchers track donations to political candidates, including the top individual donors.
KWTX
A constable, 33 officers and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
WASHINGTON (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - More than 3,000 Texans — including a North Texas constable and dozens of other elected officials, law enforcement officers, members of the armed forces and first responders — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Candidates Make Labor Day Push in North Texas
The final stretch of campaign season is here. “We have been block walking for weeks now, and this is like a reenergize type of thing, and just bringing all of the republicans together,” said Abraham George, Chairman of the Collin County Republican Party. Republican candidates and supporters gathered on...
fox4news.com
Gov. Greg Abbott discusses abortion, the border and guns
AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott sat down for a wide-ranging interview with FOX 7's Rudy Koski on some of the most pressing topics for Texans in this November's election. Gov. Abbott is leading O'Rourke by 7 points according to a UT Tyler poll, and the governor is confident he will maintain that lead.
Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show
PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
focushillsboro.com
Parents Of Uvdale Shooting Victim Condemn Governor Abbott, Say Texas Cannot Ban Adults Under 21 From Buying Guns!
Brett Cross, whose son was killed in the Robb Elementary massacre, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott’s remarks about the restriction on underage gun buyers. In his tweeted video, Cross criticized the governor for claiming that raising the legal drinking age to 21 is not constitutional since the change “would not matter.”
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
