Tarrant County, TX

fox4news.com

Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters

A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Beto O’Rourke Draws Big Crowd at Denton Rally

DENTON (WBAP/KLIF) – Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, made a campaign stop in Denton on Wednesday. The town hall style forum was held inside the Denton Civic Center and drew a large crowd. The Denton visit comes on the final week of O’Rourke’s 49 day drive across the state. O’Rourke held more than 70 events in over 65 counties.
DENTON, TX
keranews.org

Collin County Constable Joe Wright is identified as member of the Oath Keepers extremist group

The Anti-Defamation League has identified Collin County Constable Joe Wright as a member of a the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group. Wright was listed in the civil rights organization’s report on members of the Oath Keepers. The group is an antigovernment organization that includes members who were arrested for their involvement in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Collin County Voter Guide

Election season is here, and it’s a big one for Texans. There will be local, state and national races happening this election. Collin County voters, here is your guide. Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day, making the registration deadline for this election Oct 11, 2022.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KVUE

2022 campaign contributions: Who's backing Texas political candidates

AUSTIN, Texas — This election season, Texas political candidates are expected to set new records for spending. So, who's giving the most money to the state's top candidates?. For that answer, KVUE News turned to the Center for Responsive Politics, which has merged with the National Institute on Money in Politics to become OpenSecrets. Their researchers track donations to political candidates, including the top individual donors.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

A constable, 33 officers and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says

WASHINGTON (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - More than 3,000 Texans — including a North Texas constable and dozens of other elected officials, law enforcement officers, members of the armed forces and first responders — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Candidates Make Labor Day Push in North Texas

The final stretch of campaign season is here. “We have been block walking for weeks now, and this is like a reenergize type of thing, and just bringing all of the republicans together,” said Abraham George, Chairman of the Collin County Republican Party. Republican candidates and supporters gathered on...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Gov. Greg Abbott discusses abortion, the border and guns

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott sat down for a wide-ranging interview with FOX 7's Rudy Koski on some of the most pressing topics for Texans in this November's election. Gov. Abbott is leading O'Rourke by 7 points according to a UT Tyler poll, and the governor is confident he will maintain that lead.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
focushillsboro.com

Parents Of Uvdale Shooting Victim Condemn Governor Abbott, Say Texas Cannot Ban Adults Under 21 From Buying Guns!

Brett Cross, whose son was killed in the Robb Elementary massacre, has criticized Governor Greg Abbott’s remarks about the restriction on underage gun buyers. In his tweeted video, Cross criticized the governor for claiming that raising the legal drinking age to 21 is not constitutional since the change “would not matter.”
UVALDE COUNTY, TX

