College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Aggies host Ragin’ Cajuns Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball continues its non-conference slate on Friday when it hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns inside Reed Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. LAST...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies announce dates for two fall exhibition games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies play a pair of exhibition games on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park this fall, baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Tuesday. The Aggies host Lamar on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. The Maroon & White welcome Sam Houston for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M’s Men’s Basketball conference schedule announced

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game 2023 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. The Aggies’ home schedule includes contests against LSU (Jan. 7), Missouri (Jan. 11), Florida (Jan. 18), Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 4), Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Men’s Tennis garners five ITA Preseason Rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team garnered five Intercollegiate Tennis Association Preseason Rankings, the organization announced Tuesday. Noah Schachter led the Maroon & White with highest ranking in singles at No. 19. The Wesley Chapel, Florida, product finished his 2022 season with All-Southeastern Conference First Team honors. Schachter posted a 17-23 mark in singles play and a 14-7 record in doubles action with Kenner Taylor. UCF transfer Trey Hilderbrand ranked No. 50, while Raphael Perot is No. 72.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie defense impressive in Durkin’s debut

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 6 Texas A&M football opened the season with a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was DJ Durkin’s debut as defensive coordinator and the second shutout in the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggie defense hasn’t allowed a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart

NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rudder hosts Elgin on Friday, seeking first win

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first win of the season. They dropped a 38-28 contest against Salado which is a top 10 team in the state. The Rangers are hosting unbeaten Elgin on Friday. A year ago Rudder beat the Wildcats by 51 points.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Sam Houston motivated after season-opening loss to Texas A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After Sam Houston opened up its football season with a 31-0 loss to Texas A&M, the Bearkats will have their home opener this Saturday against Northern Arizona. Despite getting shutout, there were some bright spots that the Kats took away, particularly their defensive line able to...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan looking to bounce back against Brenham

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings continue a three week road portion of their schedule as they travel to Brenham on Friday. The Vikings are coming off a 21-14 loss at Huntsville. They were down two scores early, but battled back to tie the game. Head Coach Ricky Tullos...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Leadership Summit coming to Brenham

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Registration is open for the Texas Leadership Summit at Brenham High School. “It’s really a grassroots movement,” Tim Webb, founder and board member, said. “It’s an opportunity to learn how to apply our Christian principles that helped found this nation and the great state of Texas. It’s the birthplace of Texas, Brenham, so what better place to focus on reviving leaders where leadership began.”
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

College Station ISD students make All-State Journalism staff

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to budding journalists Ian Curtis and Elisabeth Stewart on being named to the 2022 UIL All-State Journalism staff!. Curtis, a senior at A&M Consolidated High School, and Stewart, a senior at College Station High School, were two of fewer than 100 students in all UIL classifications statewide to earn the honor. The all-state distinction for Stewart was her third in as many years.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Portions of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Thursday morning, like clockwork, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases a new drought monitor. This week, it’s all good news. Portions of the Brazos Valley have been completely removed from drought conditions. Portions of Montgomery, Leon, and Houston counties have completely been...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Planning a party for National Night Out 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an annual event that gives people the opportunity to meet their local law enforcement and discuss issues facing their communities. Officer David Simmons with the College Station Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, September 6 to talk about this year’s event.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD hopes to reassure fears about safety at schools

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Uvalde students returned to class Tuesday, but this school year there were new safety features like cameras and fencing on campus. Safety seems to be on everyone’s minds. Ron Clary, Bryan ISD’s Director of Maintenance & Operations, joined First News at Four to discuss how the district is prioritizing safety.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting a certified food manager course

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year one in six Americans will get sick from eating contaminated food in homes and restaurants. That’s why the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering a certified food manager course. Brazos County Extension Agent...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: 200 Bryan ISD Student Ambassadors recognized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Tuesday’s Bryan ISD Board Meeting, 200 Bryan ISD Student Ambassadors were recognized. Students talked about spreading the word about good things happening in Bryan ISD. They also expressed support for Uvalde CISD and the Uvalde community as they started their first day of school.
BRYAN, TX

