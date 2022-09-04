Read full article on original website
Aggies host Ragin’ Cajuns Friday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball continues its non-conference slate on Friday when it hosts the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns inside Reed Arena. First serve is set for 6 p.m. and the match is available via SEC Network+ with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call. LAST...
Aggies announce dates for two fall exhibition games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies play a pair of exhibition games on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park this fall, baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Tuesday. The Aggies host Lamar on Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m. The Maroon & White welcome Sam Houston for...
Texas A&M’s Men’s Basketball conference schedule announced
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team learned its 18-game 2023 conference slate and begin play Jan. 4, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. The Aggies’ home schedule includes contests against LSU (Jan. 7), Missouri (Jan. 11), Florida (Jan. 18), Vanderbilt (Jan. 28), Georgia (Feb. 4), Auburn (Feb. 7), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 21) and Alabama (March 4).
Men’s Tennis garners five ITA Preseason Rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team garnered five Intercollegiate Tennis Association Preseason Rankings, the organization announced Tuesday. Noah Schachter led the Maroon & White with highest ranking in singles at No. 19. The Wesley Chapel, Florida, product finished his 2022 season with All-Southeastern Conference First Team honors. Schachter posted a 17-23 mark in singles play and a 14-7 record in doubles action with Kenner Taylor. UCF transfer Trey Hilderbrand ranked No. 50, while Raphael Perot is No. 72.
Aggie defense impressive in Durkin’s debut
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 6 Texas A&M football opened the season with a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was DJ Durkin’s debut as defensive coordinator and the second shutout in the Jimbo Fisher era. The Aggie defense hasn’t allowed a...
Yulkeith Brown forgot about planned TD celebration after scoring Saturday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team won its season opener in shutout fashion over Sam Houston and the 12th Man should not be alarmed that the Aggies looked pretty plain doing it. That was certainly by design by Jimbo Fisher. The head coach not wanting to...
Texas A&M Mourns Loss of Shavez Hart
NORTH ABACO, Bahamas – Former Texas A&M track standout Shavez Hart tragically passed away in North Abaco, Bahamas, early Saturday morning. “This is so tragic. Shavez Hart was of course one of our finest athletes ever, but he was one of the kindest people I have met, and such a soft-spoken man,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Words can’t describe the loss that the Aggie track & field family is feeling. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Rudder hosts Elgin on Friday, seeking first win
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are still seeking their first win of the season. They dropped a 38-28 contest against Salado which is a top 10 team in the state. The Rangers are hosting unbeaten Elgin on Friday. A year ago Rudder beat the Wildcats by 51 points.
Sam Houston motivated after season-opening loss to Texas A&M
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - After Sam Houston opened up its football season with a 31-0 loss to Texas A&M, the Bearkats will have their home opener this Saturday against Northern Arizona. Despite getting shutout, there were some bright spots that the Kats took away, particularly their defensive line able to...
Bryan looking to bounce back against Brenham
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings continue a three week road portion of their schedule as they travel to Brenham on Friday. The Vikings are coming off a 21-14 loss at Huntsville. They were down two scores early, but battled back to tie the game. Head Coach Ricky Tullos...
Texas Leadership Summit coming to Brenham
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Registration is open for the Texas Leadership Summit at Brenham High School. “It’s really a grassroots movement,” Tim Webb, founder and board member, said. “It’s an opportunity to learn how to apply our Christian principles that helped found this nation and the great state of Texas. It’s the birthplace of Texas, Brenham, so what better place to focus on reviving leaders where leadership began.”
College Station ISD students make All-State Journalism staff
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to budding journalists Ian Curtis and Elisabeth Stewart on being named to the 2022 UIL All-State Journalism staff!. Curtis, a senior at A&M Consolidated High School, and Stewart, a senior at College Station High School, were two of fewer than 100 students in all UIL classifications statewide to earn the honor. The all-state distinction for Stewart was her third in as many years.
Portions of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Thursday morning, like clockwork, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases a new drought monitor. This week, it’s all good news. Portions of the Brazos Valley have been completely removed from drought conditions. Portions of Montgomery, Leon, and Houston counties have completely been...
Planning a party for National Night Out 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - National Night Out is an annual event that gives people the opportunity to meet their local law enforcement and discuss issues facing their communities. Officer David Simmons with the College Station Police Department joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, September 6 to talk about this year’s event.
Bryan ISD hopes to reassure fears about safety at schools
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Uvalde students returned to class Tuesday, but this school year there were new safety features like cameras and fencing on campus. Safety seems to be on everyone’s minds. Ron Clary, Bryan ISD’s Director of Maintenance & Operations, joined First News at Four to discuss how the district is prioritizing safety.
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service hosting a certified food manager course
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year one in six Americans will get sick from eating contaminated food in homes and restaurants. That’s why the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering a certified food manager course. Brazos County Extension Agent...
Be Remarkable: Dedric Grimes and his son use foundation to give back to hometown
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Dedric Grimes is not only a father in his family but he’s a father figure for the entire community. Mr. Grimes has a non-profit organization called the Like Father, Like Son Foundation and they host and sponsor many events in and around his hometown of Calvert throughout the year.
Treat of the Day: 200 Bryan ISD Student Ambassadors recognized
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Tuesday’s Bryan ISD Board Meeting, 200 Bryan ISD Student Ambassadors were recognized. Students talked about spreading the word about good things happening in Bryan ISD. They also expressed support for Uvalde CISD and the Uvalde community as they started their first day of school.
A new flu season approaches as the country is largely without pandemic era precautions
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flu season is approaching amid nationwide battles with COVID-19 and Monkeypox. Mary Parrish with the Brazos Valley Health District joined First News at Four to share Bryan-College Station health updates as well as how everyone can avoid work and school absences. While the Health District encourages...
Oil well fire Tuesday evening sends large plume of smoke into sky
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well fire Tuesday evening on the west side of Brazos County sent a large plume of thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles away from the site of the blaze. It happened on Charlotte Lane near Leonard Road. The...
