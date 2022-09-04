Read full article on original website
Nancy L. Taylor, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Taylor, 85, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at her home. She was born September 8, 1936, in Hacker Valley, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Clyde and Verde (Arbogast) Dorsey. Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Leavittsburg High...
When will it snow in Ohio and Pennsylvania?
We are moving closer to the official start of the fall season and our early morning temperatures are getting cooler. A little taste of fall is already here. It won’t be too much longer until the snowflakes start popping back into the forecast as we push into the fall season.
Judith M. Edwards, McDonald, Ohio
MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith M. Edwards, 85, passed away Tuesday morning, September 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness. Judith was born December 17, 1936, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John F. Peskor, Sr. and Margaret Stanislaw Peskor and was a lifelong area resident.
Warren F. Clark, Brookfield, Ohio
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warren F. Clark, of Brookfield, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Friday, September 2, 2022, while at home and under hospice care following a period of declining health. He was 80. Warren was born January 16, 1942, at home in Brookfield, a son to Charles A....
Sandy Anne Hassay, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandy Anne Hassay, 56, of Champion passed away Saturday evening, September 3, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Sandy was born on August 22, 1966 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Alan McCarthy and Trudy Williams. Sandy was a 1984 graduate of Matthews High School...
