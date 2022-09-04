Read full article on original website
Related
Brush Fire Contained Near Interstate 10 in Covina Area
A vehicle crash apparently sparked a two-acre brush fire Tuesday near the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway in the Covina area.
Wildfire prompts evacuations near Big Bear
A wildfire erupted in the San Bernardino National Forest Monday, prompting the evacuation of homes and other structures just a short distance from Big Bear Lake. The Radford Fire was estimated to be 200 acres in size with no containment as of 7:15 p.m., officials with the San Bernardino National Forest tweeted. The San Bernardino […]
signalscv.com
Emergency responders called to possible stabbing
Two individuals were treated for injuries during a fight that escalated into a possible stabbing in an alley in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening, according to fire officials. According to Christain Chavez, a Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising dispatcher, emergency personnel received reports for a medical emergency at approximately 6:49 p.m. at Arch Street between Second and Third streets in Santa Clarita.
As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate
Some people in local mountain communities are now under evacuation warnings as the Fairview Fire approached 10,000 acres Wednesday. Residents were warned to be ready to grab what they can and go in just a moment's notice. Carlos Mercado has been watching the fire grow in size. He's now starting to gather important items in The post As Fairview Fire explodes, mountain communities prepare to evacuate appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
signalscv.com
Body found in Newhall prompts investigation
Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Newhall on Tuesday night. The cause of death for the man, who was found at approximately 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 12th Street and Arch Street, remains under investigation and his identification had not yet been released as of Wednesday.
signalscv.com
Four people transported to hospital after Highway 14 rollover
A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 resulted in four of five people involved in the incident being transported to a nearby hospital and caused a short delay for commuters Tuesday afternoon, according to emergency personnel. Craig Little, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Fire...
Deadly Fairview Fire in Hemet grows to 4,500 acres; another evacuation order issued
The Fairview Fire burning in Hemet grew to roughly 4,500 acres Tuesday with just 5% containment as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze that has already claimed two lives and destroyed several homes. “The fire activity has been very unpredictable,” Cal Fire spokesperson Rob Roseen said at the scene Tuesday morning. The brush fire broke […]
California Fire Map, Update as Fairview Blaze Near Hemet Quadruples in Size
The Fairview Fire, which is currently just five percent contained, is being battled by 265 fire fighters with 38 fire engines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
5,000 gallons of sewage spills in L.A., closes area beaches
On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a beach closure following a sewage spill in the South Bay. Around 8 a.m., local health officials notified LA County lifeguards that RAT (Right After Torrance) Beach located south of Torrance would be closed due to the sewage spill.
signalscv.com
Heat wave, flex alerts continue for Santa Clarita
The heat wave that has broiled much of the state of California for the past week is forecasted to continue until at least Friday, resulting in “extreme heat warnings” and possible rolling blackouts, according to officials. In addition to causing dangerously high temperatures, the heat wave resulted in...
signalscv.com
Valencia man identified as third victim in fatal crash
The third victim in a fatal crash on San Francisquito Canyon Road last month was identified by officials at the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. Law enforcement officials confirmed this week that Wilbert Montenegro, 40, was the third victim in a fiery San Francisquito Canyon Road crash on Aug. 28 that also resulted in the deaths of 28-year-old Spencer Thomas, of Santa Clarita, and Shane Rivera, 41, of Glendale.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
scvnews.com
California High-Speed Rail Releases Draft Environmental Document for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released the draft environmental document for the more than 30-mile segment between Palmdale and Burbank in Southern California. “The release of this draft environmental document underscores the momentum taking place with this transformational project,” said Southern California Regional Director LaDonna DiCamillo. “We have environmentally cleared 422 of the 500-mile Phase 1 system between the Bay Area and Los Angeles/Anaheim. We look forward to hearing from residents and stakeholders during this public comment phase as we work to deliver a clean, fast and safe transportation network for all Californians.”
foxla.com
1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating
MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.
NBC Los Angeles
LA City Officials Struggle to Enforce RV Ordinance
The city of Los Angeles passed its RV ordinance in April but one councilmember is now saying what she worried would happen, actually is. She said there's no way to enforce the code because there's no place to tow the RVs. On a hot day like Tuesday, being cooped up...
orangecountytribune.com
Hotter and then some showers
Those of us sweating in Tuesday’s 93-degree heat in the West Orange County area may not be comforted that it will soon be considered a “cool” day. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for daytime highs to climb to 99 on Wednesday, 98 on Thursday and 97 on Friday. On Saturday, thunderstorms and showers are expected to cool us off to 81 and give our lawns a bit of a respite.
Firefighters Extricate Motorist From Sedan Wreckage In Irvine
Firefighters and paramedics extricated a motorist from a single-vehicle crash Monday in Irvine, authorities said.
signalscv.com
Interstate 5 road closures listed as ‘long-term’
Two lanes of Interstate 5 remained closed north of Castaic on Tuesday due to damage sustained in last week’s Route Fire. According to the California Department of Transportation’s District 7 Planned Lane Closures web report, lanes three and four of Interstate 5 stand at an indefinite, long-term closure as of Sunday at 8:01 a.m.
signalscv.com
Jim Ventress | Gutzeit Knows Water
I am in support of Maria Gutzeit for the SCV Water Agency board. I’ve known her for 15-plus years as a friend and neighbor. For nearly 20 years Maria has certainly demonstrated vision and leadership when it comes to caring about water for the Santa Clarita Valley. She has served on the Newhall County Water District board and the SCV Water board. She understands the balance of growth and development and water needs. She is the current board president of the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency. The lady knows water.
Phys.org
Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfire
At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee a rapidly spreading fire in California, with the region's oppressive heatwave expected to peak Tuesday. Several buildings were destroyed as the Fairview fire erupted southeast of Los Angeles, racing to consume 2,400 acres (1,000 hectares) in less than 24 hours.
Comments / 0