One dead after shooting outside Donericks Pub House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died after a shooting outside of Donerick’s Pub House on East Broad Street. The shooting, which happened in front of 6935 East Broad Street according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers, left Allen S. Wright II, 25, in critical condition. Medics took him to Mt. Carmel East hospital […]
WSYX ABC6
25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
Police: Shooting victim located inside vehicle on I-71 ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting near a Columbus gas station. Columbus police said the victim was located inside a vehicle on the on-ramp to Interstate 71 south from East 5th Avenue. The shooting occurred after 3:10 p.m. near the Exon gas station...
sunny95.com
Man shot on East Side is city’s 92nd homicide of 2022
COLUMBUS – Police have very few clues to go on in their search for suspects in a deadly shooting outside an East Side bar early Thursday. Allen Wright II was found lying in a parking lot in the 6000 block of E. Broad Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, at 12:44 a.m. by officers responding to a report of a shooting, Sgt. Eric Pilya of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
Double Murder Suspects, 15 and 16-Years-Old Arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OH – the Columbus Police Department has announced the arrest of two teenagers wanted...
WSYX ABC6
2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 2 teens in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two teenage suspects have been arrested in the June 2022 murders of two other teens on the northeast side. Terrell Hicks-Feeman, 15, and Baron Anderson, 16, have been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Layton Ridgedell, 18, and Makhy Andrews, 15, police said.
52-year-old man shot in the leg at North Linden bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg late Tuesday night at a North Linden bar, according to Columbus police. CPD say officers went to a bar on the 900 block of East Hudson Street just before midnight and found the man with one gunshot wound to his […]
WSYX ABC6
Man in critical condition after shooting in Franklinton shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting in Franklinton. Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday near Sullivant and Princeton avenues. The victim was shot in the leg and officers applied a tourniquet before he was...
2 men hospitalized after attempting to rescue brother from north Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were hospitalized, one of them in critical condition, after attempting to rescue their brother from a pond in north Columbus Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:04 a.m. near an Amazon facility at 6475 Busch Boulevard. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin...
Franklinton man shot in both legs after argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police tended to a 47-year-old man after he was shot Tuesday in the Franklinton area. Police responded to the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Princeton Avenue after a man, 47, was shot in the legs at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the […]
614now.com
Teen in critical condition after shooting leads to crash near Polaris store
A 19 year-old is in critical condition after being shot in a car near Polaris Monday evening. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call on the 1200 block of Polaris Parkway, near Crumbl Cookies, just before 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 5. Officers were on the lookout for a...
sciotopost.com
Two Teens Arrested in Columbus for Double Homicide of Two Peers
COLUMBUS – Two teenagers a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested for a double murder that occurred on June 3, 2022. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting. Officers and Columbus Fire Medics arrived at scene and found victim # 1 seated in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire personnel pronounced victim #1 deceased at 11:14 p.m. Officers were then advised of a second victim in the 5600 block of Caledonia Rd., where it is believed this incident took place. Officers arrived at scene and found victim #2 laying in the parking lot unresponsive, victim #2 was pronounced at 11:27 p.m.
Motorcyclist killed in southeastern Franklin County crash
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash in southeastern Franklin County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Obetz Road at Crosspointe Drive in Hamilton Township. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup...
'My train of thought was just in survival mode': Woman carjacked downtown by armed man shares her story
COLUMBUS, Ohio — “My train of thought was just in survival mode.”. Theresa Breedlove was faced with a man holding a gun and demanding to get into her car. It happened early Sunday morning in downtown Columbus. The travelling nurse says she did what she could just to...
5 injured in Hilltop crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate a weekend shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that took place over the weekend. According to reports, officers responded to the 100 block of Race Street on Saturday after 9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple calls regarding shots fired in the area. Witnesses told police that several...
5 transported to local hospitals after Hilltop crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were transported to local hospitals after a car crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after at least two cars collided at S. Powell Avenue and Fremont Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two people were transported […]
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus City Council looking for ways to help teen thieves caught up in city car thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City council members now working with community partners to identify problems and find solutions for parents looking to stop their kids from breaking in and stealing cars around Central Ohio. "We need to dig deep to provide resources to the parents who may be...
18-year-old Columbus student arrested for bringing loaded gun, drugs to school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old Columbus student was arrested Tuesday, accused of bringing a loaded gun and marijuana to school. Around 11:45 a.m., a security officer at career preparatory Mason Run High School alerted Columbus police that a male student had stashed “a significant amount” of suspected marijuana and a loaded firearm in his […]
