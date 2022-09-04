ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting outside Donericks Pub House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died after a shooting outside of Donerick’s Pub House on East Broad Street. The shooting, which happened in front of 6935 East Broad Street according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers, left Allen S. Wright II, 25, in critical condition. Medics took him to Mt. Carmel East hospital […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Shooting victim located inside vehicle on I-71 ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured Wednesday afternoon in a shooting near a Columbus gas station. Columbus police said the victim was located inside a vehicle on the on-ramp to Interstate 71 south from East 5th Avenue. The shooting occurred after 3:10 p.m. near the Exon gas station...
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Man shot on East Side is city’s 92nd homicide of 2022

COLUMBUS – Police have very few clues to go on in their search for suspects in a deadly shooting outside an East Side bar early Thursday. Allen Wright II was found lying in a parking lot in the 6000 block of E. Broad Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, at 12:44 a.m. by officers responding to a report of a shooting, Sgt. Eric Pilya of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Park, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in neck while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the neck on Wednesday while driving in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of E. Fifth Avenue and I-71 around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a woman, 30, suffering […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 teens arrested in deadly shooting of 2 teens in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said two teenage suspects have been arrested in the June 2022 murders of two other teens on the northeast side. Terrell Hicks-Feeman, 15, and Baron Anderson, 16, have been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Layton Ridgedell, 18, and Makhy Andrews, 15, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

52-year-old man shot in the leg at North Linden bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 52-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg late Tuesday night at a North Linden bar, according to Columbus police. CPD say officers went to a bar on the 900 block of East Hudson Street just before midnight and found the man with one gunshot wound to his […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dairy Queen#Violent Crime
WSYX ABC6

Man in critical condition after shooting in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting in Franklinton. Police said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday near Sullivant and Princeton avenues. The victim was shot in the leg and officers applied a tourniquet before he was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklinton man shot in both legs after argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police tended to a 47-year-old man after he was shot Tuesday in the Franklinton area. Police responded to the corner of Sullivant Avenue and Princeton Avenue after a man, 47, was shot in the legs at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotopost.com

Two Teens Arrested in Columbus for Double Homicide of Two Peers

COLUMBUS – Two teenagers a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested for a double murder that occurred on June 3, 2022. On June 3, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting. Officers and Columbus Fire Medics arrived at scene and found victim # 1 seated in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire personnel pronounced victim #1 deceased at 11:14 p.m. Officers were then advised of a second victim in the 5600 block of Caledonia Rd., where it is believed this incident took place. Officers arrived at scene and found victim #2 laying in the parking lot unresponsive, victim #2 was pronounced at 11:27 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Motorcyclist killed in southeastern Franklin County crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash in southeastern Franklin County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Obetz Road at Crosspointe Drive in Hamilton Township. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

5 injured in Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate a weekend shooting in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that took place over the weekend. According to reports, officers responded to the 100 block of Race Street on Saturday after 9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple calls regarding shots fired in the area. Witnesses told police that several...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

5 transported to local hospitals after Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five people were transported to local hospitals after a car crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. on Tuesday after at least two cars collided at S. Powell Avenue and Fremont Street, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Two people were transported […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy