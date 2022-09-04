Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging through garbage at the location when he was confronted by another person. The victim, brandishing a stick, went after the other person, who ended up shooting the victim.

The shooter called 911 to report the incident, police said. The shooter remained at the scene and was detained by police.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:59 p.m.

Police said investigators will present the case to the Franklin County Prosecutors’ office to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

This is the 91st homicide in Columbus for 2022.

