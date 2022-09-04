ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man dead in shooting outside north Columbus Dairy Queen

By Daniel Griffin
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Dairy Queen in north Columbus Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting was reported at the restaurant on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South at approximately 3:50 p.m.

11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair

Police dispatch said the shooting victim, 33-year-old Adrian Marcus Carr, was rummaging through garbage at the location when he was confronted by another person. The victim, brandishing a stick, went after the other person, who ended up shooting the victim.

The shooter called 911 to report the incident, police said. The shooter remained at the scene and was detained by police.

Carr was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:59 p.m.

Community mourns death of girl, 4, found in pond

Police said investigators will present the case to the Franklin County Prosecutors’ office to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

This is the 91st homicide in Columbus for 2022.

Aeriell Green
3d ago

a stick is a close range weapon... there's no reason to shoot someone that has to be close to attack you when you could just create a larger gap between you. senseless loss of life, and if they were rummaging through the trash, they were most likely homeless and potentially mentally ill. sad.

Famous Racer
3d ago

Why did he confront someone digging in the trash? Can't people just mind their own business?

Rebecca Baker
3d ago

just 1 day 1 it would be nice to wake up and no one has been hurt or killed... It's sad that this is becoming a new normal...

