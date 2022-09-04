ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Silent Night at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

By Alina Lee
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Come prepared for a peaceful and quiet night at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Sept. 11.

CMZoo will host a Silent Night, during which guests are encouraged to turn off their phones, quiet their voices and enjoy the natural ambiance of the zoo. Guests can focus on tapping into their own mindfulness during this silent evening without loud disruptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccZCe_0hi6J0Ef00

All ages are welcome but guests are asked to be considerate while enjoying and respecting the quiet sounds of CMZoo’s animals and the surrounding nature.

Photos: Monsoon floods Denver Zoo

Safari Lodge, Lodge at Moose Lake and Safari Cabin will be available as sound-friendly areas for those who need to make phone calls or have conversations.

Silent Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. Tickets for the event can be purchased here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Smoky skies in Colorado... How long with they last?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Y’all saw it this morning and afternoon... smoky skies are very visible in Southern Colorado right now. It’s especially noticeable in the Pikes Peak Region as the mountains have become obscured in Colorado Springs. Below are images of the smoke across the Pikes Peak Region ⬇️⬇️
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Meet Buster, FOX21’s Pet of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring, Buster, a 12-year-old long-haired chihuahua mix. Buster is a bit timid but warms up quickly. He is a sweet dog that enjoys short walks and likes to be picked up. Buster had kennel mates at […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KKTV

Power restored for customers across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says power has been restored for customers across the city after 2 massive power outages. The power outages were first reported before 7:30 p.m., just north and west of downtown Colorado Spring, including Old Colorado City and the Broadmoor area. As of...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun stands tall 85 years later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Will Rogers Shine of the Sun sits high above the city on Cheyenne Mountain. And its views are as great as its history. 85 years ago, on September 6th 1937, construction was complete and the monolith was dedicated. "You can see Pikes Peak, all...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Cheyenne Mountain Zoo#Denver Zoo#The Zoo#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Nexstar Media Inc
KRDO News Channel 13

Highlights from the 150th Colorado State Fair final day

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Labor Day on Monday, September 5 marks the last day of the 150th annual Colorado State Fair. However, the last day still holds many opportunities for entertainment within the fairgrounds. Horses are seen as a staple of the American west, and the Colorado State Fair has multiple ways to celebrate that The post Highlights from the 150th Colorado State Fair final day appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Jill

Air Force Academy Planetarium Fall 2022 Schedule and New Reservation System

(Colorado Springs, CO) A wonderful gem on the United States Air Force Academy campus is the Planetarium and STEM Center which offers free movies and live shows to the public. The planetarium was built in 1959 to teach celestial navigation classes to the cadets. With technological advances, the cadets no longer needed these courses, and the planetarium was closed in 2004.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fiesta Day concludes the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado State Fair concluded its final events with Fiesta Day, a tradition recognizing rich Hispanic culture and Colorado history. Every year, Fiesta Day kicks off with a mariachi band and is followed by a vibrant parade, one of the event’s biggest attractions. The parade includes a wide variety of performances which […]
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
KRDO

Fiber internet activity explodes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Among the many lessons learned from the pandemic is that Colorado Springs did not have widespread internet capable of meeting the needs of families who were stuck at home working and attending school. As a result, companies are now building or upgrading networks like never...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Sinkhole opens near downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are on scene of a sinkhole just east of downtown. It was first reported just before 5 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of E Boulder St and Prairie Rd. Crews are asking people to avoid the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities suggests finding ‘balance’ of comfort and consumption during record-breaking heat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, Daniel Burks and his son spent the early hours of the day enjoying America the Beautiful Park. "We get out early in the morning," said Burks. Burks told KRDO they were out early because of September's record-breaking temperatures. As someone born and raised in Colorado Springs, Burks says the The post Colorado Springs Utilities suggests finding ‘balance’ of comfort and consumption during record-breaking heat appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Water main break creates sinkhole in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A downtown Springs intersection is mostly back open Tuesday evening following a water main break. The break caused a large sinkhole to open in the middle of the street at Boulder and Prairie Monday afternoon. Water poured out of the hole, flooding the roadway until utility crews could shut the water off.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 injured in northeast Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking witnesses to come forward after a person was shot in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday evening. “Anyone with information, video of the incident, or who is a witness to a portion of the investigation, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000,” a lieutenant wrote in a blotter entry on the incident.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy