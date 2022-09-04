Silent Night at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Come prepared for a peaceful and quiet night at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Sept. 11.

CMZoo will host a Silent Night, during which guests are encouraged to turn off their phones, quiet their voices and enjoy the natural ambiance of the zoo. Guests can focus on tapping into their own mindfulness during this silent evening without loud disruptions.

All ages are welcome but guests are asked to be considerate while enjoying and respecting the quiet sounds of CMZoo’s animals and the surrounding nature.

Safari Lodge, Lodge at Moose Lake and Safari Cabin will be available as sound-friendly areas for those who need to make phone calls or have conversations.

Silent Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. Tickets for the event can be purchased here .

