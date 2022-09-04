Police: 18 reports of car breaks in Garden City area

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say there has been an increase in car break-ins in the area of Garden City.

Since Aug. 20, there have been 18 reports or calls for car break-ins and larcenies in the area, according to police.

Police say the incidents happen during the overnight hours and that most of the cars were unlocked at the time they were broken into.

If anyone has information about these crimes, you are asked to call the Cranston Police Department on 942-2211.

