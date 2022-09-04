ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranston, RI

Police: 18 reports of car breaks in Garden City area

By Michael DeFusco
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Djr8d_0hi6IkWV00

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police say there has been an increase in car break-ins in the area of Garden City.

Since Aug. 20, there have been 18 reports or calls for car break-ins and larcenies in the area, according to police.

Police say the incidents happen during the overnight hours and that most of the cars were unlocked at the time they were broken into.

If anyone has information about these crimes, you are asked to call the Cranston Police Department on 942-2211.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Rash of car break-ins overnight in Seekonk, police say

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police are reminding people to lock their car doors after a rash of break-ins overnight. The break-ins happened in the south end near Olney and Cole streets, according to police. Police shared a video Thursday morning of two individuals lurking around cars in a...
SEEKONK, MA
Turnto10.com

Suspect arrested in Providence after fleeing Pawtucket scene

(WJAR) — A suspect is in custody while Pawtucket police are investigating three other suspects in a reported robbery and assault Tuesday night on Main Street. According to Pawtucket police, the victim told officials he was in a car at 915 Main St. when a gun and knife were shown. The victim claims he was assaulted and took off, running into International Liquors.
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cranston, RI
Sports
Cranston, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Cranston, RI
liveboston617.org

Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Firearm

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

North Smithfield family displaced by fire

NORTH SMITHFIELD – On Friday, Aug. 26, Payton Guilman was home alone. Both of her parents were at work as she went about her normal routine on a summer day, which included waking up late and taking the dogs out. Her mother, Christine Guilman, works at a local urgent care on Eddie Dowling Highway, while her father, Isiah Guilman, works as a mechanic for Homecare Auto. Guilman also has two younger siblings who were not home at the time.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Garden City#The Cars#Nexstar Media Inc
Valley Breeze

N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden

NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Several cars stuck due to flooding on Charles Street in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several cars got caught in flooded roadways on Charles Street in Providence Monday night. Department of Public Work crews arrived at Charles Street by the West River just after 10 p.m. An ABC 6 News crew saw several vehicles stuck in the flooded roadway. Crews...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Car submerges in river in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A car was found fully submerged in a river in Taunton on Tuesday night. Taunton firefighters responded just after 9 p.m. to the West Water Street boat ramp. Everyone was confirmed to be out of the car, according to fire officials.
TAUNTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Swansea police investigate car crash

SWANSEA, M.A. (WPRI) — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Route 6 at Route 95 in Swansea.  Swansea Police say they first received a report of the incident around 8 P.M. Sunday night.  The pedestrian, only identified by police as a 33-year-old-man, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with what police say, appeared […]
SWANSEA, MA
WPRI 12 News

Providence unveils driver’s license restoration program

Through the program, care coordinators at OpenDoors and Amos House will work directly with the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles to guide people through the process and provide resources, including financial aid for fines or license reinstatement fees. Legal assistance will also be provided in some circumstances.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Man in hospital after stabbing in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) – Central Falls police confirmed that a man was stabbed Sunday night on Sumner Street. Police said that man was taken to the hospital and with non-life threatening injuries. Captain Craig Viens told ABC6 it appears the incident is isolated as the victim and suspect...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
GoLocalProv

PC Student Hospitalized After Falling From Fifth Floor Dorm Window

A Providence College fell out of a fifth-floor dormitory window early Thursday morning, according to police. He is currently in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital. Police were called to PC shortly after midnight Thursday morning, at which time Providence Fire and Rescue were on the scene attending to the student, who had severe leg injuries.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy