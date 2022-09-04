ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus Man Arrested For DUI Twice In One Day

A Saugus man was arrested on two separate DUI charges in less than 24 hours last month by two different police departments, then was released on a citation for both incidents. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 35-year-old Brandon Shubunka, from Saugus, was involved in a solo-vehicle crash on Railroad Avenue and 6th Street in Newhall, where he collided with two light poles, said Sgt. Travis Kelly, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Castaic man arrested on suspicion of terrorize causing fear

A 71-year-old Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing causing fear on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, deputies had received a call for service regarding alleged criminal threats. Deputies learned upon arrival that a neighbor threatened another by saying he would, “slash his throat.”
3 charged in violent robbery spree, including pistol-whipping and Rolex theft in Rowland Heights 99 Ranch Market parking lot

More than three weeks after an arrest was made in the July pistol-whipping and robbery of an Asian-American couple in Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men have been charged for that incident and “a series of of daytime robberies over the past five months.” In addition to […]
Juvenile approached by unknown man in a white sedan

A girl was approached by a man in a white sedan offering the juvenile a ride on Tuesday morning in Saugus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, the girl was walking along the roadway near the 27000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road when an unknown man in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, approached her.
Emergency responders called to possible stabbing

Two individuals were treated for injuries during a fight that escalated into a possible stabbing in an alley in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening, according to fire officials. According to Christain Chavez, a Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising dispatcher, emergency personnel received reports for a medical emergency at approximately 6:49 p.m. at Arch Street between Second and Third streets in Santa Clarita.
Lancaster man charged in series of daytime robberies

A 21-year-old Lancaster man was one of two men charged Tuesday, Sept. 6, in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale, authorities said. Demoryie Watts, who was arrested at his Lancaster home...
Man found dead in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man died in Lancaster Wednesday and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita

UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood

A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
Body found in Newhall prompts investigation

Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Newhall on Tuesday night. The cause of death for the man, who was found at approximately 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 12th Street and Arch Street, remains under investigation and his identification had not yet been released as of Wednesday.
Kamaiyah Arrested for Loaded Gun at Airport

Kamaiyah was recently arrested for having a loaded handgun in her purse at the airport. On Aug. 31, the Oakland, Calif. MC was booked into the Burbank Jail in California after being arrested at the Hollywood Burbank Airport by Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Police and charged with felony weapon possession. According...
Robbery suspect shot by deputies in Lancaster

A robbery suspect was shot by sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster Monday morning after authorities say he refused to comply with their orders. The suspect was seen walking near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newgrove Street around 8:58 a.m. He was armed and refused a command to stop before deputies opened fire, a Los Angeles […]
Jason Gibbs | Chasing the High

When you think about drug abuse… what do you picture? A dirty scene in a back alley with needles and meth pipes? You may be surprised to learn that the fastest-growing drug problem in the United States is not cocaine, heroin or methamphetamines. In fact, it is something that can probably be found in your own medicine cabinet.
