Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Chicken Turns 35-Year-Old: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams GamesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Man Arrested For DUI Twice In One Day
A Saugus man was arrested on two separate DUI charges in less than 24 hours last month by two different police departments, then was released on a citation for both incidents. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 35-year-old Brandon Shubunka, from Saugus, was involved in a solo-vehicle crash on Railroad Avenue and 6th Street in Newhall, where he collided with two light poles, said Sgt. Travis Kelly, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
signalscv.com
Castaic man arrested on suspicion of terrorize causing fear
A 71-year-old Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing causing fear on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, deputies had received a call for service regarding alleged criminal threats. Deputies learned upon arrival that a neighbor threatened another by saying he would, “slash his throat.”
Girl, 15, arrested in shooting of 13-year-old boy, 19-year-old woman in San Pedro
The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested a 15-year-old girl who is accused of shooting a 13-year-old boy and 19-year-old woman in San Pedro two weeks ago. The unidentified girl, a resident of Los Angeles, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, the LAPD said in a news release. In […]
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after vehicle found next to railroad tracks
A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after allegedly abandoning his vehicle along the railroad tracks in Newhall Wednesday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Sgt. M. Bengston, deputies responded to an 8:37 p.m. call regarding a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 charged in violent robbery spree, including pistol-whipping and Rolex theft in Rowland Heights 99 Ranch Market parking lot
More than three weeks after an arrest was made in the July pistol-whipping and robbery of an Asian-American couple in Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men have been charged for that incident and “a series of of daytime robberies over the past five months.” In addition to […]
signalscv.com
Juvenile approached by unknown man in a white sedan
A girl was approached by a man in a white sedan offering the juvenile a ride on Tuesday morning in Saugus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, the girl was walking along the roadway near the 27000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road when an unknown man in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, approached her.
signalscv.com
Emergency responders called to possible stabbing
Two individuals were treated for injuries during a fight that escalated into a possible stabbing in an alley in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening, according to fire officials. According to Christain Chavez, a Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising dispatcher, emergency personnel received reports for a medical emergency at approximately 6:49 p.m. at Arch Street between Second and Third streets in Santa Clarita.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster man charged in series of daytime robberies
A 21-year-old Lancaster man was one of two men charged Tuesday, Sept. 6, in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale, authorities said. Demoryie Watts, who was arrested at his Lancaster home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against co-founder of burn center
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5...
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man died in Lancaster Wednesday and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
‘We’re fortunate that nobody was injured during this’: Standoff ends peacefully in Eagle Rock
A hostage situation with a man believed to be armed came to a peaceful end after about three hours in Eagle Rock on Tuesday. The standoff began as an argument between a man and a woman with whom he was in a “domestic relationship” at about 4:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective […]
Grossman to face trial in Westlake Village driving fatality as judge rejects defense bid to dismiss
Rebecca Grossman was ordered to stand trial for the murder of two boys who were run over in Westlake Village, as a judge decided to reject a defense bid to dismiss the charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood
A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
signalscv.com
Body found in Newhall prompts investigation
Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Newhall on Tuesday night. The cause of death for the man, who was found at approximately 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 12th Street and Arch Street, remains under investigation and his identification had not yet been released as of Wednesday.
Kamaiyah Arrested for Loaded Gun at Airport
Kamaiyah was recently arrested for having a loaded handgun in her purse at the airport. On Aug. 31, the Oakland, Calif. MC was booked into the Burbank Jail in California after being arrested at the Hollywood Burbank Airport by Burbank-Glendale-Pasadena Airport Authority Police and charged with felony weapon possession. According...
Robbery suspect shot by deputies in Lancaster
A robbery suspect was shot by sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster Monday morning after authorities say he refused to comply with their orders. The suspect was seen walking near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newgrove Street around 8:58 a.m. He was armed and refused a command to stop before deputies opened fire, a Los Angeles […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Windsor Hills alley
LOS ANGELES – A man found shot to death in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County was a 32-year- old Los Angeles resident, authorities said Tuesday. Donavon Rochelle died from a gunshot wound to the head and was the victim of a...
Family, friends remember Rosamond woman found dead near Mojave
Ronnetta Henderson, 27 went missing on August 1st and her family knew something was wrong. After two-week search, three are under arrest for her death.
signalscv.com
Jason Gibbs | Chasing the High
When you think about drug abuse… what do you picture? A dirty scene in a back alley with needles and meth pipes? You may be surprised to learn that the fastest-growing drug problem in the United States is not cocaine, heroin or methamphetamines. In fact, it is something that can probably be found in your own medicine cabinet.
Comments / 0