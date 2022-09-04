Read full article on original website
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
Latest Details on Reported CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega Altercation
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on the backstage brawl after the AEW All Out media scrum. Fightful Select has confirmed that Punk did have a physical altercation with the Young Buck, but it is not confirmed that he had one with Kenny Omega. Omega was said to have gotten physical with Ace Steel, who they have heard “shoot cracked Nick Jackson with a chair” which is where the story of Jackson having a black eye came from.
Matt Hardy Recalls Backstage Tension Over CM Punk in WWE
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about tension surrounding CM Punk when they were both working for WWE. Matt Hardy said the following on Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):. “Some people in the office were very split on [Punk]. Paul Heyman...
Pat McAfee Set To Join ESPN College Gameday Full Time
In a post on Twitter, Pat McAfee announced that he will be joining ESPN College GameDay full-time, confirming a report from The New York Post. He will start this Saturday in Austin, where Alabama has a game against Texas. He has previously appeared for Gameday in the past. McAfee noted that he had talks with WWE when putting this deal together.
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans
As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
AEW Reportedly Held Talent Meeting Today
AEW reportedly held a talent meeting today before tonight’s Dynamite as the promotion reels from its post-All Out media scrum drama. According to Fightful Select, the meeting was set to take place at 4:15 ET and was set to feature talent, coaches, and announcers with Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley planned to lead the meeting.
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Costs The Miz US Title Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Beats Austin Theory
– Dexter Lumis’ obsession with The Miz cost the latter a US Championship match in the main event of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Lumis appear from under the ring as Miz was about to escape the steel cage and pick up the win. Freaked out, Miz went back into the ring and got defeated. Lumis then choked out Miz after the match.
More On Ace Steel Allegedly Biting Kenny Omega During AEW All Out Brawl
As previously reported, there was a brawl after AEW All Out involving CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel and others. It resulted in the world and trios titles being vacated and everyone involved getting suspended. One detail was that Steel allegedly bit Omega during the ordeal. During...
Tony Khan on Competition From WWE During All Out Weekend, Says He Has More Money Than Jim Crockett
– As noted, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan spoke about the estimated pay-per-view buys for last Sunday’s AEW All Out 2022 event during the post-show media scrum. Khan said they might not be the highest buys as All Out, due to the competition from WWE that weekend, with WWE Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide. Below are some additional of Tony Khan addressing competition from WWE over the weekend and more (via Fightful):
MLW Announces Partnership With Management Company Range Sports
Sports Illustrated reports that Major League Wrestling has announced a partnership with Range Sports, a division of management company Range Media Partners. RMP is known for its work in film, television and music, with Range Sports as the newest addition. Will Funk will serve as the president of Range Sports....
Executives Comment On Major League Wrestling Partnership With Range Sports
A new report from Sports Illustrated reveals that Major League Wrestling has partnered with Range Sports in an effort to increase their momentum and impact. Range Sports president Will Funk and MLW CEO Court Bauer commented on the move toward partnership between the companies while speaking to SI’s Justin Barrasso. You can find a few highlights from the interview below.
Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s Episode, Final Appearance of The Good Brothers, Rosemary Hypes The Retaliators
– PWInsider reports that Aussie Open vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin will kick off tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, the report notes that some new names will be debuting for the company at Victory Road or right after the event taking place later this month.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Has No Leadership, Warns That If Tony Khan Doesn’t Fix Things, Triple H Will Run Away With Wrestling Business
On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed all the backstage drama from AEW All Out, including CM Punk trashing Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega while seated next to AEW owner Tony Khan at the post-show media scrum. Prinze Jr. said that Punk making those types of comments with Khan seated right next to him indicated that AEW is lacking leadership. Highlights from his comments are below.
More Details On Recent Suspensions In AEW, How Long They May Be Out
As previously reported, several people were suspended from AEW following a brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. This included The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. Punk’s status is unknown, although he did not appear on last night’s Dynamite and the world title was vacated.
Chris Jericho Confirms Jake Hager Signed New Deal With AEW
In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Chris Jericho was asked about 2point0 signing new deals with AEW and revealed that Jake Hager also signed a contract extension. He said: “Yeah, and Jake Hager too. They all got contract extensions. You know, like I’ve said, I’ve told this story many times, how the Jericho Appreciation Society came to be. It was never planned, it was just something that happened in accordance to the circumstances that we were facing. And I think the moment the five of us got together, it was a different vibe from the Inner Circle, but I knew that those guys were really good the moment I started working with them. So yeah, I do feel proud that they got contract extensions, raises, all everything in between. You know, I don’t say anybody deserves it. They earned it. Yeah they earned it by showing what they could do. And another thing, I mean the JAS has so many members because that’s the way Tony wanted it. Adding Sammy and Tay and adding Anna. I can’t do everything for everybody so I love that they have their own story going on with Angelo and Hook. Daddy Magic has a shoulder issue so he’s been doing commentary on Elevation, I think on Dark as well and he’s been killing it. So I gave them a opening and they just kicked the door open and they understand the more they can do, the more valuable they are to the company, and Tony Khan agreed obviously. So it is great to see because like I said, they didn’t deserve it, they earned it.”
AEW News: Toni Storm Beats Penelope Ford On Dynamite, Wardlow Retains TNT Title
– Toni Storm picked up her first win as Interim AEW Women’s World Champion on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Storm defeated Penelope Ford to retain her championship on Wednesday’s show:. – Wardlow also retained his title on the show, as he beat Tony Nese to retain...
WWE News: Nicholas Posts Tweet Following Braun Strowman’s Return, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Begs Triple H to Bring Back Aleister Black, Bayley Comments on The Bump
– Braun Strowman’s former tag team partner, Nicholas, posted a tweet, showing a photo of their Raw Tag Team Title win at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. Strowman returned to WWE last night on Raw. You can check out Nicholas’ tweet below:. – Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. posted a...
Finn Balor On His Reaction To Edge Being Removed From Judgment Day, Playing Heel Character In WWE
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Finn Balor discussed his current run as a heel in WWE, his reaction to Edge being removed from Judgment Day, and much more. You can read his comments below. Finn Balor his current run as a heel in WWE: “I’ve...
