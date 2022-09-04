Read full article on original website
radioresultsnetwork.com
M-DOT Begins Resurfacing Project On M-35 Near Little Lake Friday
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1 million to resurface 4.6 miles of M-35 south of Little Lake in Marquette County. Work includes milling and resurfacing, aggregate shoulders, centerline and shoulder rumble strips, and pavement markings. This project is scheduled to start on Friday, Sept, 9, and...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Portion Of Escanaba’s South Side
Please be advised of a boil water advisory. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Wednesday, September 7th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period of time. Due to the possibility of unsafe water, you are directed to start BOILING ALL DRINKNG WATER taken from the public water system as per notification given above.
WLUC
Marquette Township residents raise concerns about Forestville bypass proposal
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Township residents are sounding off about a proposal to put a new bypass off Forestville Road. A map of the proposed road created by the Marquette County Road Commission (MCRC) was presented at Tuesday night’s Marquette Township Board meeting. Board members said they...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Ore Dock Brewing Gets State Funding For Marquette Building Rehabilitation
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday announced that Michigan Strategic Fund has given final approval of $83.8 million in grant funding across 22 statewide community development projects around Michigan through the Revitalization And Placemaking program. One of them is in downtown Marquette, where Ore Dock Real Estate, LLC –...
WLUC
Escanaba Township Planning Commission to consider amendments to solar energy rules
ESCANABA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Township will continue to debate solar energy Tuesday night. It’s an issue the township has been grappling with for years. The Escanaba Township Planning Commission is considering proposed amendments to the township’s zoning ordinance. The proposed amendments would regulate the application process...
radioresultsnetwork.com
AG Nessel Will Not Investigate Plans To Redevelop Old MGH Campus
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will not open an investigation into the redevelopment project of the old Marquette General Hospital campus. State representative Sara Cambensy asked for the investigation of possible conflicts of interest in the deal between the Northern Michigan University Foundation, UP Health System, the Marquette City Council, and the developer Veridea Group.
WLUC
No injuries in Negaunee pickup truck fire
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - No one was injured in a pickup truck fire Tuesday morning in Negaunee. The Negaunee Fire Department says it was paged out at 8:01 a.m. for a report of a vehicle fire with flames visible at 179 E County Rd. Upon arriving at the scene, crews were able to locate a white pickup truck with smoke coming from the engine.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Peninsula Title Agency Joins Dickinson Area Chamber Of Commerce
Peninsula Title Agency joined the Dickinson Area Chamber of Commerce and celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony. On hand to help with festivities were area real estate agents, staff and community members. Suzanne Larson, Chamber Executive Director, stated: “We are happy to welcome our newest member to the area. And...
WLUC
City of Marquette to roll out new recycling carts
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette is updating its recycling carts. The City of Marquette will roll out new carts Monday to all residents that are currently on the solid waste program. Using money from two grants totaling $355,000, the city ordered up to 6,000 64-gallon recycling carts from Cascade Cart Solutions of Grand Rapids. The new carts will be the same size as the old carts but will be blue. Residents with 18-gallon open-topped bins will be able to fit more than three times as much in their new carts.
WLUC
UP Honor Flight return to Escanaba pushed back
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Honor Flight Mission XIX is now expected to land at the Delta County Airport at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Because of fog, the 81 veterans and their guardians got a late start on their tour of memorials in our nation’s capitol. The public is encouraged...
Arson investigation underway involving U.P. house fire
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, MI -- Michigan State Police are investigating a house fire as possible arson, according to WLUC-6. The fire started Friday night at a house on Silver Street where the homeowner and his girlfriend were watching a movie. At some point, the back door of the house caught fire...
My North.com
Easy Family-Friendly Camping in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Take one more family camping trip this summer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and leave the tent at home. “Furnished” and “camping” don’t often appear in the same sentence, but at Au Train Beach Campground in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, that’s exactly what you’ll find—right across the street from a long sandy stretch of Lake Superior beach. Hello, paradise.
WLUC
Chocolay Township fire, police search for reported distressed paddleboarder
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Marquette County included a call in Chocolay Township. Around 7:00 p.m. Friday, Chocolay Township Fire Rescue and the Chocolay Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Lakewood Lane in Chocolay Township for a reported person on a paddle board in distress.
UPMATTERS
Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show . From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth. In many areas north of Gaylord,...
WLUC
‘Very, very busy’ first summer for Iron Mountain ice cream shop
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. ice cream shop says it had a great first summer. The Ice Cream Barn in Iron Mountain opened this June. Its cows were only there over the Labor Day weekend. Guests can still expect to see a fire pit, music, and even a...
WLUC
AG won’t issue opinion or open investigation into former Marquette hospital redevelopment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined to issue an opinion on legal questions state Rep. Sara Cambensy presented in July on the proposed redevelopment of Marquette General Hospital. A letter from the AG’s office to Cambensy, dated Tuesday, also says there are...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marinette St. Vincent dePaul Food Pantry ‘Flooded With Demand’
A Marinette food pantry has been flooded with demand after another area food pantry resources closed for good. St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Marinette is experiencing record-breaking food pantry visits this year. For the entire 2021 calendar year, the SVdP pantry was visited around 3,600 times. As of...
WLUC
‘Rock the Dock’ kicks off Labor Day celebrations in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Municipal Dock in Escanaba was filled with the sound of country music Sunday. The free concert series ‘Rock the Dock’ finished its final day. The band “Angels and Outlaws” performed giving a chance for families to celebrate Labor Day. Band member...
Escanaba, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Gladstone High School football team will have a game with Escanaba High School on September 06, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
radioresultsnetwork.com
‘Not An End Point’: Cambensy Urges Public To Keep Pushing For MGH Project Answers
State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette), is responding to the announcement that Attorney General Dana Nessel has denied her request for a formal investigation into possible conflicts of interest in the plan to redevelop the old Marquette General Hospital campus. Cambensy says she was “left with optimism” after the decision, and...
