Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Man Arrested For DUI Twice In One Day

A Saugus man was arrested on two separate DUI charges in less than 24 hours last month by two different police departments, then was released on a citation for both incidents. Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 35-year-old Brandon Shubunka, from Saugus, was involved in a solo-vehicle crash on Railroad Avenue and 6th Street in Newhall, where he collided with two light poles, said Sgt. Travis Kelly, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Castaic man arrested on suspicion of terrorize causing fear

A 71-year-old Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of terrorizing causing fear on Sunday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, deputies had received a call for service regarding alleged criminal threats. Deputies learned upon arrival that a neighbor threatened another by saying he would, “slash his throat.”
CASTAIC, CA
signalscv.com

Emergency responders called to possible stabbing

Two individuals were treated for injuries during a fight that escalated into a possible stabbing in an alley in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening, according to fire officials. According to Christain Chavez, a Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising dispatcher, emergency personnel received reports for a medical emergency at approximately 6:49 p.m. at Arch Street between Second and Third streets in Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Juvenile approached by unknown man in a white sedan

A girl was approached by a man in a white sedan offering the juvenile a ride on Tuesday morning in Saugus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, the girl was walking along the roadway near the 27000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road when an unknown man in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, approached her.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster man charged in series of daytime robberies

A 21-year-old Lancaster man was one of two men charged Tuesday, Sept. 6, in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale, authorities said. Demoryie Watts, who was arrested at his Lancaster home...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. – A man died in Lancaster Wednesday and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Body found in Newhall prompts investigation

Law enforcement officials have confirmed they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Newhall on Tuesday night. The cause of death for the man, who was found at approximately 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of 12th Street and Arch Street, remains under investigation and his identification had not yet been released as of Wednesday.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

3 charged in violent robbery spree, including pistol-whipping and Rolex theft in Rowland Heights 99 Ranch Market parking lot

More than three weeks after an arrest was made in the July pistol-whipping and robbery of an Asian-American couple in Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday that three men have been charged for that incident and “a series of of daytime robberies over the past five months.” In addition to […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
foxla.com

Police: Ventura College shooting threat not credible, scene cleared

VENTURA, Calif. - Authorities debunked reports of a possible active shooter at Ventura College – but not before drawing police presence and prompting classroom evacuations Tuesday night. Earlier in the evening, the Ventura Police Department responded to a call of a possible campus threat. "We are aware of a...
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Jason Gibbs | Chasing the High

When you think about drug abuse… what do you picture? A dirty scene in a back alley with needles and meth pipes? You may be surprised to learn that the fastest-growing drug problem in the United States is not cocaine, heroin or methamphetamines. In fact, it is something that can probably be found in your own medicine cabinet.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

18-year-old driver dies trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area

LANCASTER – An 18-year-old Palmdale man died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass traffic in the Lancaster area, authorities said. Milton Velis Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which happened around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on Avenue J east of 150th Street East, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A man was mortally wounded in a shooting in Pomona, authorities said Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 6:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Monterey and San Antonio avenues, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics took the victim to...
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Robbery suspect shot by deputies in Lancaster

A robbery suspect was shot by sheriff’s deputies in Lancaster Monday morning after authorities say he refused to comply with their orders. The suspect was seen walking near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newgrove Street around 8:58 a.m. He was armed and refused a command to stop before deputies opened fire, a Los Angeles […]
LANCASTER, CA

