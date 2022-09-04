In late August, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) took a major step in expanding its historic, 20-year journey in the Maine Woods by purchasing the nearly 27,000-acre Pleasant River Headwaters Forest in Piscataquis County, Maine, for $18.5 million from The Conservation Fund. The property is situated in the center of the 100-Mile Wilderness that stretches along the Appalachian Trail corridor from Monson to Baxter State Park. Acquiring and restoring the property will conserve one of the last remaining large, unprotected forest blocks in the region.

PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO