Read full article on original website
Related
wabi.tv
Culvert repair closing road near Bangor High School for two weeks
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Drivers along Grandview Avenue near Bangor High School will need to start thinking about alternate travel routes. Work began Wednesday replacing the Arctic Brook Culvert on the road near Prentiss Woods. One lane of traffic is open through Sunday, Sept. 11. The portion of Grandview from...
wabi.tv
New details from weekend police incident in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - We now know more about a police incident in Lincoln we told you about over the weekend. According to officials, police were called to Lee Road around 3 p.m. Sunday after a man reported he was being held against his will. The road was temporarily closed...
A Quarter Million Dollars Worth of Fentanyl Was Just Seized in Central Maine
According to Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, after a multi-month investigation, Maine drug agents were able to successfully take possession of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of the deadly drug, fentanyl on Thursday, September 1st. Moss stated that that Maine Drug Enforcement Agents, along with assistance from the...
Parents of missing Norridgewock man launch new effort to locate him
BANGOR, Maine — A new effort is giving one Maine family hope that they will find their missing son. Graham Lacher, 38, was last seen walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor on June 6. Lacher's parents haven't given up on finding him and this is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Brewer man arrested in Hermon after leading police on chase, authorities say
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man was arrested after police say he led them on a car chase Tuesday afternoon. Brewer Police say around 1:30 p.m. they tried to stop 26-year-old Nicholas Ethier for driving with a suspended license. They say Ethier refused to stop, and led police onto...
wabi.tv
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break in Old Town closes section of Main St.
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A water main break has caused the city of Old Town to close a section of Main St. According to the Old Town Police Department’s Facebook Page, the water main break is in the area of 265 Main St. This is the same area...
Ellsworth American
Four arrested, fentanyl seized: Vehicle searched on 1A
ELLSWORTH – Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force agents seized over $250,000 worth of fentanyl and arrested four people during a traffic stop on Route 1A and a search warrant executed on a Cambridge residence in Somerset County, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The arrests...
wabi.tv
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man serving life in prison for murder was back in court Wednesday in Bangor. He’s claiming he had ineffective counsel at his trial. 41-year-old Matthew Davis of Houlton was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program. According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.
Developer seeks to build Bangor subdivision
BANGOR, Maine — As anyone who's had to move recently knows, housing options in Maine are slim. Emily Ellis, real estate broker and owner of the construction company Team Properties LLC, is trying to ease that problem by bringing a 30-duplex, 60-unit subdivision to Bangor near the Essex Street and Lancaster Avenue intersection.
foxbangor.com
Maine Avenue road work all this week
BANGOR– Maine Avenue will be down to one lane of traffic for repairs for the remainder of the week. The work will be from Corporate Dr. to University Dr. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic. Avoid this area if possible and follow all signage and flagger instructions.
wabi.tv
Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
observer-me.com
Four arrested after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl seized in multi-county drug bust
Four people were arrested in Ellsworth last Thursday after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl was recovered in a drug bust spanning Hancock and Somerset counties. Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge and Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsborough, along with 22-year old Dalvin Jose Peguero and 25-year-old Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, both of the Dominican Republic and Lawrence, Massachusetts have been accused of distributing schedule W drugs throughout the state, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
outdoors.org
Purchase of Pleasant River Headwaters Forest Marks 100,000 Acres in AMC’s Maine Woods Initiative
In late August, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) took a major step in expanding its historic, 20-year journey in the Maine Woods by purchasing the nearly 27,000-acre Pleasant River Headwaters Forest in Piscataquis County, Maine, for $18.5 million from The Conservation Fund. The property is situated in the center of the 100-Mile Wilderness that stretches along the Appalachian Trail corridor from Monson to Baxter State Park. Acquiring and restoring the property will conserve one of the last remaining large, unprotected forest blocks in the region.
wabi.tv
Popular chainsaw show in Hancock back for one night, potentially last
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - A popular chainsaw show in Hancock is back for one night and potentially its last. Ray Murphy, or Chainsaw Sawyer as he’s known to many, has been creating pieces of art with his chainsaw since he was 10 years old. He’s known for many creations...
wabi.tv
Orrington native opens Maine based coffee company
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Kozy Korner in Orrington has something new brewing in its store that has a special connection to the town. The Maine-based It’s Been Smithed Coffee Company traces its roots to Orrington as its owner, Justin Smith, grew up in the town. The name comes from...
wabi.tv
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine searching for local mentors, preparing for plane pull event
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For more than 40 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine has been changing children’s lives by matching them with caring adults who will help them in their journey to success. Right now, they have a critical need for mentors, especially male mentors, throughout their...
wabi.tv
Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
wabi.tv
Rain holds off for the 59th annual Labor Day 5 Mile Race in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The rain held off just in time for runners to cross the finish line on Monday during the 59th annual Labor Day 5 Mile Race in Bangor. While most people see Labor Day as a day off, these folks are up on their feet ready to race.
wabi.tv
UPS recently added new flight to Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re driving around Bangor International Airport in the morning, you might see a new plane there from time to time. United Parcel Service has been sending a new 757 to Bangor from New Hampshire for the past several weeks. UPS has increased their service...
Comments / 0