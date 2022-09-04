ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, ME

Comments / 0

wabi.tv

Culvert repair closing road near Bangor High School for two weeks

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Drivers along Grandview Avenue near Bangor High School will need to start thinking about alternate travel routes. Work began Wednesday replacing the Arctic Brook Culvert on the road near Prentiss Woods. One lane of traffic is open through Sunday, Sept. 11. The portion of Grandview from...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

New details from weekend police incident in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - We now know more about a police incident in Lincoln we told you about over the weekend. According to officials, police were called to Lee Road around 3 p.m. Sunday after a man reported he was being held against his will. The road was temporarily closed...
LINCOLN, ME
Ellsworth American

Four arrested, fentanyl seized: Vehicle searched on 1A

ELLSWORTH – Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force agents seized over $250,000 worth of fentanyl and arrested four people during a traffic stop on Route 1A and a search warrant executed on a Cambridge residence in Somerset County, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The arrests...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program. According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Developer seeks to build Bangor subdivision

BANGOR, Maine — As anyone who's had to move recently knows, housing options in Maine are slim. Emily Ellis, real estate broker and owner of the construction company Team Properties LLC, is trying to ease that problem by bringing a 30-duplex, 60-unit subdivision to Bangor near the Essex Street and Lancaster Avenue intersection.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine Avenue road work all this week

BANGOR– Maine Avenue will be down to one lane of traffic for repairs for the remainder of the week. The work will be from Corporate Dr. to University Dr. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic. Avoid this area if possible and follow all signage and flagger instructions.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
BANGOR, ME
observer-me.com

Four arrested after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl seized in multi-county drug bust

Four people were arrested in Ellsworth last Thursday after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl was recovered in a drug bust spanning Hancock and Somerset counties. Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge and Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsborough, along with 22-year old Dalvin Jose Peguero and 25-year-old Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, both of the Dominican Republic and Lawrence, Massachusetts have been accused of distributing schedule W drugs throughout the state, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
ELLSWORTH, ME
outdoors.org

Purchase of Pleasant River Headwaters Forest Marks 100,000 Acres in AMC’s Maine Woods Initiative

In late August, the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) took a major step in expanding its historic, 20-year journey in the Maine Woods by purchasing the nearly 27,000-acre Pleasant River Headwaters Forest in Piscataquis County, Maine, for $18.5 million from The Conservation Fund. The property is situated in the center of the 100-Mile Wilderness that stretches along the Appalachian Trail corridor from Monson to Baxter State Park. Acquiring and restoring the property will conserve one of the last remaining large, unprotected forest blocks in the region.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Orrington native opens Maine based coffee company

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Kozy Korner in Orrington has something new brewing in its store that has a special connection to the town. The Maine-based It’s Been Smithed Coffee Company traces its roots to Orrington as its owner, Justin Smith, grew up in the town. The name comes from...
ORRINGTON, ME
wabi.tv

Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

UPS recently added new flight to Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re driving around Bangor International Airport in the morning, you might see a new plane there from time to time. United Parcel Service has been sending a new 757 to Bangor from New Hampshire for the past several weeks. UPS has increased their service...
BANGOR, ME

