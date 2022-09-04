ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

kinyradio.com

PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. Tomorrow, at 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's...
PALMER, AK
Kait 8

North Arkansas dispensary reports busy summer months

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - At a medical marijuana dispensary in North Arkansas, business is booming. In August, Arkansans purchased a total of 4,245 pounds of medical marijuana in the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 90,5770 medical marijuana ID cards are distributed. Spring River Dispensary opened in January...
ARKANSAS STATE
Local
Arkansas Business
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
neareport.com

Apprenticeship Programs Address Cybersecurity Deficit in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Office of Skills Development (OSD), the Arkansas Center for Data Sciences (ACDS), and Forge Institute are hosting the Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Employer Accelerator on Wednesday, September 14th at 10AM to help Arkansas employers solve their challenge of hiring and retaining a talented cyber workforce. Registration for the virtual event is free.
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Governor Hutchinson Appoints Doug Smith to State Parole Board

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Doug Smith to the Arkansas Parole Board. Smith will replace Boyce Hamlet, who was recently appointed as Arkansas Drug Director. Smith’s term began September 4, 2022 and will expire January 14, 2029. “For the past seven and...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas rollout of COVID bivalent vaccines begins

ARKANSAS, USA — Health experts discussed vaccine rollout as the new Bivalent Vaccine is authorized by the FDA. With COVID strains continuously changing, the FDA recently Authorized Bivalent Vaccines. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 88% of COVID-19 variants are BA.5. Individuals 18 and older can receive the...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Fundraiser planned by Arkansas nonprofit that aims to reduce food waste

September is Hunger Action Month with one central Arkansas nonprofit group that works to reduce the amount of healthy food that is thrown away holding its annual fundraiser. For more than three decades, Potluck Food Rescue has been collaborating with partner organizations to distribute food to those in need. Executive Director Sylvia Blain says with inflation causing the cost of goods and services to rise, the need for assistance is also growing.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Villager Journal

Governor Asa Hutchinson Assembles National Leaders

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is announcing more newsmakers to the lineup for the inaugural “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” with top leaders from across the nation including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, former Oklahoma congressman J.C. Watts and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. These prominent...
ARKANSAS STATE
swark.today

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearm rights only. An additional 44 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas

UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Jake Wells

Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas

Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
ARKANSAS STATE

