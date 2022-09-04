Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday
Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. Tomorrow, at 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's...
Kait 8
North Arkansas dispensary reports busy summer months
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - At a medical marijuana dispensary in North Arkansas, business is booming. In August, Arkansans purchased a total of 4,245 pounds of medical marijuana in the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 90,5770 medical marijuana ID cards are distributed. Spring River Dispensary opened in January...
Arkansas Legislative Council approves federal COVID-19 recovery funding for 44 school districts
In a short Arkansas Legislative Council PEER meeting Tuesday, lawmakers approved federal COVID-19 recovery funding for 44 school districts.
U.S. Dept. of Treasury approves millions for Arkansas broadband, rural access emphasis
Federal officials approved a new plan to improve the broadband infrastructure in Arkansas, especially for rural communities.
neareport.com
Apprenticeship Programs Address Cybersecurity Deficit in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Office of Skills Development (OSD), the Arkansas Center for Data Sciences (ACDS), and Forge Institute are hosting the Cybersecurity Apprenticeship Employer Accelerator on Wednesday, September 14th at 10AM to help Arkansas employers solve their challenge of hiring and retaining a talented cyber workforce. Registration for the virtual event is free.
New Arkansas Broadband director studying state ‘Affordability Trust Fund’
ARKANSAS, USA — The state’s new broadband director, Glen Howie, has been on the job for a little over a month and he’s already gauging where Arkansas can excel even further with Internet connectivity. Howie, who comes to Arkansas from Louisiana, says the state has a “great story to tell.”
Arkansas gas prices lowest in the country during Labor Day weekend
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices in the state of Arkansas are the lowest in the country. The state average was at $3.26 on AAA's gas prices page while the national average was at $3.78. It was good news for travelers in Arkansas as travel picked up for Labor Day weekend.
swark.today
Governor Hutchinson Appoints Doug Smith to State Parole Board
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Doug Smith to the Arkansas Parole Board. Smith will replace Boyce Hamlet, who was recently appointed as Arkansas Drug Director. Smith’s term began September 4, 2022 and will expire January 14, 2029. “For the past seven and...
Arkansas rollout of COVID bivalent vaccines begins
ARKANSAS, USA — Health experts discussed vaccine rollout as the new Bivalent Vaccine is authorized by the FDA. With COVID strains continuously changing, the FDA recently Authorized Bivalent Vaccines. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 88% of COVID-19 variants are BA.5. Individuals 18 and older can receive the...
Arkansas named one of the states in the US with the highest smoking rates
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the World Health Organization, a high portion of the world's population uses tobacco, in fact, 22.3% of the global population used tobacco. A report done by NiceRx.com, researched which countries and US states have the highest smoking rates and most deaths caused by smoking.
Kait 8
‘We can make Arkansas the most wired state in the country’ says New AR broadband director
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas broadband director is looking at how the state can surpass others with internet connectivity. Glen Howie recently moved to Arkansas from Louisiana, starting his position as broadband director at the beginning of August. Talk Business & Politics interviewed Howie and says he has three pillars...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
ualrpublicradio.org
Fundraiser planned by Arkansas nonprofit that aims to reduce food waste
September is Hunger Action Month with one central Arkansas nonprofit group that works to reduce the amount of healthy food that is thrown away holding its annual fundraiser. For more than three decades, Potluck Food Rescue has been collaborating with partner organizations to distribute food to those in need. Executive Director Sylvia Blain says with inflation causing the cost of goods and services to rise, the need for assistance is also growing.
KATV
Leadership Arkansas announces its Class of XXVII; 54 Arkansas leaders selected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — 54 Arkansas leaders have been selected for a program operated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas. According to a press release, these individuals were chosen to be a part of the Leadership Arkansas Class XVII. Leadership Arkansas developed...
Villager Journal
Governor Asa Hutchinson Assembles National Leaders
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is announcing more newsmakers to the lineup for the inaugural “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” with top leaders from across the nation including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, former Oklahoma congressman J.C. Watts and former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. These prominent...
Anti-government group purported to have Arkansas politicians and law enforcement as members
A report of a militant ant-government group paints a troubling membership picture for Arkansas.
swark.today
Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearm rights only. An additional 44 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended for pardons...
whiterivernow.com
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
thv11.com
Arkansas food trucks benefit from lower gas prices
According to AAA, Arkansas currently has the lowest average gas prices. Food truck owners speak about how they've benefited from those lower prices.
Millions available for renters and homeowners in Arkansas
Photo of money in handPhoto by Igal Ness (Unsplash) As inflation continues to rise in Arkansas, are you feeling some financial stress? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Arkansas whether you own or rent your home. These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit. Here are more details for these programs.
