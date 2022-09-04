ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

GOP official tells Tennessee colleges to say Title IX doesn’t protect LGBTQ+ people

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2cQR_0hi6Ho1C00

Universities in Tennessee are under pressure from a Republican state lawmaker who wants them to take down materials describing LGBTQ+ people as a protected group under federal law.

In August, representative John Ragan, chair of the state’s Government Operations Committee, sent letters to Tennessee schools including the University of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University, demanding they “immediately” the LGTBQ-inclusive language to comply with state law.

“Universities are not at liberty to ignore state law, regardless of their accreditation,” Mr Ragan told WREG-TV . “These are not governmental entities, and as such universities must follow state law over and above what these organizations tell them.”

He argued the schools must remove the language to comply with a July federal court ruling blocking the federal Department of Education from enforcing proposed regulations that would treat gender and sexual identity as a protected identities under Title IX, a 1972 federal law barring sex discrimination at educational insitutions that receive federal funding.

Mr Ragan’s letter-writing effort was met with mixed responses.

ETSU struck a statement from its website that read,  “individuals of all genders and sexual orientations and applies to students, faculty, staff … and other participants in University educational programs and activities,” News Channel 11 reported .

Kate Craig, an LGTBQ+ state senate candidate who attended ETSU, told WJHL the pressure on universities was “incredibly sad, tragic and dangerous for students at ETSU, because the protections that ETSU has offered to students, that does fall under Title IX.”

Meanwhile, the University of Tennessee said this week it felt its diversity and inclusion policies were fully compliant with applicable civil rights laws, writing in a response to Rep Ragan that “it did not modify its publications, policies, or websites relating to Title IX in response to either the June 23, 2021 letter from the U.S. Department of Education or the injunction issued on July 15, 2022, by the federal district court.”

Representative Ragan has pushed for various policies to diminish LGTBQ representation in educational settings, including a controversial Tennessee law that bans K-12 educators from teaching certain ideas about race and gender in the classroom.

The law contains 14 “prohibited concepts,” and comes with stiff financial penalties for violators.

“If you don’t like the law, you can file another bill to change it.” said Mr Ragan told colleagues earlier this year.

In July, in a lawsuit from 20 Republican attorneys general led by Tennessee, a Trump-appointed federal judge found that proposed federal regulations applying Title IX to LGTBQ+ people “directly interferes with and threatens Plaintiff States’ ability to continue enforcing their state laws.”

“As it currently stands, plaintiffs must choose between the threat of legal consequences — enforcement action, civil penalties, and the withholding of federal funding — or altering their state laws to ensure compliance with the guidance and avoid such adverse action,” judge Charles Atchley wrote in his ruling .

The GOP states argued in the suit that the new DOE rules would force them to go against their state laws barring trans people from using bathrooms and playing on sports teams that match their gender identity.

Both federal officials and recent court rulings say that LGTBQ+ people are protected under federal law.

According to the Department of Education , Title IX requires universities to operate “in a nondiscriminatory manner free of discrimination based on sex including sexual orientation and gender identity” in key areas like admissions, recruitment, sports, financial aid, and sexual harassment reporting and discipline.

The department explained the proposed regulations suspended in the recent court ruling “reflect the Department’s continued commitment to ensuring that federally funded education programs and activities are free from all forms of sex discrimination, including discrimination on the basis of sex stereotypes, sex characteristics, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation, and gender identity.”

In 2020, the US Supreme Court ruled in Bostock v Clayton County ruled discrimination based on sexual orientation vioaltes the Civil Rights Act, after a Georgia government employee was fired for participating after it was discovered he played in a gay recreational softball league.

Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Salon

Republican tears up after teen nearly loses her uterus because of anti-abortion law he voted for

A South Carolina lawmaker became emotional on Tuesday after explaining that an anti-abortion law that he voted for could have resulted in the death of a young woman. Republican state Rep. Neal Collins told South Carolina's House Judiciary Committee that he would not be voting on a ban that only has exceptions for saving the life of the mother. The bill provides no provisions for victims of rape or incest.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
CNET

State Stimulus Payments 2022: These States Are Sending Out Checks in September

Residents of many states are receiving supplemental tax rebates and stimulus payments to help combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are issuing tax refunds in early September and residents of Illinois should receive rebates of up to $400 starting next week. Direct deposits for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started in...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Voters reject Florida judge who denied teen an abortion because of her grades

The fight to preserve abortion rights is central to primary election campaigns in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care, with a growing number of state laws outlawing abortion and severely restricting access.In separate elections on 23 August, voters in Florida ousted two officials who were widely criticised for their views on abortion rights.A judge in Florida’s Hillsborough County faced widespread condemnation for a January decision to deny a 17-year-old girl an abortion without parental consent, doubting her “intelligence or credibility” and citing her low grades in school.On Tuesday...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Advance

Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals

At its Wednesday meeting, the Board of State Canvassers twice deadlocked on partisan 2-2 votes, thereby refusing to place either the Reproductive Freedom For All (RFFA) or Promote The Vote (PTV) proposed constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot. This is just the latest example of a Michigan Republican Party that no longer supports democracy. […] The post Column: Republican canvassers say no to democracy by rejecting abortion and voting rights proposals appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPI News

Appeals court upholds Washington State's conversion therapy ban

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A three-judge panel has dismissed a challenge to Washington State's ban on so-called conversion therapy, ruling state legislators who passed the law were right to prevent licensed healthcare providers from performing the controversial practice on minors. The 66-page ruling on Tuesday comes in a challenge brought...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Abortion floor debate splits South Carolina Republicans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate’s three Republican women all said Wednesday that they could not support an abortion ban that did not include exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Two different attempts to get the exceptions back into the bill failed later in the day. Senators adjourned Wednesday evening without a final vote. Republicans are facing off against one another over the ban. On one side is a core group that views any abortion as ending a life. On the other are conservatives who have digested developments elsewhere since Roe v. Wade was overturned and say they don’t want 14-year-old rape victims to have to give birth or force a mother to carry to term a fetus unable to live outside the womb. Democrats are mostly letting them argue among themselves, refusing to help more moderate Republicans and keeping the bill as strict as possible to try to defeat it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
