ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sterling Lord, Jack Kerouac’s Literary Agent, Dies at 102

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MvYMW_0hi6HlN100
Twitter

Sterling Lord, the literary agent whose six-decade career began when he championed then-unknown Jack Kerouac, died on Saturday at 102, according to his daughter. “He had a good death and died peacefully of old age,” Rebecca Lord told the Associated Press. The “Lord of Publishing,” as he titled his 2013 memoir, was a budding agent in 1952 when Kerouac shuffled into his office with a battered copy of an unpublished manuscript. It took Lord four years to get On the Road published, securing Kerouac, who had been begging his agent to concede defeat, a $1,000 advance. The book has never been out of print, and Lord went on to accumulate celebrated clientele including Ken Kesey, who wrote One Flew Over a Cuckoo’s Nest; Nicholas Pileggi, whose non-fiction book Wiseguy would inspire Martin Scorsese to make Goodfellas; and Stan and Jan Berenstain, whose first Berenstain Bears book heralded a children’s literary empire.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Peter Straub, a master of supernatural storytelling and horror, dies at 79

Celebrated horror novelist Peter Straub, who collaborated with Stephen King on The Talisman and wrote scores of his own books, has passed away at the age of 79. Straub was considered a master of the genre and wrote with a poet’s sensibility, according to The New York Times. Straub was a big part of the horror-book boom of the late 1970s and ’80s, along with fellow marquee authors like Anne Rice, Neil Gaiman, Stephen King, and Ira Levin.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

How Truman Capote betrayed his ‘swans’: The real-life high society saga behind Feud’s season 2

Truman Capote wanted to make waves. Not that he needed to make waves, necessarily: By the time his short story La Côte Basque, 1965 ran in Esquire in November 1975, Capote was already a literary superstar. In Cold Blood had been out for a decade; Breakfast at Tiffany’s for 17 years. Capote had two Edgar Awards. He owned an apartment with sprawling views on the U.N. Plaza – at the time “the place to live in Manhattan”, set designer Oliver Smith later told Vanity Fair – and a custom-built house in Sagaponack, Southampton. He was successful by more than one...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Pileggi
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Ken Kesey
Person
Jack Kerouac
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Literary Agents#Stan And Jan Berenstain#The Associated Press
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford ‘Hated’ That Tom Selleck Nearly Landed One of Ford’s Most Legendary Roles

If it weren’t for CBS, Tom Selleck would have played the legendary role of Indiana Jones. And according to Selleck, Harrison Ford “hated” it. When George Lucas set out to film his now iconic franchise, he needed a Hollywood heartthrob to take the lead role. Ford was one of his first thoughts, but Lucas had just finished filming the initial Star Wars movies, and he wanted to add some versatility to his cast lists. He also hoped to steer clear of creating a working relationship akin to that of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Plus, Women’s Prize winner Maggie O’Farrell is back with her latest novel…Fiction1. After The Lights Go Out by John Vercher is published in hardback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £14.99 (ebook £9.99). Available September 1 View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Vercher (@jverchwrites)If you want a happy-go-lucky tale of a man pitted against the odds and overcoming adversity, this really isn’t the book for you. However, if you are after a stark and dark tale of a man fighting...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books

Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
30K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy