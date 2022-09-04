Kemp declares flooding emergency in Floyd, Chattooga counties; Summerville issues 'boil water' order

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said Sunday the area around the jail and the courthouse was flooded and he urged motorists to stay off the roads. Contributed

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after thunderstorms dropped more than 10 inches of rain on parts of the region.

Chattooga County was under a local flash flood emergency by 10 a.m., to include Summerville, Lyerly, Trion and James H. Floyd State Park. A flash flood warning for Floyd County included Rome, Lindale and Armuchee.

“This severe weather event has caused and will likely continue to cause rivers to rise rapidly causing significant localized downstream flooding,” Kemp’s order reads.

The Chattooga River was expected to crest late Sunday at 16.1 feet before it starts receding. Flood stage is 14 feet. Heath Creek near Armuchee was at 8.7 feet and rising Sunday afternoon. Flood stage is 8 feet.

Kemp said the Georgia Emergency Management Agency is working with the counties’ EMAs to assess the damage and determine what assistance is needed

The potential for more disruption could continue through much of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Scattered thunderstorms are possible area-wide from Monday through Thursday. A few storms could become strong each day with frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall, and gusty winds,” was the NWS hazardous weather outlook as of Sunday afternoon.

The rain let up shortly after 1 p.m. but the water remained high in many areas.

“We are expecting at least 2 more inches of rain today and we are asking everyone to PLEASE stay home and do not travel unless absolutely necessary,” Chattooga County E911 posted on its Facebook page.

Sheriff Mark Schrader said Sunday the area around the jail and the courthouse was flooded. He also urged motorists to avoid the area and not travel in Summerville at all, if possible.

The City of Summerville issued a boil water order for Summerville water customers until further notice. That includes Menlo water customers, since Menlo is being supplied by Summerville Water Department. Customers should boil their tap water before using it.