Raymond, ME

WGME

Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog

This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
HOULTON, ME
WGME

Flags for Heroes event underway, flags displayed at Maine Mall

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Flags for Heroes exhibit, put on by the Portland Rotary Club, started Wednesday at the Maine Mall in South Portland. From September 7th to the 14th, the center court at the Maine Mall will be lined with American flags with each one showing the name of a hero.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance

Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained. It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers. “I can’t believe...
WATERVILLE, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Funds approved for overnight homeless warming center in Augusta

An overnight warming center in an Augusta church will receive the money it needs to open this fall to keep the area’s homeless population safe during the cold season. Augusta City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve the use of $123,930 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for the center at South Parish Congregational Church. It’s expected to be open from Oct. 15 to April 30, 2023.
AUGUSTA, ME
Kool AM

Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location

New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
WMTW

Man hiking Appalachian Trial to help prevent suicide arrives in Maine

ANDOVER, Maine — A man hiking the entire Appalachian Trial in order to help raise awareness for suicide prevention has arrived in Maine. Tim Uncapher covered 16 miles on Friday to reach Andover in Western Maine, despite some slow going on the trail. He started his adventure six months ago and has battled ice, snow, mud, storms, sickness and injuries.
ANDOVER, ME
94.9 HOM

Do You Remember Your First Day of School in Maine?

Trapper keeper, pencil box, unicorn eraser, and scrunches. Those were some of the items on my list when I was preparing for my first day of school in Maine. I was excited but incredibly nervous. Were they going to like me? Was I going to be called on? But these are general nerves that happen to everyone heading into school for the first time.
MAINE STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Syncarpha Capital completes 6.5-MW community solar project in Maine

Syncarpha Capital, a full-service solar developer, owner and operator of community solar farms has received Permission To Operate its first Maine-based community solar project. The solar array is located at the intersection of Route 3 and Riverside Drive in Maine’s capital city, Augusta. This 6.5-MW solar array is expected...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Portland to provide tools to help public keep Deering Oaks Park clean

PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking the public to help keep Deering Oaks Park clean. The park has become a spot where local people experiencing homelessness gather. Portland Spokesperson Jessica Grondin says the parks department spends the majority of their time right now trying to keep...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Unity woman dies in Albion crash

ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
ALBION, ME
WGME

Riverwalk Blues & Brews Festival to be held in Auburn on Saturday

Auburn is hosting its fourth annual Riverwalk Brews & Blues Festival Saturday from 1-7 p.m. Main Street will be closed to Court Street. The city says there will be six beer vendors, two food trucks and five local blues bands playing. It’s free to get in. The city says...
AUBURN, ME

