WGME
Health care, quality of life put two Maine cities on list of best places to retire
PORTLAND (WGME) – A new retirement survey has named two cities in Maine on its list of best places to retire. Quality of life, activities and affordability were three of the top criteria to determine the rankings on the list of the best cities to retire. The new WalletHub...
WGME
Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog
This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
WGME
Flags for Heroes event underway, flags displayed at Maine Mall
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- The annual Flags for Heroes exhibit, put on by the Portland Rotary Club, started Wednesday at the Maine Mall in South Portland. From September 7th to the 14th, the center court at the Maine Mall will be lined with American flags with each one showing the name of a hero.
wabi.tv
Local dance teacher is kicking of her 50th year teaching dance
Waterville, Maine (WABI) - “These outfits are from Zayre’s department store because I couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Maureen Morison, teacher for the Young American Dancers explained. It was 1974, Maureen Morison’s first year of teaching the young American Dancers. “I can’t believe...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Funds approved for overnight homeless warming center in Augusta
An overnight warming center in an Augusta church will receive the money it needs to open this fall to keep the area’s homeless population safe during the cold season. Augusta City Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve the use of $123,930 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help pay for the center at South Parish Congregational Church. It’s expected to be open from Oct. 15 to April 30, 2023.
Loved ones remember Maine victims of New Hampshire crash
SOUTH BERWICK, Maine — Family and friends are grieving the loss of three people from South Berwick that were killed in a car crash in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, over the weekend. Police said 58-year-old Peter Ronchi, 22-year-old Gavin Sorge Jr., and 23-year-old Sean Kamszik were killed in the crash.
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
WGME
Workers at two Southern Maine Starbucks stores hold strike, sip-in on Labor Day
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Workers at two Starbucks stores in Maine used this Labor Day to put a spotlight on labor rights. Workers at the Starbucks store in Biddeford held a one day strike to protest what they're calling unfair labor practices, since they voted to form a union back in July.
WMTW
Man hiking Appalachian Trial to help prevent suicide arrives in Maine
ANDOVER, Maine — A man hiking the entire Appalachian Trial in order to help raise awareness for suicide prevention has arrived in Maine. Tim Uncapher covered 16 miles on Friday to reach Andover in Western Maine, despite some slow going on the trail. He started his adventure six months ago and has battled ice, snow, mud, storms, sickness and injuries.
Do You Remember Your First Day of School in Maine?
Trapper keeper, pencil box, unicorn eraser, and scrunches. Those were some of the items on my list when I was preparing for my first day of school in Maine. I was excited but incredibly nervous. Were they going to like me? Was I going to be called on? But these are general nerves that happen to everyone heading into school for the first time.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Syncarpha Capital completes 6.5-MW community solar project in Maine
Syncarpha Capital, a full-service solar developer, owner and operator of community solar farms has received Permission To Operate its first Maine-based community solar project. The solar array is located at the intersection of Route 3 and Riverside Drive in Maine’s capital city, Augusta. This 6.5-MW solar array is expected...
WGME
Portland to provide tools to help public keep Deering Oaks Park clean
PORTLAND (WGME) – The city of Portland is asking the public to help keep Deering Oaks Park clean. The park has become a spot where local people experiencing homelessness gather. Portland Spokesperson Jessica Grondin says the parks department spends the majority of their time right now trying to keep...
townline.org
Webber Pond one of six Maine lakes at high risk for toxic algae bloom
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
REPORTS: Man Found Shot in The Face in Gardiner, Maine, Rushed to Maine Med
According to a Facebook Post from the Gardiner Maine Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face on Wednesday. Gardiner Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning at about 11:40 am, police officers responded to the area of Cherry and Water Streets for reports of a man that was apparently bleeding from the face.
This Sidney, Maine Home For Sale is Perfect For The Growing Family #KitchenGoals
In a crazy real estate market, it is getting increasingly difficult to find that perfect home. You know, trying to balance out needs vs wants all while trying to stay at or under budget can be difficult for the average Maine family. That's why when we see places like this,...
Unity woman dies in Albion crash
ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
WGME
Riverwalk Blues & Brews Festival to be held in Auburn on Saturday
Auburn is hosting its fourth annual Riverwalk Brews & Blues Festival Saturday from 1-7 p.m. Main Street will be closed to Court Street. The city says there will be six beer vendors, two food trucks and five local blues bands playing. It’s free to get in. The city says...
After Hitting Speed Bumps, Maine’s First Costco Finally Approved to Open in Scarborough
After many speed bumps, Scarborough has approved the plans to build Maine's first Costco store at Scarborough Downs. In February, Costco proposed to open their first Maine location in Scarborough, and the planning board was pleased with Costco's proposal, saying that it "would set the bar" for other retailers looking to open in The Downs development.
WGME
Maine Lobstermen's Association, Red's Eats help raise money to help fishing industry
WISCASSET (WGME) – The Maine Lobstermen's Association says it’s raising money to protect the industry and the endangered North Atlantic right whale. They're partnering with iconic lobster restaurant Red's Eats in Wiscasset. From now until October, they're hoping those who rely on the lobster industry will donate in...
Update: Portland police investigate Deering Oaks Park shooting
PORTLAND, Maine — Update 7:55 p.m.:. Portland police are investigating a shooting at Deering Oaks Park that left a man hospitalized, authorities say. A news release from the Portland Police Department said officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. A man was found injured from a gunshot wound. He...
