F1 News: Ferrari Transport Breaks Down On Way To Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari hasn’t been having the best of luck recently with them not only having an air gun damaged during the Dutch GP, but simply forgetting a fourth wheel during the same pit stop. Join this with the poor strategy that has arguable ruined Charles Leclerc’s chances at winning the championship as well as reliability issues, and you’re having a bad year.
