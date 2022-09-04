Read full article on original website
Related
Man United cancel all post-match press conferences following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II... as Erik ten Hag's side suffers a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in the Europa League
Manchester United cancelled all post-match press conferences following their 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad, after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral aged 96 on Thursday. The Red Devils' Europa League campaign started with defeat, as Brais Mendez' 59th-minute penalty helped the visitors edge out the closely-fought contest. Following...
UEFA・
Comments / 0