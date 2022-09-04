Read full article on original website
LAHS Alumni And LAPS Staff Invited to HillHopper Homecoming Sept. 17 At Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op
Homecoming is right around the corner! LAPS Foundation is excited to join Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op to host HillHopper Homecoming again this year. While high school students are enjoying the homecoming dance on Saturday night, alumni of Los Alamos High School and LAPS staff are invited to come to Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op from 5:30-7:30pm for a relaxing evening with beer and tacos. Come and visit with old friends and the teachers who made an impact on your life! Enjoy music by LAHS Alums DK & the Affordables and Ryan Finn.
Reminder: Summit Garden Club Plant Sale Is Saturday
The Summit Garden Club is holding a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sepy. 10 in the United Church of Los Alamos parking lot at 2525 Canyon Road. Courtesy photo.
Los Alamos Native Madeline Thibodeaux Opens Pajarito Music, Teaches Kindermusik And Ukulele
Madeline Thibodeaux strums her ukulele in her Pajarito Music studio. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Dozens of music activity items await use by children up to seven years old. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Madeline Thibodeaux is excited about her Kindermusik classes which begin Wednesday. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
Los Alamos Extreme Youth Cheer Program Seeks Head Cheer Coach For Fall Season
The Los Alamos Extreme Youth Cheer Program needs a head cheer coach to work with amazing cheerleaders like these. Courtesy photo. The Los Alamos Extreme Youth Cheer Program is looking for a head cheer coach for our Fall 2022 season. Practices are held Mondays from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m....
In Support Of Suzie Havemann For Los Alamos County Council
In the year 2022 when we find ourselves facing the gravest midterm election cycle in my lifetime (62 years), local elections have never been more critical. That is exactly why I support and will vote for Suzie Havemann for a position on the Los Alamos County Council. I know Suzie...
VFW Post 8874 In Los Alamos To Participate In State-Wide Food Drive Sept. 9-11
VFW Posts throughout the state are holding a food drive Sept. 9-11. Local VFW Post 8874 at 1793 Deacon Street will be accepting food donations all three days. On Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., VFW members will accept donations in the parking lot making it easy for the community to drop off food.
Obituary: Betty V. Wilde 1928-2022
Betty Wilde, 94, left the mortal coil after a long, slow decline. Her children surrounded her in her final days. She was born and raised in New York City, but first came to Los Alamos in 1949 as a newlywed when her first husband was a graduate student working at the Lab that summer. At that time she was married to Robert Thorn, and after he completed his education in Cambridge, they returned to Los Alamos, and she had been a resident of New Mexico for many years. She and Robert had four children together: daughters Karen, Kyle, and Gretchen, and one son, Robert (Nick), Jr. Following her divorce from Robert, she lived briefly in California, but returned to New Mexico in 1973 when she married Ken Wilde, the owner of the boat shop just south of Pojoaque on the Santa Fe highway. For many years they worked the boat shop together and closed for the winter when they would travel to San Carlos, Mexico, and spend time deep sea fishing from their boat.
United Way’s Live United Interns Making An Impact
Natalia Maestas, a student attending UNM-LA, and Chris Perez, a student attending Northern New Mexico College, are the first two of five Live United Interns to be hired to further the United Way’s work to improve the lives of children and families through service collaboration. In their first two...
Supporting Our Workers
While we celebrate Labor Day by camping, visiting family, or some other ritual farewell to summer, it’s a day to remember those who fought for fair working conditions and reflect how fortunate we are to have safe environments to earn fair compensation with health insurance, retirement accounts, tuition assistance, and all those other benefits our working class ancestors never dreamed of. Did you know that Los Alamos generates $1.4B in payroll? Another way to think about it is that it raises New Mexico’s average annual income by $1400. That’s quite a boon to the local economy, but we’ve got more to do for our workforce.
Los Alamos Little Theatre Holds Table Read Of ‘Clue”
Director Wendy Caldwell Lanchier, right, speaks to the cast of “Clue’ during a table read at the Performing Arts Center. The play ‘Clue’ is based on the 1985 movie that was itself based on the board game we probably all played as kids. ‘This is an incredible cast,’ Caldwell Lanchier said. ‘They made me laugh so hard I cried, and this was just our first rehearsal!’ ‘Clue’ will be performed in November as the second show in Los Alamos Little Theatre’s 2022-23 season. ‘The Secret Garden’, directed by Mimi Adams, kicks off the season Sept. 15. Courtesy photo.
Birth Announcement: Zaegan Elena Weber- Aug. 22, 2022
Zaegan Elena Weber was born on August 22 at 7:59 am at Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola. She weighed 6.9 pounds and was 18.5 inches long. Proud parents are Cristina Weber and Jerry Weber Jr. She is loved and welcomed by grandparents Stacey Castro and Pam and Jerry Weber as well as her great-grandmother Helena Whyte. Courtesy photo.
County: Weekend Water Line Work To Occur On Trinity Drive
Location of Los Alamos County water line work slated for Saturday and Sunday. Courtesy LAC. Water line work this weekend will slightly divert traffic traveling east on Trinity Drive (NM-502) this weekend while water main connections for The Hills Apartments are tied in to Los Alamos County water lines at Trinity Drive and 35th Street.
County Receives Special Use Permit Application For Self-Storage Facility At Mari Mac Shopping Center
Pages from Columbus Capital application to Los Alamos County for special use permit for Mari Mac Shopping Center. Courtesy LAC. It looks like big changes may be in store for the Mari Mac Shopping Center if plans submitted to the Los Alamos County Community Development Department 10 days ago materialize. Greg Gonzales and Jeff Branch of Columbus Capital, which also owns the proposed Arbolada 85-home subdivision on North Mesa, have signed a contract with Kroeger, the owners of Mari Mac and are in a due diligence phase.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory: Maria ‘Rita’ Moncada, Santa Fe County
The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the New Mexico State Police. The New Mexico State Police is asking the public for assistance in locating Maria “Rita” Moncada Moreno, 74, of Venezuela. On September 5, at around 3:30 p.m., New Mexico...
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Aug. 31 – Sept. 6
Christopher Yazzie, 42 of Santa Fe was arrested August 31 and charged with “offenses relating to driving under the influence’. William Louis Macinnes, 19 of Los Alamos was arrested September 2 on an arrest warrant from Los Alamos Magistrate Court. Kadin Swensen, 21 of Los Alamos was arrested...
Let’s Be Better Neighbors: Stop Vandalizing
I’ve lived in Los Alamos for almost 20 years. Fourteen of those years I lived in North Community, and for almost five years I’ve lived on Barranca Mesa, on the main road through the neighborhood. In these 20 years we’ve put signs out for mostly Republicans, for some Libertarians and yes, even the rare Democrat, but never once have had trouble. I’ve loved the fact that my neighbors across the street, who are committed Democrats, have invited my kids over to pick fruit off of their trees and that we call and check on each other when the power has gone out. We see each other as neighbors, not as political adversaries.
In Support Of ‘Enough Is Enough” And A Shout Out To Aaron Walker, Too
In his recent letter, Richard Skolnik, as ever, hits the nail on the head, and doesn’t mince words. (See https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/09/01/enough-is-enough/) (Transparency, accountability, and responsible behavior? Surely you’re joking, Mr. Skolnik!) I noticed one omission, perhaps deliberate in the interest of keeping the message succinct. The second bullet list...
Unitarian Church Forum On Ukraine Set For Sunday, Sept. 11
Vitaliy Gyrya will present a forum on Ukraine Sunday at the Unitarian Church of Los Alamos. Courtesy photo. The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos will sponsor a 45-minute forum on Sunday, Sept. 11, starting at 11:45 a.m. in the sanctuary. The forum is open to the public and will take place following the Sunday service. The topic is “Ukraine: The sixth month of a three-day war”, presented by Vitaliy Gyrya.
Response to Valerie Fox’s Letter to the Editor
In her recent letter Valerie Fox claimed that Joe Biden said half the country is a threat to democracy. https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/09/07/painting-half-the-country-with-a-broad-stroke-is-the-real-threat-to-democracy/. Having listened to Biden’s speech I can share with Ms. Fox that is not what he said. Biden said Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans were a threat to the...
