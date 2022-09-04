Betty Wilde, 94, left the mortal coil after a long, slow decline. Her children surrounded her in her final days. She was born and raised in New York City, but first came to Los Alamos in 1949 as a newlywed when her first husband was a graduate student working at the Lab that summer. At that time she was married to Robert Thorn, and after he completed his education in Cambridge, they returned to Los Alamos, and she had been a resident of New Mexico for many years. She and Robert had four children together: daughters Karen, Kyle, and Gretchen, and one son, Robert (Nick), Jr. Following her divorce from Robert, she lived briefly in California, but returned to New Mexico in 1973 when she married Ken Wilde, the owner of the boat shop just south of Pojoaque on the Santa Fe highway. For many years they worked the boat shop together and closed for the winter when they would travel to San Carlos, Mexico, and spend time deep sea fishing from their boat.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO