robert
3d ago
got to be better results than when cordaro and munchak ripped off the county. and as usual, republicans fall all over cordaro on the radio.
Motorcycle wreck in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — A motorcycle crash blocked traffic in part of Lackawanna County Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. on the on-ramp to the eastbound Casey Highway (Route 6) from I-380/84 northbound in Dunmore. There is no word on injuries or what led to the wreck. Check...
Scranton businesses receive microgrants
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Scranton, Mayor Paige Cognetti awarded five small businesses microgrants. The program is for new or early-stage businesses in the Electric City's low-to-moderate-income areas. "The grant can be used for inventory machinery working capital, which is really exciting because often grants are not able to be...
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
Concerns about landfill plans to send treated water into watershed
DUNMORE, Pa. — Local officials are concerned over a proposal for a landfill in Lackawanna County to drain treated water into a nearby creek. The Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore applied for a permit through the state to treat leachate from the landfill and then release it into a nearby creek.
All aboard the Lakeland Express!
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Before it occupied a mile's worth of track around the Lakeland Orchard & Cidery, this train occupied a lot of space in the Roba family's mind. "It was literally seven days a week, 10 to 12 hour days, the entire time," said Jeff Roba. The...
Wet start to Luzerne County Fair
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The 60th Annual Luzerne County Fair kicked off Wednesday evening near Dallas. The fair promises fun for the whole family with lots of food, games, and the opportunity to get up close and personal with farm animals. Those who braved the rain Wednesday were treated...
Death investigation in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Police and the coroner were called to a home in Monroe County Thursday afternoon. Tape blocks Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township, near East Stroudsburg. There is no word from authorities on the details of this incident. Breaking news; check back for updates. See...
Condemned house collapses in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A condemned house in Scranton collapsed Monday during heavy rains. According to the mayor's office, the owner of the home on Deacon Street was ordered to have it torn down last year but never did. The owner has 48 hours to tear it down, or the...
Dunmore residents warned of warranty scam
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new property warranty scam has popped up in Lackawanna County targeting homeowners. Many homeowners have recently received letters resembling a final notice, implying an affiliation with the County Deeds Records office. However, Lackawanna County officials said it’s all a scam. If an urgent notice showed up in the mail […]
Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A little rain couldn't put a damper on a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Schuylkill County's first inclusive playground Wednesday. Children of all abilities can enjoy the new playground in Minersville. The spot is handicap accessible and includes sensory panels, communication boards, and even a zipline. The...
WOLF
Match 6 Jackpot worth $620K shared by two tickets, one sold in Luzerne Co.
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for Tuesday's drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000...
New purpose for historic Schuylkill County building
ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A building on West Market Street in Orwigsburg has served as an orphanage, an assisted living home, and an adult day care over the past century. Now it's being turned into an apartment building to help ease the shortage of rental properties in Schuylkill County. "This...
Sculpture poured for veterans park in Archbald
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Artist Steve Colley poured a bucket of bronze into a mold that will soon be an eagle sculpture. The mold will sit for two days here at Keystone College and will be welded together later this year. "This is a great tribute, not only to...
WOLF
Wearing purple to honor Kassadey
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday night football games are filled with competition and school spirit. Two local schools in our area have teamed to honor the life of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was at Lake Lehman Junior-Senior High School with more. Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior...
Your View: Next time, Joe, just stay home
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At a time when our country has multiple crises threatening our way of life (uncontrolled border, explosion of violence, inflation, loss of energy independence, loss of respect around the world, just to name a few), what is Joe Biden doing visiting Luzerne County – for a political event aimed at getting more of the kind of people who put us in this trouble elected?
Driver charged after police chase in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a man is being charged with drunk driving after nearly hitting a cruiser head on and leading police on a chase in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. Reyes Santos-Chigo, 50, of Brooklyn, NY, almost struck a patrol […]
Former Penn State star Matt McGloin runs for county position
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Former Penn State football star Matt McGloin is entering politics. McGloin announced his run for the Lackawanna County Commissioner at his childhood home in Scranton. This is his first run for an elective office seat. McGloin was the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions from 2010 to 2012 and ended […]
Driver charged for deadly Luzerne County crash
EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — A driver involved in a deadly crash in Luzerne County is now facing DUI and homicide charges. Rosemary Gowat, 93, of Plymouth, died from injuries in the crash on Route 11 in Edwardsville in November of 2021. Brentton Vandyke, 19, of Kingston, has been charged with...
Italian mass held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Sunday at La Festa Italiana means an Italian mass. Bishop of Scranton Joseph Bambera presided over the mass at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue. This year's mass was held in memory of members and friends of La Festa Italiana who passed away since...
Another mail theft report being investigated in NEPA
Another theft of mail being reported. This time in Luzerne County. White Haven Police say the mailboxes that were damaged and mail stolen were in front of the White Haven Post Office and the White Haven Market. Anyone who may have deposited mail containing checks after 3pm Saturday afternoon should monitor their accounts. Similar incidents have also been reported in Butler Township and Scranton recently. You are being advised to bring your mail into the post office if possible.
