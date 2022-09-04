Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will occur shortly. Target Area: Southern Boise, Western Sawtooth NF, including the Camas Prairie; Southern Highlands; Western Twin Falls BLM GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS MUCH OF THE SOUTHERN BOISE/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST...AS WELL AS ACROSS THE WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS .Gusty northwest winds across south central Idaho this afternoon and evening combined with very low relative humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR SOUTHERN BOISE NATIONAL FOREST/WESTERN SAWTOOTH NATIONAL FOREST WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...AND SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 421...424...AND 426 * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent.

